Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Pembina Pipeline Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   CA7063271034

PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pembina Pipeline : Announces Renewal of Share Repurchase Program - Form 6-K

03/08/2022 | 08:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Renewal of Share Repurchase Program

CALGARY, AB, March 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL) (NYSE: PBA) announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has approved the renewal of Pembina's normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") to purchase up to five percent of its outstanding common shares.

Under the NCIB, purchases of common shares may be made through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange and/or alternative Canadian trading systems, commencing on March 10, 2022, and expiring on the earlier of March 9, 2023, and the date on which Pembina has acquired the maximum number of common shares allowable under the NCIB or the date on which Pembina otherwise decides not to make any further repurchases under the NCIB. As of February 28, 2022, Pembina had 550,362,005 common shares outstanding and is, therefore, permitted to repurchase up to 27,518,100 common shares, being five percent of its outstanding common shares, pursuant to the NCIB. Common shares purchased under the NCIB will be cancelled.

Pembina believes that, from time to time, the market price of its common shares trade at prices that may not adequately reflect their underlying value and the repurchase of common shares for cancellation may represent an attractive use of the Company's financial resources. The actual number of common shares that may be purchased, if any, the timing of any such purchases, and the price at which the common shares are acquired will be determined based on a number of factors, including Pembina's financial performance and flexibility in the context of its financial guardrails, the availability of discretionary cash flow in excess of dividend and capital funding requirements, and the risk-adjusted returns of repurchasing common shares compared to other uses of cash including accretive capital investment opportunities and debt reduction.

The NCIB will be effected in accordance with the TSX's normal course issuer bid rules and/or Rule 10b-18 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which contain restrictions on the number of common shares that may be purchased on a single day, subject to certain exceptions for block purchases, based on the average daily trading volumes of Pembina's common shares on the applicable exchange. Subject to exceptions for block purchases, Pembina will limit daily purchases of common shares on the TSX in connection with the NCIB to no more than 25 percent (520,137 common shares) of the six-month average daily trading volume of the common shares on the TSX (2,080,550 common shares) during any trading day.

Purchases under the NCIB will be made through open market purchases at market price, as well as by other means as may be permitted under applicable securities laws, including private agreements. Any purchases made by private agreement under an issuer bid exemption order issued by a securities regulatory authority will be at a discount to the prevailing market price as provided in any such exemption order.

Pembina has entered into an automatic purchase plan with a broker, which will enable Pembina to provide standard instructions and purchase common shares on the open market during self-imposed blackout periods. Outside of these blackout periods, common shares may be purchased in accordance with management's discretion.

Pembina's prior NCIB for the purchase of up to 27,497,469 common shares expired on March 1, 2022. Pembina repurchased an aggregate of 450,000 common shares at a weighted-average price of $37.77 per common share, excluding brokerage fees, under its prior NCIB. Purchases were made on the open market.

About Pembina

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America's energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated network of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and a growing export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable infrastructure solutions which connect producers and consumers of energy across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities. For more information, please visit pembina.com.

Purpose of Pembina:

To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets:

  • Customers choose us first for reliable and value-added services;
  • Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns;
  • Employees say we are the 'employer of choice' and value our safe, respectful, collaborative and inclusive work culture; and
  • Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment.

Pembina is structured into three Divisions: Pipelines Division, Facilities Division and Marketing & New Ventures Division.

Pembina's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable securities legislation that are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "intend", "will", "shall", and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements relating to Pembina's intention to commence the NCIB and the timing, methods and quantity of any purchases of common shares under the NCIB. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Pembina has made in respect thereof as at the date of this news release, including: prevailing commodity prices, margins and exchange rates, that Pembina's businesses will continue to achieve sustainable financial results and that future results of operations will be consistent with past performance and management expectations in relation thereto, the availability and sources of capital, operating costs, ongoing utilization and future expansions, the ability to reach required commercial agreements, and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: non-performance of agreements in accordance with their terms; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on key industry partners, alliances and agreements; the strength and operations of the oil and natural gas production industry and related commodity prices; the continuation or completion of third-party projects; regulatory environment and inability to obtain required regulatory approvals; tax laws and treatment; fluctuations in operating results; the ability of Pembina to raise sufficient capital to complete future projects and satisfy future commitments; construction delays; labour and material shortages; risks relating to widespread epidemics or pandemic outbreaks, including the COVID-19 pandemic; general economic, market and business conditions; and the behaviour of financial markets, including fluctuations in interest and exchange rates, the pricing of comparable securities and Pembina's credit ratings; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in Pembina's public disclosure documents including, among others, those detailed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Pembina's management's discussion and analysis and annual information form, each for the year ended December 31, 2021, each which can be found at www.sedar.com and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and available on Pembina's website at www.pembina.com.

Accordingly, readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected. Such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by the above statements. Pembina does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pembina-pipeline-corporation-announces-renewal-of-share-repurchase-program-301497724.html

SOURCE Pembina Pipeline Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/08/c5952.html

%CIK: 0001546066

For further information: Investor Relations, (403) 231-3156, 1-855-880-7404, e-mail: investor-relations@pembina.com, www.pembina.com

CO: Pembina Pipeline Corporation

CNW 07:30e 08-MAR-22

Disclaimer

Pembina Pipeline Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 13:12:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
08:13aPEMBINA PIPELINE : Announces Renewal of Share Repurchase Program - Form 6-K
PU
08:05aPembina Pipeline to Buy Back Up to 5% of Public Float
DJ
07:55aPembina Pipeline Renews Share Repurchase Program, to buy up to 27.5 Million Shares
MT
07:33aPEMBINA BRIEF : Announces Renewal of Share Repurchase Program
MT
07:31aPembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Renewal of Share Repurchase Program
PR
03/04PEMBINA PIPELINE : Declares March 2022 Common Share Dividend - Form 6-K
PU
03/03Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares March 2022 Common Share Dividend
AQ
03/03Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares Cash Dividend for March 2022, Payable on April 14..
CI
03/03SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Unable to Establish Direction Thursday After Crude Oil Eases..
MT
03/03SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Looking for Direction After Crude Oil Eases From Recent Surg..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 7 841 M 6 141 M 6 141 M
Net income 2022 1 374 M 1 076 M 1 076 M
Net Debt 2022 13 078 M 10 243 M 10 243 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 5,45%
Capitalization 25 893 M 20 279 M 20 279 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,97x
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 349
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 47,05 CAD
Average target price 46,14 CAD
Spread / Average Target -1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Burrows President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron Goldade Chief Financial Officer
Randall J. Findlay Chairman
Leslie A. O'Donoghue Independent Director
David M. B. LeGresley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION22.62%20 279
ENBRIDGE INC.14.69%89 932
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.15.48%55 193
TC ENERGY CORPORATION21.42%54 870
KINDER MORGAN, INC.18.03%42 447
WILLIAMS COMPANIES28.53%40 601