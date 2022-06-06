Pembina Pipeline : June 2022 Market Update

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable securities legislation, that are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "continue", "anticipate", "schedule", "will", "expects", "estimate", "potential", "planned", "future", "outlook", "strategy", "protect", "trend", "commit", "maintain", "focus", "ongoing", "believe" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.
In particular, this presentation contains forward-looking statements, including certain financial outlooks, pertaining to, without limitation, the following: Pembina's corporate strategy and the development of new business initiatives and growth opportunities, including the anticipated benefits therefrom and the expected timing thereof; expectations about industry activities and development opportunities, including general market conditions for 2022 and thereafter; expectations about future demand for Pembina's infrastructure and services; expectations relating to new infrastructure projects, including the benefits therefrom and timing thereof; Pembina's sustainability, climate change and environmental, social and governance plans, initiatives and strategies, including expectations relating to Pembina's GHG emissions reduction target; Pembina's 2022 annual guidance, including the Company's expectations regarding its adjusted EBITDA; expectations relating to the joint venture transaction between Pembina and KKR, including the terms thereof, including the assets to be contributed by Pembina and KKR and the anticipated benefits thereof to Pembina, including expected accretion to Pembina's adjusted cash flow from operating activities per share; the post-closing business and assets of Newco, including Pembina's role as manager and operator of Newco; the post-closing ownership of Newco; the acquisition by Newco of the remaining 51% interest in ETC; Newco's tax pools; Pembina's future common share dividends, including Pembina's intention to increase the amount thereof following closing of the joint venture transaction with KKR; planning, construction and capital expenditure estimates, schedules, locations; expected capacity, incremental volumes, completion and in-service dates; rights, activities and operations with respect to the construction of, or expansions on, existing pipelines systems, gas services facilities, processing and fractionation facilities, terminalling, storage and hub facilities and other facilities or energy infrastructure, as well as the impact of Pembina's growth projects on its future financial performance and stakeholders; expectations regarding Pembina's commercial agreements, including the expected timing and benefit thereof; expectations, decisions and activities related to Pembina's projects and new developments; the impact of current and expected market conditions on Pembina; and statements regarding Pembina's capital allocation strategy.
These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based upon expectations, factors and assumptions that Pembina believes are reasonable as of the date hereof, although there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are also subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the regulatory environment and decisions and Indigenous and landowner consultation requirements; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on third parties to successfully operate and maintain certain assets; labour and material shortages; reliance on key relationships and agreements; the strength and operations of the oil and natural gas production industry and related commodity prices; the ability of the Pembina and KKR to receive, in a timely manner, the necessary regulatory and other third-party approvals in connection with closing of the joint venture transaction; the ability of Pembina and KKR to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the joint venture transaction; the ability of Newco to satisfy, in a timely manner, the conditions to closing of the acquisition of the remaining 51% interest in ETC; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits and/or synergies of the joint venture transaction following closing due to integration issues or otherwise; expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: customer demand for Newco's assets and services; non-performance or default by counterparties to agreements which Pembina or one or more of its affiliates has entered into in respect of its business; adverse actions by governmental or regulatory authorities, including changes in tax laws and treatment, changes in project assessment regulations, royalty rates, climate change initiatives or policies or increased environmental regulation; the ability of Pembina to acquire or develop the necessary infrastructure in respect of future development projects; fluctuations in operating results; adverse general economic and market conditions in Canada, North America and Internationally, including changes, or prolonged weaknesses, as applicable, in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodity prices, supply/demand trends and overall industry activity levels; risks related to the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; constraints on, or the unavailability of adequate, infrastructure; the political environment in North American and elsewhere, and public opinion; the ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital, and on acceptable terms; adverse changes in credit ratings; counterparty credit risk; technology and cyber security risks; natural catastrophes; the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its potential impact on, among other things, global market conditions and supply and demand, energy and commodity prices; interest rates, supply chains and the global economy generally. This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.
In respect of the forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated increase in Pembina's common dividend following completion of the joint venture transaction with KKR, Pembina has made such forward-looking statements in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including assumptions in respect of: prevailing commodity prices, interest rates, margins and exchange rates; that future results of operations will be consistent with past performance, as applicable, and management expectations in relation thereto, including in respect of Newco's future results of operations; the continued availability of capital at attractive prices to fund future capital requirements relating to existing assets and projects, including, but not limited to, future capital expenditures relating to expansion, upgrades and maintenance shutdowns; future cash flows and operating costs; that counterparties to material agreements will continue to perform in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; that there are no unforeseen material construction or other costs related to current growth projects or current operations; and that there are no unforeseen material construction or other costs related to current growth projects or current operations. Pembina will also be subject to requirements under applicable corporate laws in respect of declaring dividends at such time.
For additional information relating to the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties, which could impact the forward-looking statements herein and cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected by such forward-looking statements, see Pembina's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, each dated February 24, 2022, for the year ended December 31, 2021, Pembina's management's discussion and analysis, dated May 5, 2022, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and Pembina's other public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov and through Pembina's website at www.pembina.com.
Management approved the 2022 adjusted EBITDA, proportionately consolidated debt-to-EBITDA, standard payout ratio and Newco adjusted EBITDA guidance contained herein as of the date of this presentation. The purpose of our such guidance is to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Pembina does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Highlights
>65-year history of serving the
$3.45 - $3.60 billion
North American market and now
~$42 billion(1)
2022(F) Adjusted EBITDA
actively expanding its global
Enterprise Value
Guidance*(2)
presence
Highly integrated transportation
Growing access to global
and midstream services to the
BBB (high) / BBB
markets for Western Canadian
North American energy market
Credit Ratings(3)
products, improving customer
through various assets along the
netbacks
full hydrocarbon value-chain
2022(F) capital allocation includes
Pembina, together with its
Three Divisions:
partners, has laid the groundwork
capital investment, debt
Pipelines, Facilities and
to be a Canadian ESG Leader
reduction, dividend growth(4),
Marketing & New Ventures
through creating outcomes that
and share repurchases
matter on a national scale
Over 65+ years Pembina has grown to become a leading North American energy infrastructure company
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" herein.
Purpose of Pembina
To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets:
Customers choose us first for
Investors receive sustainable
reliable and value-added
industry-leading total returns
services
Employees say we are
Communities welcome us and
the 'employer of choice'
recognize the net positive impact of
and value our safe, respectful,
our social and environmental
collaborative, and inclusive work
commitment
culture
Balancing stakeholder interests to achieve extraordinary success for all
