MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS - Form 6-K

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Table of Contents 1. About Pembina 2 2. Financial & Operating Overview 3 3. Segment Results 7 4. Liquidity & Capital Resources 18 5. Share Capital 22 6. Capital Investments 23 7. Selected Quarterly Information 24 8. Selected Equity Accounted Investee Information 26 9. Other 27 10. Accounting Policies & Estimates 30 11. Risk Factors 32 12. Non-GAAP Measures 33 13. Abbreviations 36 14. Forward-Looking Statements & Information 37 Basis of Presentation The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") of the financial and operating results of Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") is dated November 4, 2021, and is supplementary to, and should be read in conjunction with, Pembina's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 ("Interim Financial Statements") as well as Pembina's audited consolidated annual financial statements ("Consolidated Financial Statements") and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020. All financial information has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted. A description of Pembina's operating segments and additional information about Pembina is filed with Canadian and U.S. securities commissions, including quarterly and annual reports, annual information forms (filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Form 40-F) and management information circulars, which can be found online at www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov and through Pembina's website at www.pembina.com. Information contained in or otherwise accessible through Pembina's website does not form part of this MD&A and is not incorporated into this document by reference. Abbreviations For a list of abbreviations that may be used in this MD&A, refer to the "Abbreviations" section of this MD&A.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Pembina has identified certain financial measures that management believes provide meaningful information in assessing Pembina's underlying performance. Readers are cautioned that such financial measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this MD&A for a list and description, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, of such non-GAAP measures. Risk Factors and Forward-Looking Information Management has identified the primary risk factors that could have a material impact on the financial results and operations of Pembina. Such risk factors are presented in Pembina's MD&A and Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2020 and have been updated in the "Risk Factors" section of this MD&A, as necessary. The Company's financial and operational performance is potentially affected by a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the factors described within the "Forward-Looking Statements & Information" section of this MD&A. This MD&A contains forward-looking statements based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. This information is provided to assist readers in understanding the Company's future plans and expectations and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 1

1. ABOUT PEMBINA Pembina is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America's energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns gas gathering and processing facilities; an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business; and is growing an export terminals business. Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to identifying additional opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure that would extend Pembina's service offering even further along the hydrocarbon value chain. These new developments will contribute to ensuring that hydrocarbons produced in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the other basins where Pembina operates can reach the highest value markets throughout the world. Purpose of Pembina: To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets; •Customers choose us first for reliable and value-added services; •Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns; •Employees say we are the 'employer of choice' and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and fair work culture; and •Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment. Inter Pipeline Arrangement On June 1, 2021, Pembina announced that it had entered into an arrangement agreement with Inter Pipeline Ltd. ("Inter Pipeline"), pursuant to which Pembina proposed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Inter Pipeline by way of a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (the "Inter Pipeline Arrangement"). Pursuant to the Inter Pipeline Arrangement, holders of Inter Pipeline common shares (other than dissenting holders of Inter Pipeline common shares) would have received 0.5 of a common share of Pembina for each common share of Inter Pipeline that they owned. On July 25, 2021, the arrangement agreement was terminated and Pembina received the termination fee of $350 million ("Arrangement Termination Payment"). 2Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

2. FINANCIAL & OPERATING OVERVIEW Consolidated Financial Overview for the Three Months Ended September 30 Results of Operations ($ millions, except where noted) 2021 2020(3) Change % Change Infrastructure and other services revenue 756 744 12 2 Product sales revenue 1,393 752 641 85 Total revenue 2,149 1,496 653 44 Net revenue(1) 961 849 112 13 Gross profit 682 568 114 20 Earnings 588 323 265 82 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted (dollars) 1.01 0.52 0.49 94 Cash flow from operating activities 913 434 479 110 Cash flow from operating activities per common share - basic (dollars)(1) 1.66 0.78 0.88 113 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities(1) 786 524 262 50 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities per common share - basic (dollars)(1) 1.43 0.95 0.48 51 Capital investments 209 174 35 20 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 850 796 54 7 Total volumes (mboe/d)(2) 3,411 3,451 (40) (1) Change in Earnings ($ millions)(3)(4)(5) Results Overview Results in the third quarter of 2021 were positively impacted by higher gross profit in Marketing & New Ventures due to higher margins on NGL and crude oil sales, combined with higher marketed NGL volumes and higher share of profit from Aux Sable, partially offset by realized losses on commodity-related derivative financial instruments compared to realized gains in the third quarter of 2020. Facilities gross profit increased due to Prince Rupert Terminal, Empress Infrastructure and Duvernay III being placed into service, combined with unrealized gains for certain gas processing fees tied to AECO prices. Pipelines gross profit was impacted by revenues associated with higher volumes on the Peace Pipeline system, offset by a lower share of profit from Ruby, combined with the impact of a timing difference in the recognition of deferred revenue associated with the Cochin Pipeline and the impact of the lower U.S. dollar exchange rate. Other income increased due to the receipt of the Arrangement Termination Payment. General & administrative increased due to higher long-term incentive costs as a result of the change in Pembina's share price. Net finance costs increased during the third quarter of 2021 due to foreign exchanges losses compared to gains, of which the majority was recognized in the third quarter of 2020, while current tax expense increased as a result of higher current year earnings associated with the Arrangement Termination Payment. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 3

Changes in Results for the Three Months Ended September 30 Infrastructure and other services revenue ▲ $12 million increase, due to higher volumes in Pipelines, assets placed into service in Facilities, and increased operating expense recoveries, partially offset by a timing difference in the recognition of deferred revenue associated with the Cochin Pipeline, discussed in the "Pipelines" section. Product sales revenue ▲ $641 million increase ($93 million increase net of cost of goods sold), largely due to higher NGL and crude oil market prices, combined with higher marketed NGL volumes. Cost of goods sold ▼ $541 million increase, largely due to higher NGL and crude oil market prices, combined with higher marketed NGL volumes, discussed above. Operating expenses ▼ $9 million increase, largely due to an increase in power costs, the majority of which are recoverable, as a result of the higher power pool price during the third quarter of 2021. Depreciation and amortization included in operations ● Consistent with the prior period. Share of profit from equity accounted investees ▲ $13 million increase, largely due to higher share of profit from Aux Sable as a result of higher NGL margins and a wider AECO-Chicago natural gas price differential and higher share of profit from Veresen Midstream from the Hythe Developments going into service in March 2021 and higher volumes at the Dawson Assets, partially offset by a lower contribution from Ruby. Realized loss (gain) on commodity-related derivatives ▼ $50 million negative variance, due to higher NGL market prices during the third quarter of 2021, which also drove higher margins on NGL sales, resulting in a realized loss on NGL-based derivative instruments for the period, compared to realized gains on NGL-based derivative instruments recognized during the third quarter of 2020. Pembina utilizes derivative instruments to stabilize the results of its marketing business. Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related derivatives ▲ $53 million positive variance, primarily due to the significant increase in the the AECO price during the period resulting in gains for certain gas processing fees tied to AECO prices, combined with contracts maturing in the period, partially offset by the increase in the forward prices for NGL and crude oil during the third quarter of 2021 and newly added contracts. General & administrative ▼ $12 million increase largely due to higher long-term incentives as a result of the change in Pembina's share price, combined with an increase in optimization project costs, partially offset by a reduction in salaries and wages. Other income ▲ $307 million increase primarily due to the $350 million Arrangement Termination Payment, partially offset by higher transformation and restructuring costs. Net finance costs ▼ $62 million increase, primarily driven by foreign exchange losses and higher interest expense associated with tax settlements, combined with losses on non-commodity-related derivative financial instruments compared to gains in the third quarter of 2020. Current tax expense ▼ $89 million increase, primarily due to higher current year earnings associated with the Arrangement Termination Payment, discussed above. Deferred tax expense ● Consistent with the prior period. Cash flow from operating activities ▲ $479 million increase, primarily driven by the $350 million Arrangement Termination Payment, discussed above, an increase in operating results after adjusting for non-cash items, combined with a $96 million change in non-cash working capital and a $21 million decrease in taxes paid, partially offset by a $12 million increase in net interest paid. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities(1) ▲ $262 million increase, largely due to the same items impacting cash flow from operating activities, discussed above, net of the change in non-cash working capital and decrease in taxes paid, partially offset by the $89 million higher current tax expense and $17 million increase in accrued share based payments. Adjusted EBITDA(1) ▲ $54 million increase, largely due to higher margins on NGL and crude oil sales, a higher contribution from Aux Sable, combined with the contributions from assets placed into service in Facilities, and higher volumes on the Peace Pipeline system, partially offset by the realized loss on commodity-related derivatives, lower contribution from Ruby due to lower contracted volumes, the impact of a timing difference in the recognition of deferred revenue associated with the Cochin Pipeline, and higher general and administrative expenses, discussed above. Included in adjusted EBITDA is $178 million (2020: $168 million) related to equity accounted investees. Total volumes (mboe/d)(2) ▼ 40 mboe/d decrease, largely driven by lower volumes on the Ruby Pipeline, combined with lower volumes at the Redwater Complex and at Alberta Ethane Gathering System ("AEGS") following third party outages, and lower volumes at the Saturn Complex due to higher deferred revenue volumes recognized in the third quarter of 2020, partially offset by higher volumes on the Peace Pipeline system due to increased upstream activities, higher volumes at Younger due to a turnaround in the third quarter of 2020, and the contributions from assets placed into service in Facilities. Volumes include 298 mboe/d (2020: 310 mboe/d) related to equity accounted investees. ▲ Increase; ▼ Decrease; or ● No impact; to earnings, adjusted EBITDA, cash flow from operations, adjusted cash flow from operating activities or total volumes. (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (2) Total revenue volumes. See the "Abbreviations" section for definition. Marketed NGL volumes are excluded from volumes to avoid double counting. Refer to the "Marketing & New Ventures" section for further information. (3) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Voluntary Change in Accounting Policy", "Restatement of Revenue and Cost of Goods Sold" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. (4) Facilities results ex. commodity-related derivatives and Marketing & New Ventures results ex. commodity-related derivatives includes gross profit less realized and unrealized losses on commodity related derivative financial instruments. (5) Other includes other expenses, impairments and corporate. 4Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Consolidated Financial Overview for the Nine Months Ended September 30 Results of Operations ($ millions, except where noted) 2021 2020(3) Change % Change Infrastructure and other services revenue 2,240 2,199 41 2 Product sales revenue 3,827 2,074 1,753 85 Revenue 6,067 4,273 1,794 42 Net revenue(1) 2,854 2,490 364 15 Gross profit 1,862 1,761 101 6 Earnings 1,162 900 262 29 Earnings per common share - basic (dollars) 1.92 1.42 0.50 35 Earnings per common share - diluted (dollars) 1.91 1.42 0.49 35 Cash flow from operating activities 1,953 1,486 467 31 Cash flow from operating activities per common share - basic (dollars)(1) 3.55 2.70 0.85 31 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities(1) 1,906 1,686 220 13 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities per common share - basic (dollars)(1) 3.47 3.07 0.40 13 Capital investments 482 868 (386) (44) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 2,463 2,415 48 2 Total volumes (mboe/d)(2) 3,464 3,462 2 - Change in Earnings ($ millions)(3)(4)(5) Results Overview Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were positively impacted by higher gross profit in Marketing & New Ventures due to higher margins on NGL and crude oil sales, combined with higher marketed NGL volumes and higher share of profit from Aux Sable, offset by losses on commodity-related derivative financial instruments. Facilities gross profit increased due to Prince Rupert Terminal, Empress Infrastructure and Duvernay III being placed into service, combined with unrealized gains for certain gas processing fees tied to AECO prices. In Pipelines, higher volumes were offset by lower share of profit from Ruby, combined with the impact of the lower U.S. dollar exchange rate. Other income increased due to the receipt of the Arrangement Termination Payment, offset by lower income received from the Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and higher transformation and restructuring related costs. General & administrative increased due to higher incentive costs primarily driven by the change in Pembina's share price. Income tax expense increased significantly as a result of higher current year earnings driven by the Arrangement Termination Payment. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 5

Changes in Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30 Infrastructure and other services revenue ▲ $41 million increase, due to assets placed into service in Facilities and higher volumes in Pipelines, combined with higher operating expense recoveries as a result of higher power costs, partially offset by lower storage and rail terminal revenue, including fully recovered capital fees at the Edmonton South Rail Terminal and the impact of lower U.S. dollar exchange rates. Product sales revenue ▲ $1.8 billion increase ($296 million increase net of cost of goods sold), largely due to higher NGL and crude oil market prices, resulting in higher margins, combined with higher marketed NGL volumes as Pembina monetized a portion of its previously built up storage positions. Cost of goods sold ▼ $1.4 billion increase, largely due to higher NGL and crude oil market prices, combined with higher marketed NGL volumes. Operating expenses ▼ $44 million increase, largely due to an increase in power costs, the majority of which are recoverable, as a result of the higher power pool price during the first nine months of 2021, combined with higher operating expenses associated with the additional assets being placed into service in Facilities. Depreciation and amortization included in operations ▼ $22 million increase, primarily due to additional assets being placed into service during the first nine months of 2021. Share of profit from equity accounted investees ▼ $14 million decrease, largely due to a lower contribution from Ruby, combined with the impact of lower U.S. dollar exchange rates, partially offset by higher NGL margins and a wider AECO-Chicago natural gas price differential at Aux Sable and higher share of profit from Veresen Midstream due to the contributions from the Hythe Developments going into service in March 2021 and higher volumes at the Dawson Assets. Realized loss (gain) on commodity-related derivatives ▼ $224 million negative variance, due to higher NGL and crude oil market prices during the period, which also drove higher margins on NGL and crude sales, resulting in a realized loss on NGL and crude oil-based derivative instruments for the period, compared to realized gains recognized during the first nine months of 2020. Pembina utilizes derivative instruments to stabilize the results of its marketing business. Unrealized gain on commodity-related derivatives ▲ $41 million positive variance, primarily due to the significant increase in the the AECO price during the period resulting in gains for certain gas processing fees tied to AECO prices. General & administrative ▼ $58 million increase largely due to higher incentive costs primarily driven by the change in Pembina's share price, combined with an increase in optimization project costs, partially offset by a reduction in salaries and wages. Other income ▲ $275 million increase primarily due to the $350 million ($250 million net of tax and associated expenses) Arrangement Termination Payment, partially offset by lower income associated with Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy and higher transformation and restructuring costs. Net finance costs ▲ $18 million decrease, primarily driven by foreign exchange gains in the period compared to foreign exchange losses in the first nine months of 2020 as a result of hedge accounting adopted in the second quarter of 2020, partially offset by higher interest expense associated with higher average debt levels. Current tax expense ▼ $60 million increase, primarily due to higher current year earnings associated with the Arrangement Termination Payment, discussed above. Deferred tax expense ▲ $21 million decrease, largely due to the release of final U.S. tax regulations in 2020, combined with the recovery on the impairment expense. Cash flow from operating activities ▲ $467 million increase, primarily driven by the $350 million Arrangement Termination Payment received in the third quarter of 2021, discussed above, an increase in operating results after adjusting for non-cash items, combined with a $98 million change in non-cash working capital and a $25 million decrease in taxes paid, partially offset by a $36 million increase in net interest paid and a $17 million decrease in distributions from equity accounted investees. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities(1) ▲ $220 million increase, largely due to the same items impacting cash flow from operating activities, discussed above, net of the change in non-cash working capital and decrease in taxes paid, partially offset by the $62 million higher accrued share-based payments and $60 million higher current tax expense. Adjusted EBITDA(1) ▲ $48 million increase, primarily due to higher margins on NGL and crude oil sales, combined with new assets placed into service in Facilities, higher volumes on the Peace Pipeline system, and a higher contribution from Aux Sable, partially offset by the realized loss on commodity-related derivatives, lower contribution from Ruby due to lower contracted volumes, higher general and administrative expenses and the impact of the lower U.S. dollar exchange rate. Included in adjusted EBITDA is $536 million (2020: $509 million) related to equity accounted investees. Total volumes (mboe/d)(2) ● Consistent with the prior period. Higher volumes in Pipelines due to increased upstream activities, combined with higher revenue volumes from assets placed into service in Facilities and higher seasonal volumes on the Alliance Pipeline, were largely offset by lower volumes at AEGS due to third-party outages in August 2021, combined with lower contracted volumes on the Ruby Pipeline. Volumes include 318 mboe/d (2020: 312 mboe/d) related to equity accounted investees. ▲ Increase; ▼ Decrease; or ● No impact; to earnings, adjusted EBITDA, cash flow from operations, adjusted cash flow from operating activities or total volumes. (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (2) Total revenue volumes. See the "Abbreviations" section for definition. Marketed NGL volumes are excluded from volumes to avoid double counting. Refer to the "Marketing & New Ventures" section for further information. (3) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Voluntary Change in Accounting Policy", "Restatement of Revenue and Cost of Goods Sold" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. (4) Facilities results ex. commodity-related derivatives and Marketing & New Ventures results ex. commodity-related derivatives includes gross profit less realized and unrealized losses on commodity related derivative financial instruments. (5) Other includes other expenses, impairments and corporate.

6Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

3. SEGMENT RESULTS Business Overview The Pipelines Division provides customers with pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and rail services in key market hubs in Canada and the United States for crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The division includes pipeline transportation capacity of approximately 3.1 mmboe/d(1) and above ground storage capacity of approximately 11 mmbbls(1) within its conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets. The conventional assets include strategically located pipelines and terminalling hubs that gather and transport light and medium crude oils, condensate and natural gas liquids from western Alberta and northeast British Columbia to the Edmonton, Alberta area for further processing or transportation on downstream pipelines. The oil sands and heavy oil assets transport heavy and synthetic crude oil produced within Alberta to the Edmonton area and offer associated storage, terminalling and rail services. The transmission assets transport natural gas, ethane and condensate throughout Canada and the United States on long haul pipelines linking various key market hubs. In addition, the Pipelines Division assets provide linkages between Pembina's upstream and downstream assets across North America, enabling integrated customer service offerings. Together, these assets supply product from hydrocarbon producing regions to refineries, fractionators and market hubs in Alberta, British Columbia, Illinois and California, as well as other regions throughout North America. The Facilities Division includes infrastructure that provides Pembina's customers with natural gas, condensate and NGL services. Pembina's natural gas gathering and processing assets are strategically positioned in active, liquids-rich areas of the WCSB and Williston Basin and are integrated with the Company's other businesses. Pembina provides sweet and sour gas gathering, compression, condensate stabilization, and both shallow cut and deep cut gas processing services with a total capacity of approximately 6.1 bcf/d(2) for its customers. Condensate and NGL extracted at virtually all Canadian-based facilities have access to transportation on Pembina's pipelines. In addition, all NGL transported along the Alliance Pipeline are extracted through the Pembina-operated Channahon Facility at the terminus. The Facilities Division includes approximately 354 mbpd(2) of NGL fractionation capacity, 21mmbbls(1) of cavern storage capacity, associated pipeline and rail terminalling facilities, and a liquefied propane export facility on Canada's West Coast. These facilities are fully integrated with the Company's other divisions, providing customers with the ability to access a comprehensive suite of services to enhance the value of their hydrocarbons. In addition, Pembina owns a bulk marine export terminal in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Marketing & New Ventures Division strives to maximize the value of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas originating in the basins where the Company operates. Pembina seeks to further enhance existing markets and create new markets, to support both the Company's and its customers' overall business interests. In particular, Pembina seeks to identify opportunities to connect hydrocarbon production to new demand locations through the development of infrastructure. Pembina strives to increase producer netbacks and product demand to improve the overall competitiveness of the basins where the Company operates. Within the Marketing & New Ventures Division, Pembina undertakes value-added commodity marketing activities including buying and selling products (natural gas, ethane, propane, butane, condensate and crude oil), commodity arbitrage, and optimizing storage opportunities. The marketing business enters into contracts for capacity on both Pembina's and third-party infrastructure, handles proprietary and customer volumes and aggregates production for onward sale. (1)Net capacity; excludes projects under development. (2)Net capacity. Includes Aux Sable capacity. The financial and operational results for Aux Sable are included in the Marketing & New Ventures Division; excludes projects under development. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 7

Financial and Operational Overview by Division 3 Months Ended September 30 9 Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ millions, except where noted) Volumes(1) Gross Profit Adjusted EBITDA(2) Volumes(1) Gross Profit(4) Adjusted EBITDA(2) Volumes(1) Gross Profit Adjusted

EBITDA(2) Volumes(1) Gross Profit(4) Adjusted

EBITDA(2) Pipelines 2,563 347 503 2,580 381 541 2,592 1,047 1,554 2,588 1,159 1,631 Facilities 848 233 273 871 182 251 872 628 812 874 523 757 Marketing & New Ventures(3) - 100 109 - 5 34 - 185 237 - 77 118 Corporate - 2 (35) - - (30) - 2 (140) - 2 (91) Total 3,411 682 850 3,451 568 796 3,464 1,862 2,463 3,462 1,761 2,415 (1) Volumes for Pipelines and Facilities are revenue volumes, which are physical volumes plus volumes recognized from take-or-pay commitments. Volumes are stated in mboe/d, with natural gas volumes converted to mboe/d from MMcf/d at a 6:1 ratio. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (3) Marketed NGL volumes are excluded from volumes to avoid double counting. Refer to the "Marketing & New Ventures" section for further information. (4) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Voluntary Change in Accounting Policy" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. 8Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Pipelines Financial Overview for the Three Months Ended September 30 Results of Operations ($ millions, except where noted) 2021 2020(4) Change % Change Conventional revenue(1) 360 323 37 11 Transmission revenue(1) 97 120 (23) (19) Oil Sands revenue(1) 109 114 (5) (4) Pipelines revenue(1) 566 557 9 2 Operating expenses(1) 140 129 11 9 Share of profit from equity accounted investees 21 56 (35) (63) Depreciation and amortization included in operations 100 103 (3) (3) Gross profit 347 381 (34) (9) Adjusted EBITDA(2) 503 541 (38) (7) Volumes (mboe/d)(3) 2,563 2,580 (17) (1) Distributions from equity accounted investees 47 84 (37) (44) Change in Results Conventional revenue(1) ▲ Increase largely due to higher volumes on the Peace Pipeline system as higher NGL and crude market prices have resulted in increased upstream activities, combined with higher recoverable costs. Transmission revenue(1) ▼ Decrease largely due to a timing difference in the recognition of deferred revenue associated with the Cochin Pipeline, third party outages impacting AEGS, combined with lower volumes on the Vantage Pipeline as end users sourced their supply from the Redwater Complex and the lower U.S. dollar exchange rate. Oil Sands revenue(1) ▼ Decrease largely due to lower revenue from storage and rail terminals. Operating expenses(1) ▼ Increase largely due to a $14 million increase in power costs, of which $10 million was recovered in revenue, as a result of the higher power pool price during the third quarter of 2021. Share of profit from equity accounted investees ▼ Decrease largely due to lower contribution from Ruby as the owners agreed to defer distributions for the third quarter of 2021, combined with the impact of lower U.S. dollar exchange rates. Distributions from equity accounted investees ▼ $46 million (2020: $53 million) from Alliance and no distributions (2020: $31 million) from Ruby. The reduction in distributions from Ruby are due to the same factors impacting share of profit from equity accounted investees discussed above. Volumes (mboe/d)(3) ▼ Decrease largely driven by lower contracted volumes on the Ruby Pipeline, combined with lower volumes at AEGS due to third party outages in August and September of 2021, partially offset by higher volumes on the Peace Pipeline system, discussed above, and higher volumes on the Alliance Pipeline. Volumes include 139 mboe/d (2020: 126 mboe/d) related to Alliance and 70 mboe/d (2020: 108 mboe/d) related to Ruby. Adjusted EBITDA(2) ▼ Decrease largely due to lower contribution from Ruby and the impact of a timing difference in the recognition of deferred revenue associated with the Cochin Pipeline, discussed above, combined with the impact of the lower U.S. dollar exchange rate and lower contribution from storage and rail terminals, partially offset by higher volumes on the Peace Pipeline system. Included in adjusted EBITDA is $62 million (2020: $66 million) related to Alliance and $24 million (2020: $47 million) related to Ruby. Change in Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)(2) (1) Includes inter-segment transactions. See Note 12 of the Interim Financial Statements. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (3) Revenue volumes. See the "Abbreviations" section for definition. (4) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Voluntary Change in Accounting Policy" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 9

Financial Overview for the Nine Months Ended September 30 Results of Operations ($ millions, except where noted) 2021 2020(4) Change % Change Conventional revenue(1) 1,031 951 80 8 Transmission revenue(1) 315 342 (27) (8) Oil Sands revenue(1) 327 355 (28) (8) Total revenue(1) 1,673 1,648 25 2 Operating expenses(1) 409 362 47 13 Share of profit from equity accounted investees 95 173 (78) (45) Depreciation and amortization included in operations 312 300 12 4 Gross profit 1,047 1,159 (112) (10) Adjusted EBITDA(2) 1,554 1,631 (77) (5) Volumes (mboe/d)(3) 2,592 2,588 4 - Distributions from equity accounted investees 175 259 (84) (32) Change in Results Conventional revenue(1) ▲ Increase largely due to higher volumes on the Peace Pipeline system as higher NGL and crude market prices have resulted in increased upstream activities, combined with higher recoverable costs. Transmission revenue(1) ▼ Decrease largely due to lower volumes on the Vantage Pipeline as end users sourced their supply from the Redwater Complex, combined with the impact of the lower U.S. dollar exchange rate. Oil Sands revenue(1) ▼ Decrease largely due to lower storage and rail terminal revenue, including fully recovered capital fees at the Edmonton South Rail Terminal in April 2020, and the sale of the Alberta Crude Terminal effective January 2021, partially offset by higher recoverable costs on the Syncrude Pipeline. Operating expenses(1) ▼ Increase largely due to a $33 million increase in power costs, of which $24 million was recovered in revenue, as a result of the higher power pool price during 2021, combined with increased integrity spending. Share of profit from equity accounted investees ▼ Decrease largely due to lower contribution from Ruby as the owners agreed to defer distributions for the second and third quarter of 2021, combined with the impact of the lower U.S. dollar exchange rate. Distributions from equity accounted investees ▼ $161 million (2020: $166 million) from Alliance and $13 million (2020: $93 million) from Ruby. The reduction in distributions from Ruby is due to the same factors impacting share of profit from equity accounted investees discussed above. Volumes(mboe/d)(3) ● Consistent with the prior period. Higher volumes on the Peace Pipeline system and higher seasonal volumes on the Alliance Pipeline, were largely offset by lower volumes at AEGS due to third-party outages in August and September of 2021, combined with lower contracted volumes on the Ruby Pipeline and lower volumes on the Vantage Pipeline. Volumes include 141 mboe/d (2020: 127 mboe/d) related to Alliance and 91 mboe/d (2020: 104 mboe/d) related to Ruby. Adjusted EBITDA(2) ▼ Decrease primarily due to lower contribution from Ruby, the impact of the lower U.S. dollar exchange rate, lower Oil Sands revenue, and lower volumes on the Vantage Pipeline. Increased operating expenses due to higher integrity spending and higher power costs not recoverable in revenue, combined with higher long-term incentives, also contributed to the decrease in adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher volumes on the Peace Pipeline system. Included in adjusted EBITDA is $202 million (2020: $207 million) related to Alliance and $111 million (2020: $143 million) related to Ruby. Change in Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)(2) (1) Includes inter-segment transactions. See Note 12 of the Interim Financial Statements. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (3) Revenue volumes. See the "Abbreviations" section for definition. (4) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Voluntary Change in Accounting Policy" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. 10Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Financial and Operational Overview 3 Months Ended September 30 9 Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ millions, except where noted) Volumes(1) Gross Profit Adjusted EBITDA(2) Volumes(1) Gross Profit(3) Adjusted EBITDA(2) Volumes(1) Gross Profit Adjusted EBITDA(2) Volumes(1) Gross Profit(3) Adjusted EBITDA(2) Pipelines Conventional 918 244 281 863 212 253 891 677 802 866 638 760 Transmission 595 64 154 661 121 210 651 241 542 666 354 623 Oil Sands 1,050 39 68 1,056 48 78 1,050 129 210 1,056 167 248 Total 2,563 347 503 2,580 381 541 2,592 1,047 1,554 2,588 1,159 1,631 (1) Revenue volumes in mboe/d. See the "Abbreviations" section for definition. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (3) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Voluntary Change in Accounting Policy" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. Projects & New Developments(1) Pipelines continues to focus on the execution of various system expansions. The projects in the following table were recently placed into service. Significant Projects In-service Date NEBC Montney Infrastructure February 2021 Phase VI Peace Pipeline Expansion June 2020 Wapiti Condensate Lateral March 2020 The following outlines the projects and new developments within Pipelines: Phase VII Peace Pipeline Expansion Capital Budget: $775 million In-service Date: First half of 2023 Status: Ahead of schedule and trending under budget This expansion includes a new 20-inch, approximately 220 km pipeline and two new pump stations or terminal upgrades. Phase VII will add approximately 160 mbpd of incremental capacity upstream of Fox Creek, accessing capacity available on the mainlines downstream of Fox Creek. Construction is underway and progressing according to schedule. Phase IX Peace Pipeline Expansion Capital Budget: $120 million In-service Date: Second half of 2022 Status: On time, trending on budget This expansion will include new 6-inch and 16-inch pipelines debottlenecking the corridor north of Gordondale, Alberta as well as upgrades at one pump station. In addition, this expansion will see existing pipelines, which are currently batching, converted to single product lines. Phase IX also includes a pump station in the Wapiti-to-Kakwa corridor that was previously part of the Phase VII project scope. The previously announced Phase VIII Peace Pipeline Expansion remains deferred. Initial contracts supporting the project remain intact and customers continue to signal plans which will necessitate the incremental capacity. Prior to deferral, Phase VIII had an associated capital cost of approximately $500 million but Pembina expects this level of investment to decrease given cost and scope improvements. Value engineering work is ongoing and Pembina continues to evaluate this project in discussions with its producing customers with a reactivation decision expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. Phase VIII Peace Pipeline Expansion Status: Deferred This expansion will include 10-inch and 16-inch pipelines in the Gordondale to La Glace corridor as well as six new pump stations or terminal upgrades located between Gordondale and Fox Creek. (1) For further details on Pembina's significant assets, including definitions for capitalized terms used herein that are not otherwise defined, refer to Pembina's AIF for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed at www.sedar.com (filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov under Form 40-F) and on Pembina's website at www.pembina.com. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 11

Facilities Financial Overview for the Three Months Ended September 30 Results of Operations ($ millions, except where noted) 2021 2020(4) Change % Change Gas Services net revenue(1)(2) 171 145 26 18 NGL Services net revenue(1)(2) 169 163 6 4 Facilities net revenue(1)(2) 340 308 32 10 Operating expenses(1) 121 99 22 22 Share of profit from equity accounted investees 23 11 12 109 Realized gain on commodity-related derivative financial instruments (2) - (2) 100 Unrealized gain on commodity-related derivative financial instruments (45) (11) (34) 309 Depreciation and amortization included in operations 56 49 7 14 Gross profit 233 182 51 28 Adjusted EBITDA(2) 273 251 22 9 Volumes (mboe/d)(3) 848 871 (23) (3) Distributions from equity accounted investees 32 25 7 28 Changes in Results Gas Services net revenue(1)(2) ▲ Increase largely due to Empress Infrastructure and Duvernay III being placed into service in the fourth quarter of 2020, higher volumes at Younger due to a turnaround in September 2020, and increased operating expense recoveries as a result of higher power costs, combined with the Burstall Ethane Storage Facility ("Burstall") being transferred from NGL Services to Gas Services in January 2021. NGL Services net revenue(1)(2) ● Consistent with prior period. Higher revenue from the Prince Rupert Terminal being placed into service in March 2021, combined with higher operating expense recoveries at the Redwater Complex, were largely offset by the transfer of Burstall to Gas Services and lower volumes at the Redwater Complex. Operating expenses(1) ▼ Increase largely due to operating expenses associated with the additional assets placed into service, discussed above, combined with higher power pool prices during the third quarter of 2021. Share of profit from equity accounted investees ▲ Increase mainly due to the contributions from the Veresen Midstream Hythe Developments going into service in March 2021, combined with higher volumes on Veresen Midstream's Dawson Assets. Unrealized gain on commodity-related derivatives ▲ Certain gas processing fees are tied to AECO prices and the significant increase in the AECO price has resulted in higher unrealized gains for the third quarter of 2021. Distributions from equity accounted investees ● Consistent with the prior period. $31 million (2020: $23 million) from Veresen Midstream and $1 million (2020: $2 million) from Fort Corp. Volumes (mboe/d)(3) ▼ Decrease largely due to take or pay relief provided to Redwater Complex customers following third party outages during September 2021, lower volumes at the Saturn Complex due to higher deferred revenue volumes recognized in the third quarter of 2020, combined with lower supply volumes on the East NGL System, which are now being processed by the Empress Infrastructure, partially offset by higher volumes at Younger, discussed above, higher volumes on the Dawson Assets and higher volumes associated with Duvernay III being placed into service in the fourth quarter of 2020. Volumes include 89 mboe/d (2020: 76 mboe/d) related to Veresen Midstream. Adjusted EBITDA(2) ▲ Increase primarily due to the contribution from new assets placed into service, discussed above, combined with higher revenue at Younger. Included in adjusted EBITDA is $52 million (2020: $41 million) related to Veresen Midstream. Change in Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)(2) (1) Includes inter-segment transactions. See Note 12 of the Interim Financial Statements. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (3) Revenue volumes. See the "Abbreviations" section for definition. (4) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Voluntary Change in Accounting Policy" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. 12Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Financial Overview for the Nine Months Ended September 30 Results of Operations ($ millions, except where noted) 2021 2020(4) Change % Change Gas Services net revenue(1)(2) 496 424 72 17 NGL Services net revenue(1)(2) 511 474 37 8 Facilities net revenue(1)(2) 1,007 898 109 12 Operating expenses(1) 344 281 63 22 Share of profit from equity accounted investees 59 41 18 44 Realized gain on commodity-related derivative financial instruments (2) - (2) 100 Unrealized gain on commodity-related derivative financial instruments (62) (14) (48) 343 Depreciation and amortization included in operations 158 149 9 6 Gross profit 628 523 105 20 Adjusted EBITDA(2) 812 757 55 7 Volumes (mboe/d)(3) 872 874 (2) - Distributions from equity accounted investees 95 76 19 25 Changes in Results Gas Services net revenue(1)(2) ▲ Increase largely due to Empress infrastructure and Duvernay III being placed into service in the fourth quarter of 2020, increased operating expense recoveries as a result of higher power costs, Burstall being transferred from NGL Services to Gas Services in January 2021, combined with higher volumes at Younger due to a turnaround in September 2020. NGL Services net revenue(1)(2) ▲ Increase primarily due to the Prince Rupert Terminal being placed into service in March 2021, combined with higher operating expense recoveries at the Redwater Complex, partially offset by the transfer of Burstall to Gas Services. Operating expenses(1) ▼

