    PPL   CA7063271034

PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  05/18 02:27:05 pm EDT
50.59 CAD   -0.20%
Pembina Pipeline : May 2022 Market Update

05/18/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
Pembina Pipeline Corporation

Investor Presentation

May 2022

TSX: PPL; NYSE: PBA

Forward-looking Information

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and forward looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable securities legislation, that are based on Pembina's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "continue", "anticipate", "schedule", "will", "expects", "estimate", "potential", "planned", "future", "outlook", "strategy", "protect", "trend", "commit", "maintain", "focus", "ongoing", "believe" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.

In particular, this presentation contains forward-looking statements, including certain financial outlooks, pertaining to, without limitation, the following: Pembina's corporate strategy and the development of new business initiatives and growth opportunities, including the anticipated benefits therefrom and the expected timing thereof; expectations about industry activities and development opportunities, including general market conditions for 2022 and thereafter; expectations about future demand for Pembina's infrastructure and services; expectations relating to new infrastructure projects, including the benefits therefrom and timing thereof; Pembina's sustainability, climate change and environmental, social and governance plans, initiatives and strategies, including expectations relating to Pembina's GHG emissions reduction target; Pembina's 2022 annual guidance, including the Company's expectations regarding its adjusted EBITDA; expectations relating to the joint venture transaction between Pembina and KKR, including the terms thereof, including the assets to be contributed by Pembina and KKR and the anticipated benefits thereof to Pembina, including expected accretion to Pembina's adjusted cash flow from operating activities per share; the post-closing business and assets of Newco, including Pembina's role as manager and operator of Newco; the post-closing ownership of Newco; the acquisition by Newco of the remaining 51% interest in ETC; Newco's tax pools; Pembina's future common share dividends, including Pembina's intention to increase the amount thereof following closing of the joint venture transaction with KKR; planning, construction and capital expenditure estimates, schedules, locations; expected capacity, incremental volumes, completion and in-service dates; rights, activities and operations with respect to the construction of, or expansions on, existing pipelines systems, gas services facilities, processing and fractionation facilities, terminalling, storage and hub facilities and other facilities or energy infrastructure, as well as the impact of Pembina's growth projects on its future financial performance and stakeholders; expectations regarding Pembina's commercial agreements, including the expected timing and benefit thereof; expectations, decisions and activities related to Pembina's projects and new developments; the impact of current and expected market conditions on Pembina; and statements regarding Pembina's capital allocation strategy.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based upon expectations, factors and assumptions that Pembina believes are reasonable as of the date hereof, although there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are also subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the regulatory environment and decisions and Indigenous and landowner consultation requirements; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on third parties to successfully operate and maintain certain assets; labour and material shortages; reliance on key relationships and agreements; the strength and operations of the oil and natural gas production industry and related commodity prices; the ability of the Pembina and KKR to receive, in a timely manner, the necessary regulatory and other third-party approvals in connection with closing of the joint venture transaction; the ability of Pembina and KKR to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions to the closing of the joint venture transaction; the ability of Newco to satisfy, in a timely manner, the conditions to closing of the acquisition of the remaining 51% interest in ETC; the failure to realize the anticipated benefits and/or synergies of the joint venture transaction following closing due to integration issues or otherwise; expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: customer demand for Newco's assets and services; non-performance or default by counterparties to agreements which Pembina or one or more of its affiliates has entered into in respect of its business; adverse actions by governmental or regulatory authorities, including changes in tax laws and treatment, changes in project assessment regulations, royalty rates, climate change initiatives or policies or increased environmental regulation; the ability of Pembina to acquire or develop the necessary infrastructure in respect of future development projects; fluctuations in operating results; adverse general economic and market conditions in Canada, North America and Internationally, including changes, or prolonged weaknesses, as applicable, in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, commodity prices, supply/demand trends and overall industry activity levels; risks related to the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; constraints on, or the unavailability of adequate, infrastructure; the political environment in North American and elsewhere, and public opinion; the ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital, and on acceptable terms; adverse changes in credit ratings; counterparty credit risk; technology and cyber security risks; natural catastrophes; the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its potential impact on, among other things, global market conditions and supply and demand, energy and commodity prices; interest rates, supply chains and the global economy generally. This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

1

Forward-looking Information (continued)

Forward-Looking Statements and Information (continued)

In respect of the forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated increase in Pembina's common dividend following completion of the joint venture transaction with KKR, Pembina has made such forward-looking statements in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including assumptions in respect of: prevailing commodity prices, interest rates, margins and exchange rates; that future results of operations will be consistent with past performance, as applicable, and management expectations in relation thereto, including in respect of Newco's future results of operations; the continued availability of capital at attractive prices to fund future capital requirements relating to existing assets and projects, including, but not limited to, future capital expenditures relating to expansion, upgrades and maintenance shutdowns; future cash flows and operating costs; that counterparties to material agreements will continue to perform in a timely manner; that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts; that there are no unforeseen material construction or other costs related to current growth projects or current operations; and that there are no unforeseen material construction or other costs related to current growth projects or current operations. Pembina will also be subject to requirements under applicable corporate laws in respect of declaring dividends at such time.

For additional information relating to the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties, which could impact the forward-looking statements herein and cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected by such forward-looking statements, see Pembina's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, each dated February 24, 2022, for the year ended December 31, 2021, Pembina's management's discussion and analysis, dated May 5, 2022, for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and Pembina's other public disclosure documents available at www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov and through Pembina's website at www.pembina.com.

Management approved the 2022 adjusted EBITDA, proportionately consolidated debt-to-EBITDA, standard payout ratio and Newco adjusted EBITDA guidance contained herein as of the date of this presentation. The purpose of our such guidance is to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Pembina does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

2

Highlights

> 65-year history of serving the

$3.45 - $3.60 billion

North American market and now

~$42 billion(1)

2022(F) Adjusted EBITDA

actively expanding its global

Enterprise Value

Guidance*(2)

presence

Highly integrated transportation

Growing access to global

and midstream services to the

BBB (high) / BBB

markets for Western Canadian

North American energy market

Credit Ratings(3)

products, improving customer

through various assets along the

netbacks

full hydrocarbon value-chain

2022(F) capital allocation includes

Pembina, together with its

Three Divisions:

partners, has laid the groundwork

capital investment, debt

Pipelines, Facilities and

to be a Canadian ESG Leader

reduction, dividend growth(4),

Marketing & New Ventures

through creating outcomes that

and share repurchases

matter on a national scale

Over 65+ years Pembina has grown to become a leading North American energy infrastructure company

3

  • Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" herein.

Purpose of Pembina

To be the leader in delivering integrated infrastructure solutions connecting global markets:

Customers choose us first for

Investors receive sustainable

reliable and value-added

industry-leading total returns

services

Employees say we are

Communities welcome us and

the 'employer of choice'

recognize the net positive impact of

and value our safe, respectful,

our social and environmental

collaborative, and inclusive work

commitment

culture

Balancing stakeholder interests to achieve extraordinary success for all

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pembina Pipeline Corporation published this content on 18 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2022 18:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
