June 25 (Reuters) - Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline said on Tuesday they have reached a positive final investment decision (FID) on the Cedar LNG Project. (Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)
Pembina Pipeline Corporation
Equities
PPL
CA7063271034
Oil & Gas Transportation Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|50.17 CAD
|+0.30%
|+0.97%
|+9.97%
|10:45pm
|Pembina Pipeline, Haisla Nation Announce Final Investment Decision on $4 Billion Cedar LNG Project
|MT
|10:19pm
|Haisla Nation, Pembina Pipeline to go ahead with Cedar LNG Project
|RE
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|134 PTS
|-2.88%
|-4.25%
|-
|50.17 CAD
|+0.30%
|+0.97%
|21.25B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+9.97%
|21.25B
|+0.15%
|74.7B
|+10.51%
|62.93B
|+23.14%
|52.54B
|+15.38%
|47.21B
|+13.95%
|44.63B
|+15.55%
|43.21B
|+3.36%
|40.57B
|+49.45%
|28.51B
|-3.09%
|23.5B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- PPL Stock
- News Pembina Pipeline Corporation
- Haisla Nation, Pembina Pipeline to go ahead with Cedar LNG Project