Increase largely due to operating expenses associated with the additional assets placed into service, discussed above, combined with higher power pool prices during the first nine months of 2021. Share of profit from equity accounted investees ▲ Increase mainly due to the contributions from the Veresen Midstream Hythe Developments going into service in March 2021, combined with higher volumes on Veresen Midstream's Dawson Assets. Unrealized gain on commodity-related derivatives ▲ Certain gas processing fees are tied to AECO prices and the significant increase in the AECO price has resulted in higher unrealized gains for the first nine months of 2021. Distributions from equity accounted investees ▲ $92 million (2020: $72 million) from Veresen Midstream and $3 million (2020: $4 million) from Fort Corp. The increase in distributions is due to the same reasons impacting share of profit above. Volumes (mboe/d)(3) ● Consistent with prior period. Lower supply volumes on the East NGL System, which are now being processed by the Empress Infrastructure, were largely offset by higher revenue volumes associated with Duvernay III being placed into service in the fourth quarter of 2020 and higher volumes at Younger. Volumes include 86 mboe/d (2020: 81 mboe/d) related to Veresen Midstream. Adjusted EBITDA(2) ▲

Increase primarily due to the contribution from Empress Infrastructure, Duvernay III and the Prince Rupert Terminal, being placed into service, discussed above, combined with higher revenue at the Redwater Complex, and the contribution from Veresen Midstream's Dawson Assets, and the Veresen Midstream Hythe Developments going into service in March of 2021, partially offset by higher operating expenses and higher long-term incentive costs driven by Pembina's increasing share price during the first nine months of 2021. Included in adjusted EBITDA is $148 million (2020: $132 million) related to Veresen Midstream. Change in Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)(2) (1) Includes inter-segment transactions. See Note 12 of the Interim Financial Statements. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (3) Revenue volumes. See the "Abbreviations" section for definition. (4) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Voluntary Change in Accounting Policy" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 13

Financial and Operational Overview 3 Months Ended September 30 9 Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ millions, except where noted) Volumes(1) Gross Profit Adjusted EBITDA(2) Volumes(1) Gross Profit(3) Adjusted EBITDA(2) Volumes(1) Gross Profit Adjusted EBITDA(2) Volumes(1) Gross Profit(3) Adjusted EBITDA(2) Facilities Gas Services 660 150 160 657 95 138 666 363 468 664 270 420 NGL Services 188 83 113 214 87 113 206 265 344 210 253 337 Total 848 233 273 871 182 251 872 628 812 874 523 757 (1) Revenue volumes in mboe/d, with natural gas volumes converted to mboe/d from MMcf/d at a 6:1 ratio. See the "Abbreviations" section for definition. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (3) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Voluntary Change in Accounting Policy" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. Projects & New Developments(1) Facilities continues to build-out its natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation assets to service customer demand. The projects in the following table were recently placed into service. Significant Projects In-service Date Vancouver Wharves Expansion June 2021 Prince Rupert Terminal March 2021 Duvernay III November 2020 Empress Infrastructure October 2020 Duvernay Sour Treatment Facilities March 2020 Veresen Midstream(2) Hythe Developments March 2021 The following outlines the projects and new developments within Facilities: Empress Co-generation Facility Capital Budget: $120 million In-service Date: Fourth quarter of 2022 Status: Ahead of schedule, on budget The Empress Co-generation Facility will use natural gas to generate up to 45 megawatts of electrical power, thereby reducing overall operating costs by providing power and heat to the existing Empress NGL Extraction Facility. All the power will be consumed on site, thereby supplying approximately 90 percent of the site's power requirements. Further, this project will contribute to annual greenhouse gas emission reductions at the Empress NGL Extraction Facility through the utilization of the co-generation waste heat and the low-emission power generated. Pembina anticipates a reduction of approximately 90,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per year based on the current energy demand of the Empress NGL Extraction Facility. Construction is progressing and the mechanical contractor is expected to mobilize to site in November 2021. The Prince Rupert Terminal Expansion remains deferred. Engineering of the expansion is well advanced and Pembina expects to make a final investment decision in the first quarter of 2022. Prince Rupert Terminal Expansion Status: Deferred The Prince Rupert Terminal Expansion will increase the export capacity of the Prince Rupert Terminal. (1) For further details on Pembina's significant assets, including definitions for capitalized terms used herein that are not otherwise defined, refer to Pembina's AIF for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed at www.sedar.com (filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov under Form 40-F) and on Pembina's website at www.pembina.com. (2) Veresen Midstream is an equity accounted investee, in which Pembina had a 45 percent interest in as of September 30, 2021. Results from Veresen Midstream impact share of profit from equity accounted investees and proportionally consolidated metrics. See Note 5 to the Interim Financial Statements. 14Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Marketing & New Ventures Financial Overview for the Three Months Ended September 30 Results of Operations ($ millions, except where noted) 2021 2020(2) Change % Change Marketing revenue(1) 1,393 752 641 85 Cost of goods sold(1) 1,268 720 548 76 Net revenue(1)(3) 125 32 93 291 Share of profit (loss) from equity accounted investees 31 (5) 36 (720) Realized loss (gain) on commodity-related derivative financial instruments 45 (7) 52 (743) Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments (2) 17 (19) (112) Depreciation and amortization included in operations 13 12 1 8 Gross profit 100 5 95 1,900 Adjusted EBITDA(3) 109 34 75 221 Volumes (mboe/d)(4) 177 169 8 5 Distributions from equity accounted investees 27 2 25 1,250 Change in Results Net revenue(1)(3) ▲ Increase due to higher NGL and crude oil market prices, resulting in higher margins, combined with higher marketed NGL volumes, discussed below, partially offset by an increase in cost of goods sold related to Prince Rupert Terminal and Empress Infrastructure being placed into service, and rail transportation costs to re-position propane to Corunna for sale in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022. Share of profit (loss) from equity accounted investees ▲ Increase largely due to higher revenues at Aux Sable as a result of higher NGL margins and a wider

AECO-Chicago natural gas price differential. Realized loss (gain) on commodity-related derivatives ▼ Realized loss due to higher NGL market prices during the third quarter of 2021, which also drove higher margins on NGL sales, resulting in a realized loss on NGL-based derivative instruments for the period, compared to realized gains on NGL-based derivative instruments recognized during the third quarter of 2020. Pembina utilizes derivative instruments to stabilize the results of its marketing business. Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related derivatives ▲ Unrealized gain on commodity-related derivatives primarily due to contracts maturing in the period, partially offset by the increase in the forward prices for NGL and crude oil during the third quarter of 2021 and newly added contracts. Distributions from equity accounted investees ▲ $27 million (2020: $2 million) from Aux Sable. Increase largely due to the higher margins at Aux Sable, discussed above. Volumes (mboe/d)(4) ▲ Marketed NGL volumes increased as sales returned to pre-pandemic levels compared to the third quarter of 2020 when Pembina built up storage positions due to lower commodity prices. Revenue volumes includes 35 mboe/d (2020: 37 mboe/d) related to Aux Sable. Adjusted EBITDA(3) ▲ Increase largely due to higher margins on NGL and crude oil sales as a result of the higher NGL and crude oil prices during the third quarter of 2021 and higher marketed NGL volumes, combined with a higher contribution from Aux Sable, discussed above, partially offset by the realized loss on commodity-related derivatives. Included in adjusted EBITDA is $36 million (2020: $1 million) related to Aux Sable. Change in Adjusted EBITDA ($ millions)(3) (1) Includes inter-segment transactions. See Note 12 of the Interim Financial Statements. (2) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Restatement of Revenue and Cost of Goods Sold" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. (3) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (4) Marketed NGL volumes. See the "Abbreviations" section for definition. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 15

Financial Overview for the Nine Months Ended September 30 Results of Operations ($ millions, except where noted) 2021 2020(2) Change % Change Marketing revenue(1) 3,827 2,074 1,753 85 Cost of goods sold(1) 3,463 2,006 1,457 73 Net revenue(1)(3) 364 68 296 435 Share of profit (loss) from equity accounted investees 44 (2) 46 (2,300) Realized loss (gain) on commodity-related derivative financial instruments 166 (60) 226 (377) Unrealized loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments 19 12 7 58 Depreciation and amortization included in operations 38 37 1 3 Adjusted gross profit 185 77 108 140 Adjusted EBITDA(3) 237 118 119 101 Volumes (mboe/d)(4) 190 173 17 10 Distributions from equity accounted investees 63 15 48 320 Change in Results Net revenue(1)(3) ▲ Increase largely due to higher crude oil and NGL market prices, resulting in higher margins, combined with higher marketed NGL volumes, discussed below, partially offset by an increase in cost of goods sold related to Prince Rupert Terminal and Empress Infrastructure being placed into service, and rail transportation costs to re-position propane to Corunna for sale in the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022. Share of profit (loss) from equity accounted investees ▲ Increase largely due to higher revenues at Aux Sable as a result of higher NGL margins and a wider

AECO-Chicago natural gas price differential. Realized loss (gain) on commodity-related derivatives ▼ Realized loss due to higher NGL and crude oil market prices during the period, which also drove higher margins on NGL and crude sales, resulting in a realized loss on NGL- and crude oil-based derivative instruments for the period, compared to realized gains recognized in the first nine months of 2021. Pembina utilizes derivative instruments to stabilize the results of its marketing business. Unrealized loss on commodity-related derivatives ● Consistent with prior period. Distributions from equity accounted investees ▲ $63 million (2020: $15 million) from Aux Sable. Increase largely due to the higher margins at Aux Sable, discussed above. Volumes (mboe/d)(4) ▲ Marketed NGL volumes increased as Pembina monetized storage positions during the first quarter of 2021, that were built up during the second and third quarters of 2020, when commodity prices were lower, while increased NGL supply volumes contributed to higher sales volumes in the second and third quarter of 2021 compared to the same periods in 2020. Revenue volumes includes 36 mboe/d (2020: 37 mboe/d) related to Aux Sable. Adjusted EBITDA(3) ▲ Increase largely due to higher margins on NGL and crude oil sales as a result of the higher NGL and crude oil prices during the first nine months of 2021 and higher marketed NGL volumes, combined with a higher contribution from Aux Sable, discussed above, partially offset by the realized loss on commodity-related derivatives due to higher NGL market prices. Included in adjusted EBITDA is $62 million (2020: $14 million) related to Aux Sable. Change in Adjusted EBITDA($ millions)(3) (1) Includes inter-segment transactions. See Note 12 of the Interim Financial Statements. (2) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Restatement of Revenue and Cost of Goods Sold" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. (3) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (4) Marketed NGL volumes. See the "Abbreviations" section for definition. 16Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Financial and Operational Overview 3 Months Ended September 30 9 Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 2021 2020 ($ millions, except where noted) Volumes(1) Gross Profit Adjusted EBITDA(2) Volumes(1) Gross Profit Adjusted EBITDA(2) Volumes(1) Gross Profit Adjusted EBITDA(2) Volumes(1) Gross Profit Adjusted EBITDA(2) Marketing & New Ventures Marketing 177 100 111 169 3 36 190 185 246 173 74 127 New Ventures(3) - - (2) - 2 (2) - - (9) - 3 (9) Total 177 100 109 169 5 34 190 185 237 173 77 118 (1) Marketed NGL volumes in mboe/d. See the "Abbreviations" section for definition. (2) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (3) All New Ventures projects have not yet commenced operations and therefore have no volumes. Projects & New Developments(1) Pembina's New Ventures group continues to advance business opportunities in petrochemicals, liquefied natural gas ("LNG") and low-carbon energy. New Ventures is focused on developing opportunities that integrate into Pembina's core businesses, while progressing projects that will extend Pembina's value-chain and benefit stakeholders. Pembina has formed a strategic partnership agreement with the Haisla First Nation to develop the proposed Cedar LNG Project, a floating LNG facility strategically positioned to leverage Canada's abundant natural gas supply and British Columbia's growing LNG infrastructure to produce industry-leading low‑carbon, low-cost Canadian LNG for overseas markets. The Cedar LNG Project is expected to be the largest First Nation-owned infrastructure project in Canada and have one of the cleanest environmental profiles in the world. In addition, Pembina and TC Energy Corporation intend to jointly develop the Alberta Carbon Grid, a world-scale carbon transportation and sequestration system, which will enable Alberta-based industries to effectively manage their greenhouse gas emissions, contribute positively to Alberta's lower-carbon economy and create sustainable long-term value for Pembina and TC Energy stakeholders. (1) For further details on Pembina's significant assets, including definitions for capitalized terms used herein that are not otherwise defined, refer to Pembina's AIF for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed at www.sedar.com (filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov under Form 40-F) and on Pembina's website at www.pembina.com. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 17

4. LIQUIDITY & CAPITAL RESOURCES Available Sources of Liquidity ($ millions) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Working capital(1) (1,077) (792) Variable rate debt(2)(3) Bank debt 1,443 1,534 Variable rate debt swapped to fixed (319) (318) Total variable rate loans and borrowings outstanding (weighted average interest rate of 1.3% (2020: 1.6%)) 1,124 1,216 Fixed rate debt(2) Senior unsecured medium-term notes 9,050 9,300 Variable rate debt swapped to fixed 319 318 Total fixed rate loans and borrowings outstanding (weighted average interest rate of 3.9% (2020: 3.9%)) 9,369 9,618 Total loans and borrowings outstanding 10,493 10,834 Cash and unutilized debt facilities 2,008 2,685 Subordinated hybrid notes (weighted average interest rate of 4.8% (2020: nil)) 600 - (1) As at September 30, 2021, working capital included $900 million (December 31, 2020: $600 million) associated with the current portion of long-term debt. (2) Face value. (3) Includes U.S. $250 million variable rate debt outstanding at September 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: U.S. $250 million). Pembina currently anticipates that its cash flow from operating activities, the majority of which is derived from fee-based contracts, will be more than sufficient to meet its operating obligations, to fund its dividend and to fund its capital investments in the short-term and long-term. Pembina expects to source funds required for debt maturities from cash, its credit facilities and by accessing the capital markets, as required. Based on its successful access to financing in the capital markets over the past several years, Pembina expects to continue to have access to additional funds as required. Refer to "Risk Factors - General Risk Factors - Additional Financing and Capital Resources" in Pembina's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Note 27 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for more information. Management continues to monitor Pembina's liquidity situation and remains satisfied that the leverage employed in Pembina's capital structure is sufficient and appropriate given the characteristics and operations of the underlying asset base. Management may adjust Pembina's capital structure as a result of changes in economic conditions or the risk characteristics of the underlying assets. To maintain or modify Pembina's capital structure in the future, Pembina may renegotiate debt terms, repay existing debt, seek new borrowings, issue additional equity or hybrid securities and/or repurchase common or preferred shares. As at September 30, 2021, Pembina's credit facilities consisted of: an unsecured $2.5 billion (December 31, 2020: $2.5 billion) revolving credit facility, which includes a $750 million (December 31, 2020: $750 million) accordion feature and matures in June 2026; an unsecured $500 million (December 31, 2020: $500 million) non-revolving term loan, which matures in August 2022; an unsecured U.S. $250 million (December 31, 2020: U.S. $250 million) non-revolving term loan, which matures in May 2025; and an operating facility of $20 million (December 31, 2020: $20 million), which matures in May 2022 and is typically renewed on an annual basis (collectively, the "Credit Facilities"). There are no mandatory principal repayments due over the term of the Credit Facilities, with principal repayment not due until maturity. On March 25, 2021, Pembina cancelled its $800 million revolving credit facility, which was entered into in April 2020 to provide additional liquidity and flexibility in Pembina's capital structure given market conditions at the time. No balance was outstanding on the cancellation date. Pembina is required to meet certain specific and customary affirmative and negative financial covenants under the indenture governing its medium-term notes and the agreements governing its Credit Facilities, including a requirement to maintain certain financial ratios. See "Liquidity & Capital Resources - Covenants" below for more information. Pembina is also subject to customary restrictions on its operations and activities under the indenture governing its medium-term notes and the agreements governing its Credit Facilities, including restrictions on the granting of security, incurring indebtedness and the sale of its assets. 18Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Financing Activity On January 25, 2021, Pembina closed a $600 million offering of Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Hybrid Notes (the "Series 1 Subordinated Notes"). The Series 1 Subordinated Notes have a fixed 4.80 percent interest rate, payable semi-annually, which resets on January 25, 2031, and on every fifth anniversary thereafter, based on the five-year Government of Canada yield plus: (i) 4.17 percent for the period from, and including, January 25, 2031 to, but excluding January 25, 2051; and (ii) 4.92 percent for the period from, and including, January 25, 2051 to, but excluding January 25, 2081. Pembina used the net proceeds of the offering of the Series 1 Subordinated Notes to fund the redemption of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 11, its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 13, to repay outstanding debt, as well as for general corporate purposes. On April 30, 2021, Pembina completed an extension on its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility, which now matures on June 1, 2026. Covenants Pembina's financial covenants under the indenture governing its medium-term notes and the agreements governing the Credit Facilities include the following: Debt Instrument Financial Covenant(1) Ratio Ratio as at September 30, 2021 Senior unsecured medium-term notes Funded Debt to Capitalization Maximum 0.70 0.41 Credit Facilities Debt to Capital Maximum 0.70 0.42 (1) Terms as defined in relevant agreements. Pembina was in compliance with all covenants under the note indenture governing its medium-term notes and the agreements governing its Credit Facilities as at September 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: in compliance). Credit Risk Pembina continues to actively monitor and reassess the creditworthiness of its counterparties. While the global economic slowdown has eased, the outlook for the global economic recovery remains uncertain and the potential for volatility in demand for crude oil and other commodities as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic could increase Pembina's counterparty risk, as uncertainty and the potential for volatility in the demand for crude oil could negatively impact the financial position of Pembina's customers and related parties and their access to credit, capital markets and other sources of liquidity. The majority of Pembina's credit exposure is to investment grade or split-investment grade counterparties. Pembina assesses all counterparties during the on-boarding process and actively monitors credit limits and exposure across the business. Financial assurances to mitigate and reduce risk may include guarantees, letters of credit and cash. Letters of credit totaling $96 million (December 31, 2020: $130 million) were held as at September 30, 2021, primarily in respect of customer trade receivables. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 19

