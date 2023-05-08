Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Pembina Pipeline Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   CA7063271034

PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-05-08 pm EDT
43.33 CAD   -0.32%
05:02pPembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
BU
03:42pPembina Joins Baytext, Whitecap, Crescent Point, Tourmaline, Pipestone, Kiwetinohk, Paramount, and Vermilion Among Others In Providing Update On Impact of Alberta Wildfires
MT
03:31pPembina Pipeline Corporation Provides Update on Active Wildfires
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

05/08/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pembina Pipeline Corporation ("Pembina" or the "Company") (TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA) reported the voting results from its annual meeting of common shareholders held virtually on May 5, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2023 (the "Information Circular") and is available on the Company's website under "Investors – Presentations & Events" at www.pembina.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005717/en/

A total of 325,446,419 common shares representing 59.13 percent of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in person and by proxy in connection with the Meeting. The voting results for each matter presented at the Meeting are provided below:

1. Election of Directors

The following 12 nominees were appointed as directors of Pembina to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee

Votes in Favour

Votes Withheld

 

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Number

Anne-Marie N. Ainsworth

99.31%

 

308,052,164

 

0.69%

 

2,155,916

J. Scott Burrows

99.75%

 

309,437,506

 

0.25%

 

770,574

Cynthia Carroll

99.10%

 

307,412,728

 

0.90%

 

2,795,352

Ana Dutra

98.90%

 

306,797,938

 

1.10%

 

3,410,142

Robert G. Gwin

97.81%

 

303,417,907

 

2.19%

 

6,790,172

Maureen E. Howe

98.19%

 

304,583,431

 

1.81%

 

5,624,649

Gordon J. Kerr

99.03%

 

307,184,193

 

0.97%

 

3,023,888

David M.B. LeGresley

98.04%

 

304,132,590

 

1.96%

 

6,075,490

Andy J. Mah

99.76%

 

309,472,767

 

0.24%

 

735,313

Leslie A. O'Donoghue

97.81%

 

303,421,287

 

2.19%

 

6,786,793

Bruce D. Rubin

99.46%

 

308,529,694

 

0.54%

 

1,678,386

Henry W. Sykes

96.25%

 

298,560,407

 

3.75%

 

11,647,673

2. Appointment of Auditors

KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were appointed to serve as the auditors of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting, at remuneration to be fixed by the directors on the recommendation of the Audit Committee. The resolution was approved with approximately 81.36 percent of votes cast in favor.

3. Acceptance of Company's Approach to Executive Compensation

On an advisory basis and not to diminish the role and responsibility of the board of directors, the approach to executive compensation disclosed in the Information Circular was approved with approximately 94.03% percent of votes cast in favour.

Additional details in respect of the Meeting's voting results can be found on Pembina's profile at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov.

About Pembina

Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 65 years. Pembina owns an integrated network of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and a growing export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable infrastructure solutions which connect producers and consumers of energy across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities. For more information, please visit www.pembina.com.

Pembina's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 9 946 M 7 447 M 7 447 M
Net income 2023 1 566 M 1 172 M 1 172 M
Net Debt 2023 12 219 M 9 148 M 9 148 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,5x
Yield 2023 6,10%
Capitalization 23 924 M 17 912 M 17 912 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
EV / Sales 2024 3,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 349
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 43,47 CAD
Average target price 51,24 CAD
Spread / Average Target 17,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Burrows President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron J. Goldade Chief Financial Officer
Henry W. Sykes Chairman
Leslie A. O'Donoghue Independent Director
David M. B. LeGresley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION-5.42%17 820
ENBRIDGE INC.0.96%80 577
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.6.14%55 667
TC ENERGY CORPORATION3.63%42 613
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-5.75%38 190
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-8.27%36 765
