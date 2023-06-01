Advanced search
    PPL   CA7063271034

PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION

(PPL)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-06-01 pm EDT
41.51 CAD   +1.00%
05:21pPembina Pipeline : June 2023 Update
PU
05/30Pembina Pipeline partnering with Marubeni Corp. on ammonia export project
AQ
05/30Pembina Pipeline Announcing Agreement with Marubeni Corp to Develop a Low Carbon Ammonia Project and Outlines Vision for Pembina Low Carbon Complex
MT
Pembina Pipeline : June 2023 Update

06/01/2023 | 05:21pm EDT
Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Investor Presentation

TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA

June 2023

Forward-looking Statements and Information

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable securities legislation, that are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "continue", "anticipate", "schedule", "will", "expects", "estimate", "potential", "planned", "future", "outlook", "strategy", "protect", "trend", "commit", "maintain", "focus", "ongoing", "believe" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.

In particular, this presentation contains forward-looking statements, including certain financial outlooks, pertaining to, without limitation, the following: Pembina's corporate strategy and the development of new business initiatives and growth opportunities, including the anticipated benefits therefrom and the expected timing thereof; expectations about industry activities and development opportunities, including general market conditions for 2023 and thereafter; expectations about future demand for Pembina's infrastructure and services; expectations relating to new infrastructure projects, including the benefits therefrom and timing thereof; Pembina's sustainability, climate change and environmental, social and governance plans, initiatives and strategies, including expectations relating to Pembina's 2030 GHG emissions reduction target, Pembina's ESG and sustainability-related reporting and Pembina's employee equity, diversity and inclusion targets; Pembina's 2023 annual guidance, including the Company's expectations regarding adjusted EBITDA and cash inflows; Pembina's capital allocation strategy; expectations relating to PGI, including the anticipated integration, performance, and benefits thereof to Pembina and PGI's expected approach to ESG; Pembina's future common share dividends and expected share repurchases; planning, construction and capital expenditure estimates, schedules and locations; anticipated timing of final investment decisions; expected capacity, incremental volumes, completion and in-service dates; rights, activities and operations with respect to the construction of, or expansions on, existing pipelines systems, gas services facilities, processing and fractionation facilities, terminalling, storage and hub facilities and other facilities or energy infrastructure, as well as the impact of Pembina's growth projects on its future financial performance and stakeholders; expectations regarding Pembina's commercial agreements, including the expected timing and benefit thereof; expectations, decisions and activities related to Pembina's projects and new developments; and the impact of current and expected market conditions on Pembina.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based upon expectations, factors and assumptions that Pembina believes are reasonable as of the date hereof, although there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are also subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: the regulatory environment and decisions, and Indigenous and landowner consultation requirements; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on third parties to successfully operate and maintain certain assets; labour and material shortages; reliance on key relationships and agreements and the outcome of stakeholder engagement; the strength and operations of the oil and natural gas production industry and related commodity prices; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits and/or synergies of the PGI transaction; expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: customer demand for PGI's assets and services; non-performance or default by counterparties to agreements which Pembina or one or more of its subsidiaries has entered into in respect of its business; actions by joint venture partners or other partners which hold interests in certain of Pembina's assets; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities, including changes in tax laws and treatment, changes in royalty rates, changes in regulatory processes or increased environmental regulation; the ability of Pembina to acquire or develop the necessary infrastructure in respect of future development projects; fluctuations in operating results; adverse general economic and market conditions, including potential recessions in Canada, North America and worldwide resulting in changes, or prolonged weaknesses, as applicable, in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, inflation rates, commodity prices, supply/demand trends and overall industry activity levels; risks related to the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; constraints on, or the unavailability of, adequate infrastructure; the political environment in North America and elsewhere, and public opinion; the ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital; changes in credit ratings; counterparty credit risk; technology and security risks including cyber-security risks; natural catastrophes; the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its potential impact on, among other things, global market conditions and supply and demand, energy and commodity prices, interest rates, supply chains and the global economy generally. This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

For additional information relating to the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties, which could impact the forward-looking statements herein and cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected by such forward-looking statements, see Pembina's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, each dated February 23, 2023, for the year ended December 31, 2022, and Pembina's other public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com, www.sec.govand through Pembina's website at www.pembina.com.

Management approved the 2023 adjusted EBITDA, proportionately consolidated debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, rating agency funds from operations-to-debt,fee-based contribution to adjusted EBITDA and standard payout ratio guidance contained herein as of the date of this presentation. The purpose of such guidance is to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Pembina does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained

herein, except as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

1

Highlights

> 65-year history of serving the

$3.5 - $3.8 billion

North American market and now

~$39 billion(1)

2023(F) Adjusted EBITDA

actively expanding its global

Enterprise Value

Guidance*(2)

presence

Highly integrated transportation

Growing access to global

BBB (high) / BBB

markets for Western Canadian

and midstream services to the

Credit Ratings(3)

products, improving customer

North American energy market

netbacks

3.3x - 3.6x

Pembina, together with its

2023(F) capital allocation focused

partners, has laid the groundwork

2023(F) proportionately

on capital investment and

to be a Canadian ESG Leader

consolidated debt-to-adjusted

debt reduction

through creating outcomes that

EBITDA*

matter on a national scale

Over 65+ years Pembina has grown to become a leading North American energy infrastructure company

2

* Adjusted EBITDA and proportionately consolidated debt-to-adjusted EBITDA are a non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" herein.

Purpose, Values, and Strategy

Purpose

Values

We deliver extraordinary energy solutions so the world can thrive

Safe

Trustworthy

Respectful

Collaborative

Entrepreneurial

We care for

We have

We seek to be

We are

We create

each other

each other's back

gracious and kind

great together

to succeed

I

II

III

IV

Strategic Priorities

To be resilient...

To thrive...

Sustain,

Invest in the energy

decarbonize, and

transition to improve

enhance our

the basins in which

businesses

we operate

To meet global

To set ourselves

demand…

apart…

Transform and

Create a

export our products

differentiated

experience for our

Stakeholders

Building upon Pembina's core business while capitalizing on opportunities in the transition to a lower-carbon economy 3

Pembina's Stakeholders

Customers choose us first for reliable and value-added services

Employees say we are the 'employer of choice' and value our safe, respectful, collaborative, and inclusive work culture

Investors receive sustainable industry-leading total returns

Communities welcome us and recognize the net positive impact of our social and environmental commitment

Balancing stakeholder interests to achieve extraordinary success for all

4

Disclaimer

Pembina Pipeline Corporation published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 21:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