Credit Ratings The following information with respect to Pembina's credit ratings is provided as such information relates to Pembina's financing costs and liquidity. Specifically, credit ratings affect Pembina's ability to obtain short-term and long-term financing and the cost of such financing. A reduction in the current ratings of Pembina's debt by its rating agencies, particularly a downgrade below investment-grade ratings, could adversely affect Pembina's cost of financing and its access to sources of liquidity and capital. In addition, changes in credit ratings and the associated costs may affect Pembina's ability to enter into normal course derivative or hedging transactions. Credit ratings are intended to provide investors with an independent measure of the credit quality of any issues of securities. The credit ratings assigned by the rating agencies are not recommendations to purchase, hold or sell the securities, nor do the credit ratings comment on the market price or suitability for a particular investor. Any credit rating may not remain in effect for a given period of time or may be revised or withdrawn entirely by a rating agency in the future if, in its judgment, circumstances so warrant. On April 28, 2021, DBRS Limited ("DBRS") upgraded its ratings for Pembina's senior unsecured medium-term notes to 'BBB (high)', to 'BBB (low)' for the Series 1 Subordinated Notes and to 'Pfd-3 (high)' for each issued series of Pembina's Class A Preferred Shares, other than the Class A Preferred Shares, Series 2021-A (the "Series 2021-A Class A Preferred Shares"), which are deliverable to the holders of the Series 1 Subordinated Notes following the occurrence of certain bankruptcy or insolvency events in respect of Pembina. The long-term corporate credit rating assigned by S&P Global Ratings ("S&P") on Pembina is 'BBB'. S&P has also assigned a debt rating of 'BBB' to Pembina's senior unsecured medium-term notes, a debt rating of 'BB+' to the Series 1 Subordinated Notes, and a rating of 'P-3 (High)' to each issued series of Pembina's Class A Preferred Shares, other than the Series 2021-A Class A Preferred Shares. S&P affirmed Pembina's credit rating during the second quarter of 2021. Refer to "Description of the Capital Structure of Pembina - Credit Ratings" in the AIF for further information. 20Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Contractual Obligations and Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements Contractual Obligations Pembina had the following contractual obligations outstanding atSeptember 30, 2021: Contractual Obligations(1) Payments Due By Period ($ millions) Total Less than 1 year 1 - 3 years 3 - 5 years After 5 years Leases(2) 1,010 118 186 155 551 Long-term debt(3) 16,523 1,366 2,382 2,609 10,166 Construction commitments(4) 892 335 48 29 480 Other 543 91 127 68 257 Total contractual obligations 18,968 1,910 2,743 2,861 11,454 (1) Pembina enters into product purchase agreements and power purchase agreements to secure supply for future operations. Purchase prices of both NGL and power are dependent on current market prices. Volumes and prices for NGL and power contracts cannot be reasonably determined, and therefore, an amount has not been included in the contractual obligations schedule. Product purchase agreements range from one to 8 years and involve the purchase of NGL products from producers. Assuming product is available, Pembina has secured between 12 and 138 mbpd of NGL each year up to and including 2029. Power purchase agreements range from one to 24 years and involve the purchase of power from electrical service providers. Pembina has secured up to 81 megawatts per day each year up to and including 2045. (2) Includes terminals, rail, office space, land and vehicle leases. (3) Includes loans and borrowings, subordinated hybrid notes and interest payments on Pembina's senior unsecured medium-term notes and subordinated hybrid notes. Excludes deferred financing costs. (4) Excluding significant projects that are awaiting regulatory approval, projects which Pembina is not committed to construct, and projects that are executed by equity accounted investees. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements As at September 30, 2021, Pembina does not have any off-balance sheet arrangements that have, or are reasonably likely to have, a current or future effect on Pembina's financial condition, results of operations, liquidity or capital investments. Letters of Credit Pembina has provided letters of credit to various third parties in the normal course of conducting business. The letters of credit include financial guarantees to counterparties for product purchases and sales, transportation services, utilities, engineering and construction services. The letters of credit have not had and are not expected to have a material impact on Pembina's financial position, earnings, liquidity or capital resources. As at September 30, 2021, Pembina had $166 million (December 31, 2020: $91 million) in letters of credit issued. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 21

5. SHARE CAPITAL Common Shares On February 25, 2021, the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") accepted the Company's notice of intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") that allows the Company to repurchase, at its discretion, up to approximately 27.5 million common shares through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems or as otherwise permitted by applicable securities law, subject to certain restrictions on the number of common shares that may be purchased on a single day. Common shares purchased by the Company will be cancelled. The program commenced March 2, 2021 and will terminate on March 1, 2022 or on such earlier date as the Company completes its purchases pursuant to the notice of intention. No common shares were purchased by Pembina during the first nine months of 2021. Common Share Dividends Common share dividends are payable if, as and when declared by Pembina's Board of Directors. The amount and frequency of dividends declared and payable is at the discretion of Pembina's Board of Directors, which considers earnings, cash flow, capital requirements, the financial condition of Pembina and other relevant factors when making its dividend determination. Preferred Shares On January 25, 2021 in connection with the offering of the Series 1 Subordinated Notes, Pembina issued 600,000 Series 2021-A Class A Preferred Shares, to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, to be held in trust as treasury shares to satisfy Pembina's obligations under the indenture governing the Series 1 Subordinated Notes. On March 1, 2021, Pembina redeemed all of the 6.8 million issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 11 (the "Series 11 Class A Preferred Shares") for a redemption price equal to $25.00 per Series 11 Class A Preferred Share, less taxes required to be deducted or withheld by the Company. On June 1, 2021, Pembina redeemed all of the 10 million issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 13 (the "Series 13 Class A Preferred Shares") for a redemption price equal to $25.00 per Series 13 Class A Preferred Shares, less taxes required to be deducted or withheld by the Company. Preferred Share Dividends Other than in respect of the Series 2021-A Class A Preferred Shares, the holders of Pembina's Class A Preferred Shares are entitled to receive fixed cumulative dividends. Dividends on the Series 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 and 21 Class A Preferred Shares are payable quarterly on the first day of March, June, September and December, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Pembina. Dividends on the Series 15, 17 and 19 Class A Preferred Shares are payable on the last day of March, June, September and December in each year, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Pembina. Dividends on the Series 23 and 25 Class A Preferred Shares are payable on the 15th day of February, May, August and November in each year, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Pembina. Dividends are not payable on the Series 2021-A Class A Preferred Shares, nor shall any dividends accumulate or accrue, prior to delivery to the holders of the Series 1 Subordinated Notes following the occurrence of certain bankruptcy or insolvency events in respect of Pembina. Thereafter, dividends on the Series 2021-A Class A Preferred Shares are payable on the 25th day of January and July in each year, if, as and when declared by the Board of Directors. 22Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Outstanding Share Data Issued and outstanding (thousands)(1) October 29, 2021 Common shares 550,255 Stock options 21,345 Stock options exercisable 12,049 Series 1 Class A Preferred shares 10,000 Series 3 Class A Preferred Shares 6,000 Series 5 Class A Preferred Shares 10,000 Series 7 Class A Preferred Shares 10,000 Series 9 Class A Preferred Shares 9,000 Series 15 Class A Preferred Shares 8,000 Series 17 Class A Preferred Shares 6,000 Series 19 Class A Preferred Shares 8,000 Series 21 Class A Preferred Shares 16,000 Series 23 Class A Preferred Shares 12,000 Series 25 Class A Preferred Shares 10,000 (1) Pembina issued 600,000 Series 2021-A Class A Preferred shares to the Computershare Trust Company of Canada, to be held in trust to satisfy its obligations under the indenture governing the Series 1 Subordinated Notes, in connection with the issuance of the Series 1 Subordinated Notes. 6. CAPITAL INVESTMENTS Capital Invested 3 Months Ended September 30 9 Months Ended September 30 ($ millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Pipelines 174 53 352 511 Facilities 26 98 102 296 Marketing & New Ventures 3 10 15 34 Corporate and other projects 6 13 13 27 Total capital invested(1)(2) 209 174 482 868 (1) Includes $19 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021 (2020: $29 million) related to non-recoverable sustainment activities. (2) Includes $49 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 (2020: $76 million) related to non-recoverable sustainment activities. In both 2021 and 2020, Pipeline capital investments continued to be primarily related to Pembina's Peace Pipeline system expansion projects with increased spending on the NEBC Town Terminal Project in 2021. In 2021, Facilities capital investments were largely related to continued expansion at Empress, the Prince Rupert Terminal and Vancouver Wharves. In 2020, Facilities capital investments included construction on Duvernay III, Empress Expansion and the Prince Rupert Terminal. Marketing & New Ventures had capital investments primarily related to offshore LNG projects in 2021 and the Jordan Cove LNG project in 2020. Contributions to Equity Accounted Investees 3 Months Ended September 30 9 Months Ended September 30 ($ millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Aux Sable - - 1 3 Veresen Midstream 18 28 29 69 CKPC - - - 152 Total 18 28 30 224 Contributions made to Veresen Midstream during both 2021 and 2020 were largely related to the construction of the Hythe Developments. There were no contributions made to CKPC during 2021, following the indefinite suspension of the propane dehydration ("PDH") plant and polypropylene upgrading facility ("PDH/PP Facility") announced in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 23

7. SELECTED QUARTERLY INFORMATION Selected Quarterly Operating Information (mboe/d) 2021 2020 2019 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Volumes(1)(2) Pipelines Conventional Pipelines 918 892 862 993 863 834 902 958 Transmission Pipelines 595 685 674 684 661 668 668 646 Oil Sands Pipelines 1,050 1,050 1,051 1,053 1,056 1,053 1,059 1,063 Facilities Gas Services 660 662 677 673 657 658 678 690 NGL Services 188 211 218 211 214 214 201 220 Total 3,411 3,500 3,482 3,614 3,451 3,427 3,508 3,577 (1) Revenue volumes. See the "Abbreviations" section for definition. (2) Includes Pembina's proportionate share of volumes from equity accounted investees. Deferred Take-or-pay Revenue ($ millions) 2021 2020 2019 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Pipelines Opening balance 32 22 3 42 45 22 8 17 Revenue deferred 48 45 42 52 66 53 40 31 Revenue recognized (59) (35) (23) (91) (69) (30) (26) (40) Ending take-or-pay contract liability balance 21 32 22 3 42 45 22 8 Facilities Opening balance 3 1 - - 2 1 - - Revenue deferred - 2 1 - 1 1 1 - Revenue recognized (3) - - - (3) - - - Ending take-or-pay contract liability balance - 3 1 - - 2 1 - Quarterly Segmented Adjusted EBITDA($ millions)(1) (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. 24Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Quarterly Financial Information ($ millions, except where noted) 2021(2) 2020(2) 2019(2) Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Revenue 2,149 1,902 2,016 1,680 1,496 1,229 1,548 1,668 Net revenue(1) 961 894 999 954 849 776 865 837 Operating expenses 187 186 182 201 178 154 179 177 Realized loss (gain) on commodity-related derivative financial instruments 43 33 88 6 (7) (36) (17) (8) Share of profit (loss) from equity accounted investees 75 52 71 (244) 62 66 84 89 Gross profit 682 550 630 247 568 460 733 605 Earnings (loss) 588 254 320 (1,216) 323 258 319 150 Earnings (loss) per common share - basic and diluted (dollars) 1.01 0.39 0.51 (2.28) 0.52 0.40 0.51 0.22 Cash flow from operating activities 913 584 456 766 434 642 410 728 Cash flow from operating activities per common share - basic (dollars)(1) 1.66 1.06 0.83 1.39 0.78 1.17 0.75 1.41 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities(1) 786 538 582 603 524 586 576 576 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities per common share - basic (dollars)(1) 1.43 0.98 1.06 1.10 0.95 1.07 1.05 1.11 Common shares outstanding (millions): Weighted average - basic 550 550 550 550 550 550 549 518 Weighted average - diluted 551 551 550 550 550 550 549 519 End of period 550 550 550 550 550 550 550 548 Common share dividends declared 347 347 346 346 346 347 346 314 Dividends per common share 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.63 0.60 Preferred share dividends declared 31 35 36 38 38 37 38 34 Capital investments 209 146 127 161 174 211 483 429 Contributions to equity accounted investees 18 - 12 - 28 2 194 120 Distributions from equity accounted investees 106 112 115 109 111 116 123 123 Adjusted EBITDA(1) 850 778 835 866 796 789 830 787 (1) Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section. (2) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Voluntary Change in Accounting Policy", "Restatement of Revenue and Cost of Goods Sold" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. The restatement reduces revenue and cost of goods sold for all quarterly comparative periods, including Q2 2021: $52 million, Q1 2021: $29 million, Q4 2020: $14 million, Q3 2020: $73 million, Q2 2020: $39 million, Q1 2020: $123 million, and Q4 2019: $86 million. During the periods in the table above, Pembina's financial and operating results were impacted by the following factors and trends: •Impairments recognized on Pembina's interests in Ruby, CKPC and the assets associated with Jordan Cove in the fourth quarter of 2020 and the partial impairment of Pembina's interest in Ruby in the fourth quarter of 2019; •The Kinder Acquisition, which was completed on December 16, 2019; •The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting decrease in demand for commodities starting in the second quarter of 2020, which led to a significant decline in global energy prices and a reduction in capital spending budgets by Pembina and its customers in 2020, and the subsequent recovery in demand for commodities and global energy prices in 2021; •Volatility in the AECO-Chicago natural gas price differential, power pool prices and foreign exchange rates impacting operating results; •New large-scale growth projects across Pembina's business being placed into service; •Volatility in commodity market prices impacting margins within the marketing business, partially mitigated through Pembina's risk management program; •Higher net finance costs impacting earnings associated with debt related to financing acquisitions, growth projects, volatility in foreign exchange rates and volatility in Pembina's share price impacting incentive costs; •Increased common and preferred shares outstanding and corresponding dividends due to the Kinder Acquisition; •Contract expiries on certain assets; and •The receipt of the Arrangement Termination Payment. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 25

8. SELECTED EQUITY ACCOUNTED INVESTEE INFORMATION Loans and Borrowings of Equity Accounted Investees Under equity accounting, the assets and liabilities of an investment are net into a single line item in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, "Investments in Equity Accounted Investees". To assist readers' understanding and to evaluate the capitalization of Pembina's investments, loans and borrowings associated with investments in equity accounted investees are presented below based on Pembina's proportionate ownership in such investments, as at September 30, 2021. In addition, certain of the equity accounted investees have borrowing arrangements with an amortization structure, thereby necessitating periodic repayments of principal. These repayments occur prior to the distribution of residual cash flow to Pembina. The loans and borrowings and amortization schedules are presented below and classified by the division in which the results for the investment are reported. Please refer to the "Abbreviations" section for a summary of Pembina's investments in equity accounted investees and the division in which their results are reported. ($ millions)(1) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Pipelines 877 926 Facilities 1,198 1,200 Total 2,075 2,126 (1) Balances reflect Pembina's ownership percentage of the outstanding balance face value. Amortization Schedule of Loans and Borrowings of Equity Accounted Investees 9 Months Ended Remainder of ($ millions)(1) September 30, 2021 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025+ Pipelines 87 33 623 62 67 92 Facilities 2 12 36 36 1,114 - Total 89 45 659 98 1,181 92 (1) Balances reflect Pembina's ownership percentage of the outstanding balance face value. Financing Activities for Equity Accounted Investees On April 19, 2021, Ruby fully repaid the $16 million outstanding on its term loan. Commitments to Equity Accounted Investees Pembina has commitments to provide contributions to certain equity accounted investees based on annual budgets approved by the joint venture partners and contractual agreements. Credit Risk for Equity Accounted Investees At September 30, 2021, Pembina's various equity accounted investees held letters of credit totaling $73 million (December 31, 2020: $105 million) primarily in respect of customer trade receivables. Cedar LNG Acquisition On June 4, 2021, Pembina acquired a 49.9 percent interest in a joint venture with the Haisla Nation to develop the Cedar LNG Project, a LNG facility located on the coast of British Columbia within the Douglas Channel on Haisla-owned land. Pembina's investment of $129 million at September 30, 2021 included $76 million of accrued contingent consideration payable on achievement of certain conditions. Under the terms of the agreement, Pembina has commitments to make additional payments on a positive final investment decision as well as contributions to fund development costs and annual operating budgets. 26Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

9. OTHER Related Party Transactions Pembina enters into transactions with related parties in the normal course of business and on terms equivalent to those that prevail in arm's length transactions, unless otherwise noted. Pembina contracts capacity from Alliance and Veresen Midstream, its equity accounted investees, and advances funds to support operations and provides services, on a cost recovery basis, to equity accounted investees. On January 6, 2021, Pembina advanced U.S. $8 million to Ruby Pipeline L.L.C., which was subsequently impaired. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Pembina had no other transactions with "related parties" (as defined in IAS 24 Related Party Disclosures) except those pertaining to contributions to Pembina's defined benefit pension plan and remuneration of key management personnel and the Board of Directors of Pembina, in the ordinary course of their employment or directorship agreements, respectively. Risk Management Pembina's risk management strategies, policies and limits, ensure risks and exposures are aligned to its business strategy and risk tolerance. Pembina's Board of Directors is responsible for providing risk management oversight at Pembina and oversees how management monitors compliance with Pembina's risk management policies and procedures and reviews the adequacy of this risk framework in relation to the risks faced by Pembina. Pembina's financial risks are consistent with those discussed in Note 27 of the Consolidated Financial Statements. Pembina has exposure to counterparty credit risk, liquidity risk and market risk. As at September 30, 2021, the Company has entered into certain financial derivative contracts in order to manage commodity price, foreign exchange and interest rate risk. These instruments are not used for trading or speculative purposes. For more information on Pembina's derivative instruments, refer to Note 14 to the Interim Financial Statements. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 27

Disclosure Controls and Procedures and Internal Control over Financial Reporting Disclosure Controls and Procedures Pembina maintains disclosure controls and procedures ("DC&P") designed to provide reasonable assurance that information required to be disclosed in Pembina's annual filings, interim filings and other reports filed or submitted by it under securities laws is recorded, processed, summarized and reported accurately and in the time periods specified under such securities laws, and include controls and procedures designed to ensure such information is accumulated and communicated to Pembina's management, including its certifying officers, as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. As at September 30, 2021, the President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") have concluded that Pembina's DC&P were not effective as at that date as a result of the material weakness described below. Management's Report on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Pembina maintains internal control over financial reporting ("ICFR") which is designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with IFRS, and include policies and procedures that: (a) pertain to the maintenance of records that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of Pembina; (b) are designed to provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and that receipts and expenditures of Pembina are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of Pembina; and (c) are designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of Pembina's assets that could have a material effect on Pembina's financial statements. Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining DC&P and ICFR, as defined in National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings and Rule 13a - 15(e) and 15(d) - 15(e) under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Under the supervision and with the participation of our CEO and our CFO, management has designed internal control over financial reporting based on the framework set forth in Internal Control - Integrated Framework issued in 2013 by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission. A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in ICFR, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the annual financial statements, or interim financial statements, will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis. As at September 30, 2021, the Company has identified a "material weakness" related to controls over contract assessment in its Marketing business. Specifically, we did not have controls to identify all contracts where an accounting assessment was required and as a result lacked analysis of all relevant contract terms required to make the assessment in the Marketing business. Because of the deficiency, the Company presented revenue and cost of goods sold for certain crude contracts in Marketing and New Ventures on a gross basis that should have been recorded on a net basis. Management has appropriately recognized revenue and cost of goods sold for these transactions on a net basis for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2021 and has restated revenue and cost of goods sold for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2020 with no impact on earnings, cash flows or financial position. Refer to note 2 of the Interim Financial Statements for details of the restatement.

