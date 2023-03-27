Pembina Pipeline : Gas Infrastructure

Pembina Gas Infrastructure Inc.

TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA

March 2023

Forward-looking Information and Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable securities legislation, that are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "expects", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "plans", "will", "would", "could", "potential", "continue", "commit" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.

In particular, this presentation contains forward-looking statements, including certain financial outlooks, pertaining to, without limitation, the following: the anticipated benefits of the PGI transaction to Pembina, including the anticipated synergies and efficiencies and the accretion to Pembina's adjusted cash flow from operating activities per share; PGI's target leverage ratio; the expected processing capacity and utilization of PGI; the expected closing of PGI's divestiture of its 50% non-operated interest in KAPS, including the expected timing thereof; and PGI's ESG strategy, including its priorities thereunder.

The forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Pembina has made in respect thereof as at the date of this presentation regarding, among other things: the ability of PGI and the purchaser to satisfy the conditions of the divestiture of PGI's 50% non-operated interest in KAPS in a timely manner and substantially on the terms agreed upon; that favourable circumstances continue to exist in respect of the operation of the assets contributed to PGI; that PGI's future results of operations will be consistent with management expectations in relation thereto; oil and gas industry exploration and development activity levels and the geographic region of such activity; prevailing regulatory, tax and environmental laws and regulations; the ability of PGI to maintain an investment grade rating; future cash flows; prevailing commodity prices, interest rates, carbon prices, tax rates and exchange rates; the availability of capital to fund PGI's future capital requirements; future operating costs; that all required regulatory approvals can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; that counterparties will comply with contracts in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; that there are no unforeseen material costs relating to the relevant facilities which are not recoverable from customers; and maintenance of operating margins.

Although Pembina believes the expectations and material factors and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: the ability of PGI to satisfy, in a timely manner, the conditions to closing of the divestiture of its 50% non-operated interest in KAPS; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits and/or synergies of the joint venture transaction due to integration issues or otherwise; expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: customer demand for PGI's assets and services; commodity prices, interest rates and foreign exchange rates; planned synergies, operating and capital efficiencies and cost-savings; applicable tax laws; future production rates; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; labour and material shortages; non-performance or default by counterparties to agreements entered into in respect of PGI's business; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on key relationships and agreements; reliance on third parties to successfully operate and maintain certain assets; the regulatory environment and decisions and Indigenous and landowner consultation requirements; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities, including changes in tax laws and treatment, changes in royalty rates, climate change initiatives or policies or increased environmental regulation; fluctuations in operating results; adverse general economic and market conditions in Canada, North America and worldwide, including changes, or prolonged weaknesses, as applicable, in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, commodity prices, supply/demand trends and overall industry activity levels; risks relating to the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; lower than anticipated results of operations and cash flow accretion to Pembina from PGI; the ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital; changes in credit ratings; counterparty credit risk; technology and cyber security risks; natural catastrophes; and certain other risks and uncertainties detailed in Pembina's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion and Analysis, each dated February 23, 2023, for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "MD&A") and from time to time in Pembina's public disclosure documents available atwww.sedar.com, www.sec.gov and through Pembina's website atwww.pembina.com. This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Readers are cautioned that events or circumstances could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted, or projected.

The estimates of adjusted cash flow from operating activities per share set forth in this presentation may be considered to be financial outlook for the purposes of applicable Canadian securities laws. Financial outlook contained in this presentation about prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows (including adjusted cash flow from operating activities per share) are based on assumptions about future events, including economic conditions and proposed courses of action, based on management's assessment of the relevant information currently available, and which may become available in the future. These projections constitute forward-looking statements and are based on a number of the material factors and assumptions set out above. Actual results may differ significantly from the projections presented herein. See above for a discussion of the risks that could cause actual results to vary. The financial outlook contained in this presentation has been approved by management as of the date of this presentation. Readers are cautioned that any such financial outlook contained herein should not be used for purposes other than those for which it is disclosed herein. Pembina and its management believe that the financial outlook contained in this presentation has been prepared based on assumptions that are reasonable in the circumstances, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments, and represents, to the best of management's knowledge and opinion, expected and targeted financial results. However, because this information is highly subjective, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof. Pembina does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

PGI Transaction Summary

Pembina and KKR have combined their respective western Canadian natural gas processing assets into a new joint venture entity, Pembina Gas Infrastructure Inc. ("PGI")

• Assets › Pembina's field-based natural gas processing assets › Pembina and KKR's interests in Veresen Midstream › KKR's 49% interest in Energy Transfer Canada ("ETC") › Concurrent acquisition of Energy Transfer LP's 51% interest in ETC

• Ownership: 60% Pembina / 40% KKR

• Pembina serves as operator and manager

• Divestiture of PGI's 50% non-operated interest in Key Access Pipeline System ("KAPS") was announced in December 2022 for $662.5mm, and is expected to close in Q2 2023

Three complementary platforms were combined to create a premier western Canadian natural gas processing entity

PGI's Strategic Advantage

Ability to serve customers throughout the Montney and Duvernay trends from

North Central Alberta to Northeast B.C. ("NEBC")

Efficiencies from the combination of three platforms, enabling cost reductions and an enhanced customer service offering

Greater exposure to NEBC growth - in a capital efficient manner - through increased ownership in the Veresen Midstream assets

Diversification of natural gas processing asset suite and customer base

Area of mutual interest for natural gas processing in western Canada provides strong structural alignment for Pembina and KKR

Well-capitalized entity able to pursue future opportunities in a capital efficient manner

ESG approach will reflect leadership and commitments already demonstrated by Pembina and KKR

Provides material cash proceeds, meaningful adjusted cash flow from operating activities per share accretion, and alignment with Pembina financial guardrails

PGI creates value for customers and owners alike

PGI's Platform Spans the Montney and Duvernay Trends