28 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Remediation of Material Weakness The control deficiency described above was detected by management during the third quarter of 2021 prior to the filing of Pembina's Interim Financial Statements. The Company has prioritized the remediation of the material weakness described above and is working under the oversight of the Audit Committee to resolve the issue. Specific actions to remediate this material weakness include the following: i.Revision of the process of identifying contracts to consult with internal experts to assist in the evaluation of technical accounting matters; and ii.Enhance contract analysis, including revision of the process used to assess accounting implications for complex contracts. As the conclusion regarding the material weakness in ICFR was reached in late October 2021, Pembina has not had adequate time to implement and evaluate the controls and procedures described above, as limited complex and material transactions requiring an application of the foregoing remediation actions have occurred in this period. Pembina has, therefore, not had adequate time or opportunity to apply its proposed remediation actions to evidence the remediation of the material weakness described above and the material weakness will continue to be addressed throughout the remainder of 2021. Changes in Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Other than the material weakness described above, there were no changes in the third quarter of 2021 that had or are likely to have a material impact on Pembina's ICFR. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 29

10. ACCOUNTING POLICIES & ESTIMATES Changes in Accounting Policies & Restatement The accounting policies used in preparing the Interim Financial Statements are described in Note 5 of Pembina's Consolidated Financial Statements. There were no new accounting standards or amendments to existing standards adopted in the first nine months of 2021 that are expected to have a material impact on Pembina's financial statements. Voluntary change in accounting policy As detailed in Note 3 of the Consolidated Financial Statements, Pembina voluntarily changed its accounting policy for the measurement of decommissioning liabilities to utilize a credit-adjusted risk-free interest rate instead of a risk-free interest rate to determine the present value of the liability at each statement of financial position date. This accounting policy change was applied retrospectively, including the restatement of certain comparative amounts in the Interim Financial Statements, as summarized below. Restatement of revenue and cost of goods sold During the third quarter Pembina identified certain crude contracts that were recorded incorrectly within Marketing & New Ventures. Revenue and cost of goods sold associated with the contracts were recorded on a gross basis but should have been recorded on a net basis. As a result Pembina restated comparative periods decreasing revenue and cost of goods sold, with no impact to earnings, cash flows or financial position. i.Reconciliation of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income

($ millions) 3 Months Ended September 30, 2020 9 Months Ended September 30, 2020 Previously reported Policy change Restatement adjustments Restated Previously reported Policy change Restatement adjustments Restated Revenue 1,569 - (73) 1,496 4,508 - (235) 4,273 Cost of sales 1,068 (4) (73) 991 3,033 (12) (235) 2,786 Share of profit from equity accounted investees 61 1 - 62 209 3 - 212 Gross profit 563 5 - 568 1,746 15 - 1,761 Net finance costs 83 (1) - 82 364 (3) - 361 Earnings before income tax 428 6 - 434 1,213 18 - 1,231 Deferred tax expense 58 1 - 59 133 3 - 136 Earnings attributable to shareholders 318 5 - 323 885 15 - 900 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 214 5 - 219 1,057 15 - 1,072 Earnings attributable to common shareholders, net of preferred share dividends 279 5 - 284 768 15 - 783 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted 0.51 0.01 - 0.52 1.39 0.03 - 1.42 ii.Reconciliation of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

($ millions) 3 Months Ended September 30, 2020 9 Months Ended September 30, 2020 Previously reported Policy change Restated Previously reported Policy change Restated Earnings 318 5 323 885 15 900 Share of profit from equity accounted investees (61) (1) (62) (209) (3) (212) Adjustments for depreciation and amortization 179 (4) 175 532 (12) 520 Adjustments for net finance costs 83 (1) 82 364 (3) 361 Adjustments for income tax expense 110 1 111 328 3 331 Cash flow from operating activities 434 - 434 1,486 - 1,486 30 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Critical Accounting Judgments & Estimates Critical accounting judgments and estimates used in preparing the Interim Financial Statements are described in Note 2 of Pembina's Consolidated Financial Statements. The preparation of consolidated financial statements in conformity with IFRS requires management to make both judgments and estimates that could materially affect the amounts recognized in the financial statements. By their nature, judgments and estimates may change in light of new facts and circumstances in the internal and external environment. There have been no material changes to Pembina's critical accounting estimates and judgments during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, including to the ongoing impact of significant uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, as discussed below. Ongoing Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic Following the World Health Organization declaring the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic, many governments imposed restrictions on individuals and businesses, which resulted in a significant slowdown of the global economy. While there have been positive signals into the first nine months of 2021 in commodity prices, demand recovery remains affected by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Although restrictions have been relaxed in certain jurisdictions and vaccination programs are underway, there remains significant uncertainty as to the global economic outlook and there remains the potential for volatility in the global economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Management considered these uncertainties when applying judgment to estimates and assumptions in the Interim Financial Statements. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 31

11. RISK FACTORS Management has identified the primary risk factors that could potentially have a material impact on the financial results and operations of Pembina. With the exception of the risks noted below, there have been no material changes to the risk factors presented in Pembina's MD&A and AIF for the year ended December 31, 2020. Pembina's MD&A and AIF are available at www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov and through Pembina's website at www.pembina.com. Ongoing Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic COVID-19 Related Impacts Pembina's business and operations have been and may continue to be materially adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including ongoing uncertainty with respect to the extent and duration of the pandemic. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in, among other things, an overall slowdown in the global economy and a decrease in global energy demand. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and actions that have, and may be, taken by governmental authorities in response thereto has also resulted, and may continue to result in, among other things: increased volatility in financial and commodity markets; disruptions to global supply chains; labour shortages; significant impacts to the workforce; including as a result of the implementation of vaccine mandates and vaccine recommendations; reductions in trade volumes; temporary operational restrictions and restrictions on gatherings of individuals, as well as shelter-in-place declarations and quarantine orders; business closures and travel bans; political and economic instability; and civil unrest. The ongoing spread of the COVID-19 virus, including new variants thereof, in certain geographic areas, including certain areas in which Pembina has operations, and the possibility that a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus or the spread of such new or potential future variants thereof may occur in other areas, may result in the re-imposition of certain of the foregoing restrictions or further restrictions by governmental authorities in certain jurisdictions, including certain jurisdictions in which Pembina has operations. This further increases the risk and uncertainty as to the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its ultimate impact on the global economy and other items noted above. The risks to Pembina of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic include, among other things: risks to the health and safety of Pembina's employees; a slowdown or temporary suspension of operations in certain geographic locations in which Pembina operates; delays in the completion, or additional deferrals, of Pembina's growth and expansion projects; disruptions in Pembina's workforce, including as a result of vaccine mandates; and supply chain disruptions, all or any of which could materially adversely impact Pembina's business operations and financial results. The full extent and impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be unknown at this time and the degree to which it may impact Pembina's business operations and financial results will depend on future developments, which cannot be predicted with any degree of certainty, including: the duration, severity and geographic spread of the COVID-19 virus and variants thereof, including in respect of the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 virus, and new variants thereof, in certain geographic areas, including certain areas in which Pembina operates; further actions that may be taken by governmental authorities, including in respect of the implementation of vaccine mandates and ongoing and future operational restrictions and restrictions on travel; the effectiveness and timing of actions taken to contain and treat the COVID-19 virus and variants thereof, including the vaccines developed in response thereto; and how quickly and to what extent normal economic and operating conditions will resume. Impact on General Risks Depending on the extent and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, it may also have the effect of heightening many of the other risks described in Pembina's other disclosure documents, including Pembina's MD&A and AIF for the year ended December 31, 2020, such as risks relating to Pembina's exposure to commodity prices; the successful completion of Pembina's growth and expansion projects, including the expected return on investment thereof; Pembina's ability to maintain its credit ratings; restricted access to capital and increased borrowing costs; Pembina's ability to pay dividends and service obligations under its debt securities and other debt obligations; and otherwise complying with the covenants contained in the agreements that govern Pembina's existing indebtedness. 32 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

12. NON-GAAP MEASURES Throughout this MD&A, Pembina has used financial measures that are not defined by GAAP but are used by management to evaluate the performance of Pembina and its businesses. Since non-GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, non-GAAP measures must be clearly defined, qualified and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. These non-GAAP measures are calculated and disclosed on a consistent basis from period to period. The intent of the non-GAAP measures used throughout this MD&A is to provide additional useful information with respect to Pembina's financial performance to investors and analysts, though the measures do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS. The measures should not, therefore, be considered in isolation or used in substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other issuers may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently or use different non-GAAP measures. Investors should be cautioned that net revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA per common share, adjusted cash flow from operating activities, cash flow from operating activities per common share, and adjusted cash flow from operating activities per common share should not be construed as alternatives to revenue, earnings, cash flow from operating activities, gross profit or other measures of financial results determined in accordance with GAAP as indicators of Pembina's performance. Non-GAAP Proportionate Consolidation of Investments in Equity Accounted Investees Results In accordance with IFRS, Pembina's jointly controlled investments are accounted for using equity accounting. Under equity accounting, the assets and liabilities of the investment are presented net in a single line item in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position, "Investments in Equity Accounted Investees". Net earnings from investments in equity accounted investees are recognized in a single line item in the Consolidated Statement of Earnings and Comprehensive Income "Share of Profit from Equity Accounted Investees". Cash contributions and distributions from investments in equity accounted investees represent Pembina's share paid and received in the period to and from the investments in equity accounted investees. To assist in understanding and evaluating the performance of these investments, Pembina is supplementing the IFRS disclosure with non-GAAP proportionate consolidation of Pembina's interest in the investments in equity accounted investees. Pembina's proportionate interest in equity accounted investees has been included in adjusted EBITDA. Net Revenue Net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure which is defined as total revenue less cost of goods sold including product purchases. Management believes that net revenue provides investors with a single measure to indicate the margin on sales before non-product operating expenses that is comparable between periods. Management utilizes net revenue to compare consecutive results in Marketing & New Ventures and Facilities, to aggregate revenue generated by each of the Company's divisions and to set comparable objectives. 3 Months Ended September 30 Pipelines Facilities Marketing &

New Ventures(1) Corporate &

Inter-segment Eliminations Total(1) ($ millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 566 557 341 311 1,393 752 (151) (124) 2,149 1,496 Cost of goods sold, including product purchases - - 1 3 1,268 720 (81) (76) 1,188 647 Net revenue 566 557 340 308 125 32 (70) (48) 961 849 (1) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Restatement of Revenue and Cost of Goods Sold" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 33

9 Months Ended September 30 Pipelines Facilities Marketing &

New Ventures(1) Corporate &

Inter-segment Eliminations Total(1) ($ millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue 1,673 1,648 1,014 905 3,827 2,074 (447) (354) 6,067 4,273 Cost of goods sold, including product purchases - - 7 7 3,463 2,006 (257) (230) 3,213 1,783 Net revenue 1,673 1,648 1,007 898 364 68 (190) (124) 2,854 2,490 (1) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Restatement of Revenue and Cost of Goods Sold" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated as earnings before net finance costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization (included in operations and general and administrative expense) and unrealized gains or losses on commodity-related derivative financial instruments. The exclusion of unrealized gains or losses on commodity-related derivative financial instruments eliminates the non-cash impact of such gains or losses. Adjusted EBITDA also includes adjustments to earnings for losses (gains) on disposal of assets, transaction costs incurred in respect of acquisitions, dispositions and restructuring, impairment charges or reversals in respect of goodwill, intangible assets, investments in equity accounted investees and property, plant and equipment, certain non-cash provisions and other amounts not reflective of ongoing operations. The adjustments made to earnings are also made to share of profit from investments in equity accounted investees. In addition, Pembina's proportionate share of results from investments in equity accounted investees with a preferred interest is presented in adjusted EBITDA as a 50 percent common interest. These additional adjustments are made to exclude various non-cash and other items that are not reflective of ongoing operations. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors as it is an important indicator of an issuer's ability to generate liquidity through cash flow from operating activities and equity accounted investees. Management also believes that adjusted EBITDA provides an indicator of operating income generated from capital invested, which includes operational finance income from lessor lease arrangements. Adjusted EBITDA is also used by investors and analysts for assessing financial performance and for the purpose of valuing an issuer, including calculating financial and leverage ratios. Management utilizes adjusted EBITDA to set objectives and as a key performance indicator of the Company's success. Pembina presents adjusted EBITDA as management believes it is a measure frequently used by analysts, investors and other stakeholders in evaluating the Company's financial performance. 3 Months Ended September 30 Pipelines Facilities Marketing &

New Ventures Corporate &

Inter-segment Eliminations Total ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings before income tax(1) 329 371 207 175 91 2 154 (114) 781 434 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees and other(1) 65 58 33 34 5 9 - - 103 101 Net finance costs(1) 8 8 12 5 2 (7) 122 76 144 82 Depreciation and amortization(1) 100 103 56 49 13 12 11 11 180 175 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments - - (45) (11) (2) 17 - - (47) 6 Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy - - - - - - 8 (9) 8 (9) Transformation and restructuring costs - - - - - - 11 - 11 - Transaction costs incurred in respect of acquisitions - - - - - - 8 6 8 6 Arrangement Termination Payment - - - - - - (350) - (350) - Impairment charges and non-cash provisions 1 1 10 (1) - 1 1 - 12 1 Adjusted EBITDA 503 541 273 251 109 34 (35) (30) 850 796 Adjusted EBITDA per common share - basic (dollars) 1.55 1.45 (1) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Voluntary Change in Accounting Policy" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. 34 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

9 Months Ended September 30 Pipelines Facilities Marketing &

New Ventures Corporate &

Inter-segment Eliminations Total ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings before income tax(1) 987 1,120 555 499 167 38 (177) (426) 1,532 1,231 Adjustments to share of profit from equity accounted investees and other(1) 221 180 99 103 18 15 - - 338 298 Net finance costs(1) 23 24 30 16 (7) 2 297 319 343 361 Depreciation and amortization(1) 312 300 158 149 38 37 35 34 543 520 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments - - (62) (14) 19 12 - - (43) (2) Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy - - - - - - 3 (37) 3 (37) Transformation and restructuring costs - 3 - 2 - 1 26 4 26 10 Transaction costs incurred in respect of acquisitions - - - - - - 26 16 26 16 Arrangement Termination Payment - - - - - - (350) - (350) - Impairment charges and non-cash provisions 11 4 32 2 2 13 - (1) 45 18 Adjusted EBITDA 1,554 1,631 812 757 237 118 (140) (91) 2,463 2,415 Adjusted EBITDA per common share - basic (dollars) 4.48 4.39 (1) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See "Voluntary Change in Accounting Policy" and Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities, Cash Flow from Operating Activities per Common Share and Adjusted Cash Flow from Operating Activities per Common Share Adjusted cash flow from operating activities is a non-GAAP measure which is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusting for the change in non-cash operating working capital, adjusting for current tax and share-based payment expenses, and deducting preferred share dividends paid. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities deducts preferred share dividends paid because they are not attributable to common shareholders. The calculation has been modified to include current tax and share-based payment expense as it allows management to better assess the obligations discussed below. Management believes that adjusted cash flow from operating activities provides comparable information to investors for assessing financial performance during each reporting period. Management utilizes adjusted cash flow from operating activities to set objectives and as a key performance indicator of the Company's ability to meet interest obligations, dividend payments and other commitments. Per common share amounts are calculated by dividing cash flow from operating activities, or adjusted cash flow from operating activities, as applicable, by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. 3 Months Ended September 30 9 Months Ended September 30 ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flow from operating activities 913 434 1,953 1,486 Cash flow from operating activities per common share - basic (dollars) 1.66 0.78 3.55 2.70 Add (deduct): Change in non-cash operating working capital (7) 89 70 168 Current tax expense (141) (52) (255) (195) Taxes paid, net of foreign exchange 68 89 265 289 Accrued share-based payments (16) 1 (56) 6 Share-based payments - 1 32 45 Preferred share dividends paid (31) (38) (103) (113) Adjusted cash flow from operating activities 786 524 1,906 1,686 Adjusted cash flow from operating activities per common share - basic (dollars) 1.43 0.95 3.47 3.07

Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 35

13. ABBREVIATIONS The following is a list of abbreviations that may be used in this MD&A: Other AECO Alberta Energy Company benchmark price for natural gas B.C. British Columbia GAAP Canadian generally accepted accounting principles IFRS International Financial Reporting Standards NGL Natural gas liquids U.S. United States WCSB Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin Deep cut Ethane-plus capacity extraction gas processing capabilities Shallow cut Sweet gas processing with propane and/or condensate-plus extraction capabilities Kinder Acquisition Pembina's acquisition of Kinder Morgan Canada Limited and the U.S. portion of the Cochin Pipeline system on December 16, 2019 Volumes Volumes for Pipelines and Facilities are revenue volumes, defined as physical volumes plus volumes recognized from take-or-pay commitments. Volumes for Marketing & New Ventures are marketed NGL volumes. Volumes are stated in mboe/d, with natural gas volumes converted to mboe/d from MMcf/d at a 6:1 ratio. Measurement bpd barrels per day mbbls thousands of barrels mbpd thousands of barrels per day mmbpd millions of barrels per day mmbbls millions of barrels mboe/d thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day mmboe/d millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day MMcf/d millions of cubic feet per day bcf/d billions of cubic feet per day km kilometer Investments in Equity Accounted Investees Pipelines: Alliance 50 percent interest in both Alliance Pipeline Limited Partnership and Alliance Pipeline L.P. Ruby 50 percent convertible, cumulative preferred interest in the Ruby Pipeline Holding Company L.L.C. Grand Valley 75 percent jointly controlled interest in Grand Valley 1 Limited Partnership wind farm ("Grand Valley") Facilities: Veresen Midstream 45 percent interest in Veresen Midstream Limited Partnership, which owns assets in western Canada serving the Montney geological play in northwestern Alberta and northeastern B.C. including gas processing plants and gas gathering pipelines and compression Fort Corp 50 percent interest in Fort Saskatchewan Ethylene Storage Limited Partnership and Fort Saskatchewan Ethylene Corporation Marketing & New Ventures: Aux Sable An ownership interest in Aux Sable (approximately 42.7 percent in Aux Sable U.S. and 50 percent in Aux Sable Canada), which includes an NGL fractionation facility and gas processing capacity near Chicago, Illinois and other natural gas and NGL processing facilities, logistics and distribution assets in the U.S. and Canada, as well as transportation contracts on Alliance CKPC 50 percent interest in the PDH/PP Facility Cedar LNG 49.9 percent interest in the floating LNG facility in Kitimat, British Columbia, Canada Readers are referred to the AIF dated February 27, 2020 on www.sedar.com for additional descriptions. 36 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

14. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS & INFORMATION In the interest of providing Pembina's security holders and potential investors with information regarding Pembina, including management's assessment of the Company's future plans and operations, certain statements contained in this MD&A constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "would", "believe", "plan", "intend", "design", "target", "undertake", "view", "indicate", "maintain", "explore", "entail", "schedule", "objective", "strategy", "likely", "potential", "outlook", "aim", "purpose", "goal" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Pembina believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this MD&A should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the MD&A. In particular, this MD&A contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: •future levels and sustainability of cash dividends that Pembina intends to pay to its shareholders and the dividend payment dates; •planning, construction, locations, capital expenditure estimates, schedules, regulatory and environmental applications and anticipated approvals, expected capacity, incremental volumes, completion and in-service dates, rights, sources of product, activities, benefits and operations with respect to new construction of, or expansions on existing, pipelines, systems, gas services facilities, processing and fractionation facilities, terminalling, storage and hub facilities and other facilities or energy infrastructure, as well as the impact of Pembina's new projects on its future financial performance; •pipeline, processing, fractionation and storage facility and system operations and throughput levels; •expected reductions in carbon dioxide levels; •treatment under governmental regulatory regimes in Canada and the U.S., including taxes and tax regimes, environmental and greenhouse gas regulations and related abandonment and reclamation obligations, and Indigenous, landowner and other stakeholder consultation requirements; •Pembina's strategy and the development and expected timing of new business initiatives and growth opportunities and the impact thereof; •increased throughput potential, processing capacity and fractionation capacity due to increased oil and gas industry activity and new connections and other initiatives on Pembina's pipelines and Pembina's facilities; •expected future cash flows and the sufficiency thereof, financial strength, sources of and access to funds at attractive rates, future contractual obligations, future financing options, future renewal of credit facilities, availability of capital for capital projects and contributions to investments in equity accounted investees, operating obligations and dividends and the use of proceeds from financings; •Pembina's capital structure, including the sufficiency of the amount of leverage employed therein and future actions that may be taken with respect thereto, including expectations regarding the repurchase or redemption of common shares and the timing thereof; •Pembina's expectations regarding the creditworthiness of its counterparties; •current ratings targets on Pembina's debt and the likelihood of a downgrade below investment-grade ratings; •tolls and tariffs and processing, transportation, fractionation, storage and services commitments and contracts; •operating risks (including the amount of future liabilities related to pipelines spills and other environmental incidents) and related insurance coverage and inspection and integrity programs; •the expected demand for, and prices and inventory levels of, crude oil and other petroleum products, including NGL; •the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Pembina, and Pembina's response thereto; and •the impact of current market conditions on Pembina.

Various factors or assumptions are typically applied by Pembina in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts, projections, predictions or estimations set out in forward-looking statements based on information currently available to Pembina. These factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: •oil and gas industry exploration and development activity levels and the geographic region of such activity; •the success of Pembina's operations; •prevailing commodity prices, interest rates and exchange rates; •the ability of Pembina to maintain current credit ratings; •the availability of capital to fund future capital requirements relating to existing assets and projects; •expectations regarding Pembina's pension plan; •future operating costs including geotechnical and integrity costs being consistent with historical costs; •oil and gas industry compensation levels remaining consistent; •in respect of current developments, expansions, planned capital expenditures, completion dates and capacity expectations: that third parties will provide any necessary support; that any third-party projects relating to growth projects will be sanctioned and completed as expected; that any required commercial agreements can be reached; that all required regulatory and environmental approvals can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; that counterparties will comply with contracts in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts or the completion of the relevant facilities, and that there are no unforeseen material costs relating to the facilities which are not recoverable from customers; •in respect of the stability of Pembina's dividends: prevailing commodity prices, margins and exchange rates; that Pembina's future results of operations will be consistent with past performance and management expectations in relation thereto; the continued availability of capital at attractive prices to fund future capital requirements relating to existing assets and projects, including but not limited to future capital expenditures relating to expansion, upgrades and maintenance shutdowns; the success of growth projects; future operating costs; that counterparties to material agreements will continue to perform in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; and that there are no unforeseen material construction or other costs related to current growth projects or current operations; •prevailing regulatory, tax and environmental laws and regulations and tax pool utilization; and •the amount of future liabilities relating to lawsuits and environmental incidents and the availability of coverage under Pembina's insurance policies (including in respect of Pembina's business interruption insurance policy). The actual results of Pembina could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the material risk factors set forth below: •the regulatory environment and decisions and Indigenous and landowner consultation requirements; •the impact of competitive entities and pricing; •labour and material shortages; •reliance on third parties to successfully operate and maintain certain assets; •reliance on key relationships, joint venture partners, and agreements and the outcome of stakeholder engagement; •the strength and operations of the oil and natural gas production industry and related commodity prices; •non-performance or default by counterparties to agreements which Pembina or one or more of its subsidiaries has entered into in respect of its business; •actions by joint venture partners or other partners which hold interests in certain of Pembina's assets; •actions by governmental or regulatory authorities including changes in tax laws and treatment, changes in royalty rates, climate change initiatives or policies or increased environmental regulation; •fluctuations in operating results; •adverse general economic and market conditions in Canada, North America and elsewhere, including changes, or prolonged weakness, as applicable, in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodity prices, supply/demand trends and overall industry activity levels; •risks relating to the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; •constraints on, or the unavailability of adequate infrastructure; •the political environment, in North America and elsewhere, and public opinion; •ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital; •changes in credit ratings; •technology and security risks; •natural catastrophes; and •the other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" herein and in Pembina's MD&A and AIF for the year ended December 31, 2020, which are available at www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov and through Pembina's website at www.pembina.com. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Unless required by law, Pembina does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 37

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (unaudited) ($ millions) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets

Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 112 81 Trade receivables and other 826 662 Inventory 310 221 Derivative financial instruments (Note 14) 30 25 1,278 989 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment (Note 4) 18,535 18,549 Intangible assets and goodwill 6,284 6,340 Investments in equity accounted investees (Note 5) 4,379 4,377 Right-of-use assets (Note 6) 630 651 Finance lease receivable (Note 6) 213 138 Deferred tax assets 305 322 Advances to related parties and other assets 115 50 30,461 30,427 Total assets 31,739 31,416 Liabilities and equity

Current liabilities Trade payables and other 1,008 780 Loans and borrowings (Note 7) 900 600 Dividends payable 116 115 Lease liabilities 90 99 Contract liabilities (Note 9) 78 62 Taxes payable 51 56 Derivative financial instruments (Note 14) 112 69 2,355 1,781 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings (Note 7) 9,634 10,276 Subordinated hybrid notes (Note 7) 594 - Lease liabilities 655 675 Decommissioning provision 388 348 Contract liabilities (Note 9) 220 230 Deferred tax liabilities 3,021 2,925 Other liabilities 230 166 14,742 14,620 Total liabilities 17,097 16,401 Equity Attributable to shareholders 14,582 14,955 Attributable to non-controlling interest 60 60 Total equity 14,642 15,015 Total liabilities and equity 31,739 31,416 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 38 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited) 3 Months Ended September 30 9 Months Ended September 30 ($ millions, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 (Restated Note 2) 2021 2020 (Restated Note 2) Revenue (Note 9) 2,149 1,496 6,067 4,273 Cost of sales (Note 12) 1,546 991 4,282 2,786 (Gain) loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments (Note 14) (4) (1) 121 (62) Share of profit from equity accounted investees (Note 5) 75 62 198 212 Gross profit 682 568 1,862 1,761 General and administrative 68 56 234 176 Other income (Note 10) (311) (4) (282) (7) Impairment expense (Note 5) - - 35 - Results from operating activities 925 516 1,875 1,592 Net finance costs (Note 11) 144 82 343 361 Earnings before income tax 781 434 1,532 1,231 Current tax expense 141 52 255 195 Deferred tax expense 52 59 115 136 Income tax expense 193 111 370 331 Earnings 588 323 1,162 900 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (Note 13 & 14) Exchange gain (loss) on translation of foreign operations 126 (110) 4 143 Impact of hedging activities 4 6 4 15 Re-measurement of defined benefit liability - - - 14 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 718 219 1,170 1,072 Earnings attributable to common shareholders, net of preferred share dividends 554 284 1,054 783 Earnings per common share - basic (dollars) 1.01 0.52 1.92 1.42 Earnings per common share - diluted (dollars) 1.01 0.52 1.91 1.42 Weighted average number of common shares (millions) Basic 550 550 550 550 Diluted 551 550 551 550 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 39

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (unaudited) Attributable to Shareholders of the Company Total Equity (Restated Note 2) ($ millions) Common Share Capital Preferred Share Capital Deficit (Restated Note 2) AOCI(1) Total (Restated Note 2) Non-Controlling Interest December 31, 2020 15,644 2,946 (3,637) 2 14,955 60 15,015 Total comprehensive income Earnings - - 1,162 - 1,162 - 1,162 Other comprehensive income (Note 13) - - - 8 8 - 8 Total comprehensive income - - 1,162 8 1,170 - 1,170 Transactions with shareholders of the Company Part VI.1 tax on preferred shares (Note 8) - (7) - - (7) - (7) Preferred shares redemption (Note 8) - (420) - - (420) - (420) Share-based payment transactions (Note 8) 26 - - - 26 - 26 Dividends declared - common (Note 8) - - (1,040) - (1,040) - (1,040) Dividends declared - preferred (Note 8) - - (102) - (102) - (102) Total transactions with shareholders of the Company 26 (427) (1,142) - (1,543) - (1,543) September 30, 2021 15,670 2,519 (3,617) 10 14,582 60 14,642 Opening value January 1, 2020 15,539 2,956 (1,785) 98 16,808 60 16,868 Total comprehensive income Earnings - - 900 - 900 - 900 Other comprehensive income Exchange gain on translation of foreign operations - - - 158 158 - 158 Remeasurements of defined benefit liability, net of tax - - - 14 14 - 14 Total comprehensive income - - 900 172 1,072 - 1,072 Transactions with shareholders of the Company Part VI.1 tax on preferred shares - (5) - - (5) - (5) Share-based payment transactions 99 - - - 99 - 99 Dividends declared - common - - (1,039) - (1,039) - (1,039) Dividends declared - preferred - - (113) - (113) - (113) Total transactions with shareholders of the Company 99 (5) (1,152) - (1,058) - (1,058) September 30, 2020 15,638 2,951 (2,037) 270 16,822 60 16,882 (1) Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (loss) ("AOCI"). See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements 40 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) 3 Months Ended September 30 9 Months Ended September 30 ($ millions) 2021 2020 (Restated Note 2) 2021 2020 (Restated Note 2) Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Earnings 588 323 1,162 900 Adjustments for: Share of profit from equity accounted investees (75) (62) (198) (212) Distributions from equity accounted investees 106 111 333 350 Depreciation and amortization 180 175 543 520 Impairment expense - - 35 - Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments (47) 6 (43) (2) Net finance costs (Note 11) 144 82 343 361 Net interest paid (136) (124) (333) (297) Income tax expense 193 111 370 331 Taxes paid (69) (90) (265) (290) Share-based compensation expense 20 4 77 8 Share-based compensation payment - (1) (32) (45) Net change in contract liabilities (9) (7) 10 35 Other 11 (5) 21 (5) Change in non-cash operating working capital 7 (89) (70) (168) Cash flow from operating activities 913 434 1,953 1,486 Financing activities Net (decrease) increase in bank borrowings (278) 432 (92) (472) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issue costs - - 593 1,567 Repayment of long-term debt - (200) (250) (273) Repayment of lease liability (23) (26) (64) (69) Exercise of stock options 3 5 6 88 Redemption of preferred shares - - (420) - Dividends paid (377) (384) (1,142) (1,146) Cash flow used in financing activities (675) (173) (1,369) (305) Investing activities Capital expenditures (209) (174) (482) (868) Contributions to equity accounted investees (18) (28) (30) (202) Acquisitions (Note 5) (4) - (41) - Receipt of finance lease payments 2 2 8 7 Interest paid during construction (5) (10) (19) (36) Recovery of assets or proceeds from sale - (1) 12 1 Advances to related parties 1 (10) (9) (32) Changes in non-cash investing working capital and other 47 (81) (1) (140) Cash flow used in investing activities (186) (302) (562) (1,270) Change in cash and cash equivalents 52 (41) 22 (89) Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held 3 (1) 9 (9) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 57 73 81 129 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 112 31 112 31 See accompanying notes to the condensed consolidated interim financial statements

Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 41

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. REPORTING ENTITY Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") is a Calgary-based, leading transportation and midstream service provider serving North America's energy industry. Pembina owns an integrated system of pipelines that transport various hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas products produced primarily in western Canada. Pembina also owns gas gathering and processing facilities and an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure, storage and logistics business; and is growing an export terminals business. Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain, allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. These condensed consolidated unaudited interim financial statements ("Interim Financial Statements") include the accounts of the Company, its subsidiary companies, partnerships and any investments in associates and joint arrangements as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. These Interim Financial Statements and the notes hereto have been prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). The accounting policies applied are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and are consistent with the audited annual consolidated financial statements of the Company as at and for the year ended December 31, 2020 ("Consolidated Financial Statements") and should be read in conjunction with those Consolidated Financial Statements. The Interim Financial Statements were authorized for issue by Pembina's Board of Directors on November 4, 2021. Certain insignificant comparative amounts have been reclassified to conform to the presentation adopted in the current year. Use of Estimates and Judgments Management is required to make estimates and assumptions and use judgment in the application of accounting policies that could have a significant impact on the amounts recognized in the Interim Financial Statements. Actual results may differ from estimates and those differences may be material. By their nature, judgments and estimates may change in light of new facts and circumstances in the internal and external environment. There have been no material changes to Pembina's critical accounting estimates and judgments during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, including to the ongoing impact of significant uncertainties created by the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, as discussed below. Ongoing Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic Following the World Health Organization declaring the COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic, many governments imposed restrictions on individuals and businesses, which resulted in a significant slowdown of the global economy. While there have been positive signals into the first nine months of 2021 in commodity prices, demand recovery remains affected by the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Although restrictions have been relaxed in certain jurisdictions and vaccination programs are underway, there remains significant uncertainty as to the global economic outlook and there remains the potential for volatility in the global economy as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Management considered these uncertainties when applying judgment to estimates and assumptions in the Interim Financial Statements. 42 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

2. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES & RESTATEMENT Voluntary change in accounting policy As detailed in Note 3 of the Consolidated Financial Statements, Pembina voluntarily changed its accounting policy for the measurement of decommissioning liabilities to utilize a credit-adjusted risk-free interest rate instead of a risk-free interest rate to determine the present value of the liability at each statement of financial position date. This accounting policy change was applied retrospectively, including the restatement of certain comparative amounts in the Interim Financial Statements, as summarized below. Restatement of revenue and cost of goods sold During the third quarter Pembina identified certain crude contracts that were recorded incorrectly within Marketing & New Ventures. Revenue and cost of goods sold associated with the contracts were recorded on a gross basis but should have been recorded on a net basis. As a result Pembina restated comparative periods decreasing revenue and cost of goods sold, with no impact to earnings, cash flows or financial position. i.Reconciliation of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Earnings and Comprehensive Income

($ millions) 3 Months Ended September 30, 2020 9 Months Ended September 30, 2020 Previously reported Policy change Restatement adjustments Restated Previously reported Policy change Restatement adjustments Restated Revenue 1,569 - (73) 1,496 4,508 - (235) 4,273 Cost of sales 1,068 (4) (73) 991 3,033 (12) (235) 2,786 Share of profit from equity accounted investees 61 1 - 62 209 3 - 212 Gross profit 563 5 - 568 1,746 15 - 1,761 Net finance costs 83 (1) - 82 364 (3) - 361 Earnings before income tax 428 6 - 434 1,213 18 - 1,231 Deferred tax expense 58 1 - 59 133 3 - 136 Earnings attributable to shareholders 318 5 - 323 885 15 - 900 Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders 214 5 - 219 1,057 15 - 1,072 Earnings attributable to common shareholders, net of preferred share dividends 279 5 - 284 768 15 - 783 Earnings per common share - basic and diluted 0.51 0.01 - 0.52 1.39 0.03 - 1.42 ii.Reconciliation of the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows

($ millions) 3 Months Ended September 30, 2020 9 Months Ended September 30, 2020 Previously reported Policy change Restated Previously reported Policy change Restated Earnings 318 5 323 885 15 900 Share of profit from equity accounted investees (61) (1) (62) (209) (3) (212) Adjustments for depreciation and amortization 179 (4) 175 532 (12) 520 Adjustments for net finance costs 83 (1) 82 364 (3) 361 Adjustments for income tax expense 110 1 111 328 3 331 Cash flow from operating activities 434 - 434 1,486 - 1,486 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 43

3. DETERMINATION OF FAIR VALUES A number of the Company's accounting policies and disclosures require the determination of fair value for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities. Fair values have been determined for measurement and/or disclosure purposes based on the methods set out in the Consolidated Financial Statements. These methods have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these Interim Financial Statements. Ongoing Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic Measuring fair values using significant unobservable inputs has become more challenging in the current environment, where events and conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic are driving significant disruption of business operations and a significant increase in economic uncertainty. Management applied its judgment in determining the impact of the significant uncertainties created by these events and conditions on the assessed fair values of assets and liabilities in the Interim Financial Statements. 4. PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT ($ millions) Land and Land Rights Pipelines Facilities and Equipment Cavern Storage and Other Assets Under Construction(1)(2) Total Cost Balance at December 31, 2020 429 9,206 8,907 1,993 1,109 21,644 Additions and transfers 12 98 445 128 (300) 383 Change in decommissioning provision - 4 6 5 - 15 Disposals and other (1) (20) (14) (23) (9) (67) Foreign exchange - 3 5 - - 8 Balance at September 30, 2021 440 9,291 9,349 2,103 800 21,983 Depreciation Balance at December 31, 2020 21 1,547 1,118 409 - 3,095 Depreciation 4 143 171 62 - 380 Disposals and other - (7) (10) (10) - (27) Balance at September 30, 2021 25 1,683 1,279 461 - 3,448 Carrying amounts Balance at December 31, 2020 408 7,659 7,789 1,584 1,109 18,549 Balance at September 30, 2021 415 7,608 8,070 1,642 800 18,535 Assets subject to operating leases December 31, 2020 8 300 496 170 - 974 September 30, 2021 8 298 466 163 - 935 (1) Includes capitalized borrowing costs. (2) At September 30, 2021, the movement in Assets Under Construction includes $89 million in assets transferred to net investment lease. 44 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

5. INVESTMENTS IN EQUITY ACCOUNTED INVESTEES Ownership Interest(percent) Share of Profit from Equity Accounted Investees Investments in Equity Accounted Investees 9 Months Ended September 30 ($ millions) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 2021 2020 (Restated Note 2) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Alliance 50 50 81 82 2,421 2,498 Aux Sable 42.7 - 50 42.7 - 50 44 (5) 381 401 Ruby(1) - - 13 93 - - Veresen Midstream 45 45 57 37 1,368 1,374 CKPC 50 50 - 3 - - Cedar LNG 49.9 - - - 129 - Other(2) 50 - 75 50 - 75 3 2 80 104 198 212 4,379 4,377 (1) Pembina owns a 50 percent convertible preferred interest in Ruby. (2) Other includes Pembina's interest in Grand Valley and Fort Corp. At September 30, 2021, Pembina had U.S. $1.3 billion in investments in equity accounted investees held by entities whose functional currency is the U.S. dollar. The resulting foreign exchange gains and losses are included in other comprehensive income. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, Pembina recognized a gain of $48 million and a gain of $5 million (2020: $60 million loss and $78 million gain), respectively. Cedar LNG Acquisition On June 4, 2021, Pembina acquired a 49.9 percent interest in a joint venture with the Haisla Nation to develop the Cedar LNG Project, a LNG facility located on the coast of British Columbia within the Douglas Channel on Haisla-owned land. Pembina's investment of $129 million at September 30, 2021 included $76 million of accrued contingent consideration payable on achievement of certain conditions. Under the terms of the agreement, Pembina has commitments to make additional payments on a positive final investment decision as well as contributions to fund development costs and annual operating budgets. Impairment of Equity Accounted Investees During the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Pembina recognized U.S. $8 million in impairment associated with an advance made to Ruby in January of 2021 and during June 2021, Pembina recognized an impairment charge of $22 million on its interest in Fort Corp. The impairment charge was the result of an assessment triggered by a reduction in the contracted capacity by a key customer on certain Fort Corp assets. Financing Activities for Equity Accounted Investees On April 19, 2021, Ruby fully repaid the $16 million outstanding on its term loan. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 45

6. LEASES Lessee Leases Pembina enters into arrangements to secure access to assets necessary for operating the business. Leased (right-of-use) assets include terminals, rail, buildings, land and other assets. Total cash outflows related to leases were $31 million and $96 million, respectively, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 (2020: $34 million and $98 million). Right-of-Use Assets ($ millions) Terminals Rail Buildings Land & Other Total Balance at December 31, 2020 213 221 121 96 651 Additions and adjustments 2 1 39 18 60 Disposals and other - (3) - (8) (11) Amortization (16) (31) (14) (9) (70) Balance at September 30, 2021 199 188 146 97 630 Lessor Leases Pembina has entered into contracts for the use of its assets that have resulted in lease treatment for accounting purposes. Assets under operating leases include pipelines, terminals and storage assets. See Note 4 for carrying value of property, plant and equipment under operating leases. Assets under finance leases include pipelines, terminals, storage assets and office sub-leases. Maturity of Lease Receivables As at September 30, 2021 ($ millions) Operating Leases Finance Leases Less than one year 145 32 One to two years 142 31 Two to three years 125 31 Three to four years 110 31 Four to five years 108 31 More than five years 752 327 Total undiscounted lease receipts 1,382 483 Unearned finance income on lease receipts (276) Discounted unguaranteed residual value 15 Finance lease receivable 222 Less current portion(1) (9) Total non-current 213 (1) Included in trade receivables and other on the Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position.

46 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

7. LONG-TERM DEBT This note provides information about the contractual terms of Pembina's interest-bearing long-term debt, which are measured at amortized cost. Carrying Value, Terms and Conditions, and Debt Maturity Schedule Carrying Value ($ millions) Authorized at September 30, 2021 Nominal Interest Rate Year of Maturity September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Loans and borrowings Senior unsecured credit facilities(1)(3)(4) 3,339 1.26(2) Various(1) 1,440 1,530 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 1 - 4.89 2021 - 250 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 2 450 3.77 2022 450 449 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 3 450 4.75 2043 447 447 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 4 600 4.81 2044 597 597 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 5 450 3.54 2025 449 449 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 6 500 4.24 2027 499 498 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 7 600 3.71 2026 602 603 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 8 650 2.99 2024 648 647 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 9 550 4.74 2047 542 542 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 10 650 4.02 2028 660 661 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 11 800 4.75 2048 841 842 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 12 650 3.62 2029 654 654 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 13 700 4.54 2049 712 713 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 14 600 2.56 2023 599 599 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 15 600 3.31 2030 597 597 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 16 400 4.67 2050 397 397 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 3A 50 5.05 2022 50 51 Senior unsecured medium-term notes series 5A 350 3.43 2021 350 350 Total loans and borrowings 10,534 10,876 Less current portion loans and borrowings (900) (600) Total non-current loans and borrowings 9,634 10,276 Subordinated hybrid notes Subordinated notes, series 1 600 4.80 2081 594 - (1) Pembina's unsecured credit facilities include a $2.5 billion revolving facility that matures in June 2026, a $500 million non-revolving term loan that matures in August 2022, a U.S. $250 million non-revolving term loan that matures in May 2025 and a $20 million operating facility that matures in May 2022, which is typically renewed on an annual basis. (2) The nominal interest rate is the weighted average of all drawn credit facilities based on Pembina's credit rating at September 30, 2021. Borrowings under the credit facilities bear interest at prime, Bankers' Acceptance, or LIBOR rates, plus applicable margins. (3) Includes U.S. $250 million variable rate debt outstanding at September 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: U.S. $250 million). (4) The U.S. dollar denominated non-revolving term loan is designated as a hedge of the Company's net investment in selected foreign operations with a U.S. dollar functional currency. Refer to Note 14 for foreign exchange risk management. On January 25, 2021, Pembina closed a $600 million offering of Fixed-to-Fixed Rate Subordinated Hybrid Notes (the "Series 1 Subordinated Notes"). The Series 1 Subordinated Notes have a fixed 4.80 percent interest rate, payable semi-annually, which resets on January 25, 2031, and on every fifth anniversary thereafter, based on the five-year Government of Canada yield plus: (i) 4.17 percent for the period from, and including, January 25, 2031 to, but excluding January 25, 2051; and (ii) 4.92 percent for the period from, and including, January 25, 2051 to, but excluding January 25, 2081. The Series 1 Subordinated Notes are subject to optional redemption by Pembina from October 25, 2030 to January 25, 2031 and on any interest payment date or any interest reset date, as applicable. Pembina may also redeem the Series 1 Subordinated Notes in certain other limited circumstances. Following the occurrence of certain bankruptcy or insolvency events in respect of Pembina, subject to certain exceptions, the Series 2021-A Class A Preferred Shares (as defined below) will be delivered to the holders of the Series 1 Subordinated Notes to satisfy Pembina's obligations under the indenture governing the Series 1 Subordinated Notes. Upon delivery of the Series 2021-A Class A Preferred Shares, the Series 1 Subordinated Notes will be immediately and automatically surrendered and cancelled and all rights of any holders of the Series 1 Subordinated Notes will automatically cease. The fair value of the automatic delivery feature was assessed as nominal at inception. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 47

On April 30, 2021, Pembina completed an extension on its $2.5 billion revolving credit facility, which now matures on June 1, 2026. 8. SHARE CAPITAL Common Share Capital ($ millions, except as noted) Number of Common Shares (millions) Common Share Capital Balance at December 31, 2020 550 15,644 Share-based payment transactions - 26 Balance at September 30, 2021 550 15,670 On February 25, 2021, the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") accepted the Company's notice of intention to commence a normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") that allows the Company to repurchase, at its discretion, up to approximately 27.5 million common shares through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems or as otherwise permitted by applicable securities law, subject to certain restrictions on the number of common shares that may be purchased on a single day. Common shares purchased by the Company will be cancelled. The program commenced March 2, 2021 and will terminate on March 1, 2022 or on such earlier date as the Company completes its purchases pursuant to the notice of intention. No common shares were purchased by Pembina during the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Preferred Share Capital ($ millions, except as noted) Number of Preferred Shares (millions) Preferred Share Capital Balance at December 31, 2020 122 2,946 Class A, Series 11 Preferred shares redeemed, net of issue costs (7) (170) Class A, Series 13 Preferred shares redeemed, net of issue costs (10) (250) Part VI.1 tax - (7) Balance at September 30, 2021 105 2,519 On January 25, 2021 in connection with the offering of the Series 1 Subordinated Notes, Pembina issued 600,000 Series 2021-A Class A Preferred Shares, to Computershare Trust Company of Canada, to be held in trust as treasury shares to satisfy Pembina's obligations under the indenture governing the Series 1 Subordinated Notes. On March 1, 2021, Pembina redeemed all of the 6.8 million issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 11 (the "Series 11 Class A Preferred Shares") for a redemption price equal to $25.00 per Series 11 Class A Preferred Share. On June 1, 2021, Pembina redeemed all of the 10 million issued and outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares, Series 13 (the "Series 13 Class A Preferred Shares") for a redemption price equal to $25.00 per Series 13 Class A Preferred Shares. 48 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Dividends The following dividends were declared by Pembina: 9 Months Ended September 30 ($ millions) 2021 2020 Common shares $1.89 per common share (2020: $1.89) 1,040 1,039 Class A preferred shares $0.92 per Series 1 Class A Preferred Share (2020: $0.92) 9 9 $0.84 per Series 3 Class A Preferred Share (2020: $0.84) 5 5 $0.85 per Series 5 Class A Preferred Share (2020: $0.85) 9 9 $0.82 per Series 7 Class A Preferred Share (2020: $0.82) 8 8 $0.80 per Series 9 Class A Preferred Share (2020: $0.89) 7 8 $0.24 per Series 11 Class A Preferred Share (2020: $1.07) 2 7 $0.59 per Series 13 Class A Preferred Share (2020: $1.07) 6 11 $0.84 per Series 15 Class A Preferred Share (2020: $0.84) 7 7 $0.90 per Series 17 Class A Preferred Share (2020: $0.90) 5 5 $0.88 per Series 19 Class A Preferred Share (2020: $0.92) 7 7 $0.91 per Series 21 Class A Preferred Share (2020: $0.92) 15 15 $0.98 per Series 23 Class A Preferred Share (2020: $0.98) 12 12 $0.98 per Series 25 Class A Preferred Share (2020: $0.98) 10 10 102 113 On October 5, 2021, Pembina announced that its Board of Directors had declared a monthly dividend of $0.21 per common share in the total amount of $116 million, payable on November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 25, 2021. Pembina's Board of Directors also declared quarterly dividends for Pembina's Class A preferred shares as outlined in the following table: Series Record Date Payable Date Per Share Amount Dividend Amount ($ millions) Series 1 November 1, 2021 December 1, 2021 $0.306625 3 Series 3 November 1, 2021 December 1, 2021 $0.279875 2 Series 5 November 1, 2021 December 1, 2021 $0.285813 3 Series 7 November 1, 2021 December 1, 2021 $0.273750 3 Series 9 November 1, 2021 December 1, 2021 $0.268875 2 Series 15 December 15, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.279000 2 Series 17 December 15, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.301313 2 Series 19 December 15, 2021 December 31, 2021 $0.292750 2 Series 21 November 1, 2021 December 1, 2021 $0.306250 5 Series 23 November 1, 2021 November 15, 2021 $0.328125 4 Series 25 November 1, 2021 November 15, 2021 $0.325000 3 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 49

9. REVENUE Revenue has been disaggregated into categories to reflect how the nature, timing and uncertainty of revenue and cash flows are affected by economic factors. a.Revenue Disaggregation 2021 2020 3 Months Ended September 30 Pipelines Facilities Marketing & New Ventures Total Pipelines Facilities Marketing & New Ventures Total ($ millions) Take-or-pay(1) 419 183 - 602 428 197 - 625 Fee-for-service(1) 76 36 - 112 55 22 - 77 Product sales(2)(3) - - 1,393 1,393 - - 752 752 Revenue from contracts with customers 495 219 1,393 2,107 483 219 752 1,454 Operational finance lease income 5 1 - 6 3 - - 3 Fixed operating lease income 27 9 - 36 31 8 - 39 Total external revenue 527 229 1,393 2,149 517 227 752 1,496 (1) Revenue recognized over time. (2) Revenue recognized at a point in time. (3) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. 2021 2020 9 Months Ended September 30 Pipelines Facilities Marketing & New Ventures Total Pipelines Facilities Marketing & New Ventures Total ($ millions) Take-or-pay(1) 1,207 547 - 1,754 1,206 556 - 1,762 Fee-for-service(1) 248 112 - 360 220 80 - 300 Product sales(2)(3) - - 3,827 3,827 - - 2,074 2,074 Revenue from contracts with customers 1,455 659 3,827 5,941 1,426 636 2,074 4,136 Operational finance lease income 13 1 - 14 11 - - 11 Fixed operating lease income 85 27 - 112 100 26 - 126 Total external revenue 1,553 687 3,827 6,067 1,537 662 2,074 4,273 (1) Revenue recognized over time. (2) Revenue recognized at a point in time. (3) Comparative 2020 period has been restated. See Note 2 to the Interim Financial Statements. b.Contract Liabilities Significant changes in the contract liabilities balances during the period are as follows: 9 Months Ended September 30, 2021 12 Months Ended December 31, 2020

($ millions) Take-or-Pay Other Contract Liabilities Total

Contract Liabilities Take-or-Pay Other Contract Liabilities Total

Contract Liabilities Opening balance 3 289 292 8 223 231 Additions (net in the period) 18 45 63 3 117 120 Revenue recognized from contract liabilities(1) - (57) (57) (8) (51) (59) Closing balance 21 277 298 3 289 292 Less current portion(2) (21) (57) (78) (3) (59) (62) Ending balance - 220 220 - 230 230 (1) Recognition of revenue related to performance obligations satisfied in the current period that were included in the opening balance of contract liabilities. (2) As at September 30, 2021, the balance includes $21 million of cash collected under take-or-pay contracts which will be recognized within one year as the customer chooses to ship, process, or otherwise forego the associated service. Contract liabilities depict Pembina's obligation to perform services in the future for cash and non-cash consideration which has been received from customers. Contract liabilities include up-front payments or non-cash consideration received from customers for future transportation, processing and storage services. Contract liabilities also include consideration received from customers for take-or-pay commitments where the customer has a make-up right to ship or process future volumes under a firm contract. These amounts are non-refundable should the customer not use its make-up rights. 50 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Pembina does not have any contract assets. In all instances where goods or services have been transferred to a customer in advance of the receipt of customer consideration, Pembina's right to consideration is unconditional and has therefore been presented as a receivable. 10. OTHER INCOME For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, other income includes $350 million associated with Pembina's termination of the arrangement agreement providing for the proposed acquisition by Pembina of Inter Pipeline Ltd. 11. NET FINANCE COSTS 3 Months Ended September 30 9 Months Ended September 30 ($ millions) 2021 2020 (Restated Note 2) 2021 2020 (Restated Note 2) Interest expense on financial liabilities measured at amortized cost: Long-term debt 97 91 292 269 Leases 9 9 27 29 Unwinding of discount rate 4 4 12 11 Loss (gain) in fair value of non-commodity-related derivative financial instruments 8 (11) 16 11 Foreign exchange losses (gains) and other 26 (11) (4) 41 Net finance costs 144 82 343 361 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 51

12. OPERATING SEGMENTS Pembina's operating segments are organized by three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities and Marketing & New Ventures. 3 Months Ended September 30, 2021 Pipelines(1) Facilities Marketing & New Ventures(2) Corporate & Inter-segment Eliminations Total ($ millions) Revenue from external customers 527 229 1,393 - 2,149 Inter-segment revenue 39 112 - (151) - Total revenue(3) 566 341 1,393 (151) 2,149 Operating expenses 140 121 - (74) 187 Cost of goods sold, including product purchases - 1 1,268 (81) 1,188 Depreciation and amortization included in operations 100 56 13 2 171 Cost of sales 240 178 1,281 (153) 1,546 Realized (gain) loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments - (2) 45 - 43 Share of profit from equity accounted investees 21 23 31 - 75 Unrealized gain on commodity-related derivative financial instruments - (45) (2) - (47) Gross profit 347 233 100 2 682 Depreciation included in general and administrative - - - 9 9 Other general and administrative 9 4 7 39 59 Other expense (income) 1 10 - (322) (311) Impairment expense - - - - - Reportable segment results from operating activities 337 219 93 276 925 Net finance costs 8 12 2 122 144 Reportable segment earnings before tax 329 207 91 154 781 Capital expenditures 174 26 3 6 209 Contributions to equity accounted investees - 18 - - 18 3 Months Ended September 30, 2020 Pipelines(1) Facilities Marketing & New Ventures(2) Corporate & Inter-segment Eliminations Total (Restated Note 2) ($ millions) Revenue from external customers 517 227 752 - 1,496 Inter-segment revenue 40 84 - (124) - Total revenue(3) 557 311 752 (124) 1,496 Operating expenses 129 99 - (50) 178 Cost of goods sold, including product purchases - 3 720 (76) 647 Depreciation and amortization included in operations 103 49 12 2 166 Cost of sales 232 151 732 (124) 991 Realized gain on commodity-related derivative financial instruments - - (7) - (7) Share of profit (loss) from equity accounted investees 56 11 (5) - 62 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments - (11) 17 - 6 Gross profit 381 182 5 - 568 Depreciation included in general and administrative - - - 9 9 Other general and administrative 6 2 9 30 47 Other (income) expense (4) - 1 (1) (4) Reportable segment results from operating activities 379 180 (5) (38) 516 Net finance costs (income) 8 5 (7) 76 82 Reportable segment earnings (loss) before tax 371 175 2 (114) 434 Capital expenditures 53 98 10 13 174 Contributions to equity accounted investees - 28 - - 28 (1) Pipelines transportation revenue includes $48 million (2020: $62 million) associated with U.S. pipeline revenue. (2) Marketing & New Ventures includes revenue of $57 million (2020: $33 million) associated with U.S. midstream sales. (3) During the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, no one customer accounted for 10 percent or more of total revenues reported throughout all segments.

52 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

9 Months Ended September 30, 2021 Pipelines(1) Facilities Marketing & New Ventures(2) Corporate & Inter-segment Eliminations Total ($ millions) Revenue from external customers 1,553 687 3,827 - 6,067 Inter-segment revenue 120 327 - (447) - Total revenue(3) 1,673 1,014 3,827 (447) 6,067 Operating expenses 409 344 - (198) 555 Cost of goods sold, including product purchases - 7 3,463 (257) 3,213 Depreciation and amortization included in operations 312 158 38 6 514 Cost of sales 721 509 3,501 (449) 4,282 Realized (gain) loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments - (2) 166 - 164 Share of profit from equity accounted investees 95 59 44 - 198 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments - (62) 19 - (43) Gross profit 1,047 628 185 2 1,862 Depreciation included in general and administrative - - - 29 29 Other general and administrative 25 11 22 147 205 Other expense (income) 2 10 - (294) (282) Impairment expense 10 22 3 - 35 Reportable segment results from operating activities 1,010 585 160 120 1,875 Net finance costs (income) 23 30 (7) 297 343 Reportable segment earnings (loss) before tax 987 555 167 (177) 1,532 Capital expenditures 352 102 15 13 482 Contributions to equity accounted investees - 29 1 - 30 9 Months Ended September 30, 2020 Pipelines(1) Facilities Marketing & New Ventures(2) Corporate & Inter-segment Eliminations Total (Restated Note 2) ($ millions) Revenue from external customers 1,537 662 2,074 - 4,273 Inter-segment revenue 111 243 - (354) - Total revenue(3) 1,648 905 2,074 (354) 4,273 Operating expenses 362 281 - (132) 511 Cost of goods sold, including product purchases - 7 2,006 (230) 1,783 Depreciation and amortization included in operations 300 149 37 6 492 Cost of sales 662 437 2,043 (356) 2,786 Realized gain on commodity-related derivative financial instruments - - (60) - (60) Share of profit (loss) from equity accounted investees 173 41 (2) - 212 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related derivative financial instruments - (14) 12 - (2) Gross profit 1,159 523 77 2 1,761 Depreciation included in general and administrative - - - 28 28 Other general and administrative 16 7 24 101 148 Other (income) expense (1) 1 13 (20) (7) Reportable segment results from operating activities 1,144 515 40 (107) 1,592 Net finance costs 24 16 2 319 361 Reportable segment earnings (loss) before tax 1,120 499 38 (426) 1,231 Capital expenditures 511 296 34 27 868 Contributions to equity accounted investees - 69 155 - 224 (1) Pipelines transportation revenue includes $154 million (2020: $170 million) associated with U.S. pipeline revenue. (2) Marketing & New Ventures includes revenue of $181 million (2020: $98 million) associated with U.S. midstream sales. (3) During the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, no one customer accounted for 10 percent or more of total revenues reported throughout all segments.

Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021 53

13. ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ($ millions) Currency Translation Reserve Cash Flow Hedge Reserve Pension and other Post-Retirement Benefit Plan Adjustments(2) Total Balance at December 31, 2019 134 - (36) 98 Other comprehensive gain before hedging activities 143 - 14 157 Other comprehensive gain (loss) resulting from hedging activities(1) 17 (1) - 16 Tax impact (1) - - (1) Balance at September 30, 2020 293 (1) (22) 270 Balance at December 31, 2020 48 - (46) 2 Other comprehensive gain before hedging activities 4 - - 4 Other comprehensive (loss) gain resulting from hedging activities(1) (1) 5 - 4 Balance at September 30, 2021 51 5 (46) 10 (1) Amounts relate to hedges of the Company's net investment in foreign operations (reported in Currency Translation Reserve) and interest rate derivatives designated as cash flow hedges (reported in Cash Flow Hedge Reserve)(Note 14). (2) Pension and other Post-Retirement Benefit Plan Adjustments will not be reclassified into earnings. 14. FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS & RISK MANAGEMENT Risk Management Pembina's risk management strategies, policies and limits, ensure risks and exposures are aligned to its business strategy and risk tolerance. Pembina's Board of Directors is responsible for providing risk management oversight at Pembina and oversees how management monitors compliance with Pembina's risk management policies and procedures and reviews the adequacy of this risk framework in relation to the risks faced by Pembina. Pembina's financial risks are consistent with those discussed in Note 27 of the Consolidated Financial Statements. Pembina has exposure to counterparty credit risk, liquidity risk and market risk. As at September 30, 2021, the Company has entered into certain financial derivative contracts in order to manage commodity price, foreign exchange and interest rate risk. These instruments are not used for trading or speculative purposes. Fair Values The fair values of financial assets and liabilities, together with the carrying amounts shown in the condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position, are shown in the table below. Certain non-derivative financial instruments measured at amortized cost including cash and cash equivalents, trade receivables and other, finance lease receivables, advances to related parties and trade payables and other have been excluded because they have carrying amounts that approximate their fair value due to the nature of the item or the short time to maturity. These instruments would be classified in Level 2 of the fair value hierarchy. September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Carrying

Value Fair Value(1) Carrying Value Fair Value(1) ($ millions) Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets carried at fair value Derivative financial instruments(3) 129 - 129 - 53 - 53 - Financial liabilities carried at fair value Derivative financial instruments(3) 124 - 124 - 69 - 69 - Financial liabilities carried at amortized cost Long-term debt(2) 11,128 - 11,688 - 10,876 - 11,902 - (1) The basis for determining fair value is disclosed in Note 3. (2) Carrying value of current and non-current balances. Includes loans and borrowings and subordinated hybrid notes. (3) At September 30, 2021 all derivative financial instruments are carried at fair value through earnings, except for $5 million in interest rate derivative financial assets that have been designated as cash flow hedges. 54 Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 2021

Pembina's financial instruments classified in level 2 of the fair value hierarchy are valued using inputs that include quoted forward prices for commodities, time value and volatility factors, which can be substantially observed or corroborated in the marketplace. Instruments in this category include non-exchange traded derivatives such as over-the-counter physical forwards and options, including those that have prices similar to quoted market prices. Pembina obtains quoted market prices for its inputs from information sources including banks, Bloomberg Terminals and Natural Gas Exchange. Derivative instruments Pembina enters into derivative instruments to hedge future cash flows associated with interest rate, commodity, and foreign exchange exposures. Derivatives are considered effective hedges to the extent that they offset the changes in value of the hedged item or transaction resulting from a specified risk factor. In some cases, even though the derivatives are considered to be effective economic hedges, they do not meet the specific criteria for hedge accounting treatment and are classified as held at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"). The following table is a summary of the net derivative financial instruments, which is consistent with the gross balances: September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020

($ millions) Current Asset Non-Current Asset Current Liability Non-Current Liability Total Current Asset Non-Current Asset Current Liability Total Commodity, power, storage and rail financial instruments 28 94 (109) (11) 2 11 27 (68) (30) Interest rate - 5 - - 5 - 1 (1) - Foreign exchange 2 - (3) (1) (2) 14 - - 14 Net derivative financial instruments 30 99 (112) (12) 5 25 28 (69) (16) Notional and Maturity Summary The maturity and notional amount or quantity outstanding related to Pembina's derivative instruments are as follows: ($ millions) Liquids (bpd) Natural Gas (GJ/d) Power (GWh) Foreign Exchange Interest Rate As at September 30, 2021 Purchases(1) - 45,918 6,184 - - Sales(1) 10,113 - - - - Millions of U.S. dollars - - - 172 250 Maturity dates 2022 2022 2040 2022 2025 As at December 31, 2020 Purchases(1)(2) 1,756 73,557 - - - Sales(1) 25,284 - - - - Millions of U.S. dollars - - - 260 250 Maturity dates 2021 2021 2021 2021 2025 (1) Barrels per day ("bpd"), gigajoules per day ("GJ/d") and gigawatt hours ("GWh"). (2) As at December 31, 2020 Pembina had outstanding power purchase derivatives representing approximately 6 megawatt hours. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 202155

Gains and Losses on Derivative Instruments Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on derivative instruments are as follows: 3 Months Ended September 30 9 Months Ended September 30 ($ millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Derivative instruments held at FVTPL(1) Realized loss (gain) Commodity-related 43 (7) 164 (60) Foreign exchange (2) - (10) 4 Unrealized (gain) loss Commodity-related (47) 6 (43) (2) Foreign exchange 8 (11) 16 11 Derivative instruments in hedging relationships(2) Unrealized (gain) loss Interest rate (1) - (5) 1 (1) Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on commodity derivative instruments held at FVTPL are included in loss (gain) on commodity-related derivative financial instruments in the Interim Financial Statements. Realized and unrealized losses (gains) on foreign exchange derivative instruments held at FVTPL are included in net finance costs in the Interim Financial Statements. (2) Unrealized losses (gains) on derivatives in designated cash flow hedging relationships are recognized in the cash flow hedge reserve in accumulated other comprehensive income, with realized (gains) losses being reclassified to net finance costs. Refer to Note 13 for amounts reclassified. No (gains) losses have been recognized in net income relating to discontinued cash flow hedges. Non-Derivative Instruments Designated as Net Investment Hedges Pembina has designated certain U.S. dollar denominated debt as a hedge of the Company's net investment in U.S. dollar denominated subsidiaries and investments in equity accounted investees. The designated debt has been assessed as having no ineffectiveness as the U.S. dollar debt has an equal and opposite exposure to U.S. dollar fluctuations. As a result, all foreign exchange gains or losses on the debt are reported directly in other comprehensive income. The following balances of U.S. dollar debt had been designated as hedges: ($ millions) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Notional amount of U.S. debt designated (in U.S. dollars) 250 250 Carrying value of U.S. debt designated 318 317 Maturity date 2025 2025 56Pembina Pipeline Corporation Third Quarter 2021

15. COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Commitments Pembina had the following contractual obligations outstanding at September 30, 2021: Contractual Obligations(1) Payments Due by Period ($ millions) Total Less than 1 Year 1 - 3 Years 3 - 5 Years After 5 Years Leases(2) 1,010 118 186 155 551 Long-term debt(3) 16,523 1,366 2,382 2,609 10,166 Construction commitments(4) 892 335 48 29 480 Other 543 91 127 68 257 Total contractual obligations 18,968 1,910 2,743 2,861 11,454 (1) Pembina enters into product purchase agreements and power purchase agreements to secure supply for future operations. Purchase prices of both NGL and power are dependent on current market prices. Volumes and prices for NGL and power contracts cannot be reasonably determined, and therefore, an amount has not been included in the contractual obligations schedule. Product purchase agreements range from one to 8 years and involve the purchase of NGL products from producers. Assuming product is available, Pembina has secured between 12 and 138 mbpd of NGL each year up to and including 2029. Power purchase agreements range from one to 24 years and involve the purchase of power from electrical service providers. Pembina has secured up to 81 megawatts per day each year up to and including 2045. (2) Includes terminals, rail, office space, land and vehicle leases. (3) Includes loans and borrowings, subordinated hybrid notes and interest payments on Pembina's senior unsecured medium-term notes and subordinated hybrid notes. Excludes deferred financing costs. (4) Excluding significant projects that are awaiting regulatory approval, projects which Pembina is not committed to construct, and projects that are executed by equity accounted investees. Commitments to Equity Accounted Investees Pembina has commitments to provide contributions to certain equity accounted investees based on annual budgets approved by the joint venture partners and contractual agreements. Contingencies Pembina, including its subsidiaries and its investments in equity accounted investees, are subject to various legal and regulatory and tax proceedings, actions and audits arising in the normal course of business. We represent our interests vigorously in all proceedings in which we are involved. Legal and administrative proceedings involving possible losses are inherently complex, and we apply significant judgment in estimating probable outcomes. Of most significance is a claim filed against Aux Sable by a counterparty to an NGL supply agreement. Aux Sable has filed Statements of Defense responding to the claim. While the final outcome of such actions and proceedings cannot be predicted with certainty, at this time management believes that the resolutions of such actions and proceedings will not have a material impact on Pembina's financial position or results of operations. Letters of Credit Pembina has provided letters of credit to various third parties in the normal course of conducting business. The letters of credit include financial guarantees to counterparties for product purchases and sales, transportation services, utilities, engineering and construction services. The letters of credit have not had and are not expected to have a material impact on Pembina's financial position, earnings, liquidity or capital resources. As at September 30, 2021, Pembina had $166 million (December 31, 2020: $91 million) in letters of credit issued. Pembina Pipeline CorporationThird Quarter 202157



