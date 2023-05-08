Pembina Pipeline : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K

REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS

National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Section 11.3





The following matters were voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (the "Corporation") held on May 5, 2023 in Calgary, Alberta. Each matter voted upon is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2023 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on the Corporation's website at www.pembina.com.





Matters Voted Upon Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against or Withheld, as applicable 1.The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed:

(a)Anne-Marie N. Ainsworth Approved 99.31% (308,052,164) 0.69% (2,155,916) (b)J. Scott Burrows Approved 99.75%

(309,437,506) 0.25%

(770,574) (c) Cynthia Carroll Approved 99.10%

(307,412,728) 0.90%

(2,795,352) (d)Ana Dutra Approved 98.90% (306,797,938) 1.10% (3,410,142) (e)Robert G. Gwin Approved 97.81% (303,417,907) 2.19% (6,790,172) (f) Maureen E. Howe Approved 98.19% (304,583,431) 1.81% (5,624,649) (g) Gordon J. Kerr Approved 99.03% (307,184,193) 0.97% (3,023,888) (h)David M.B. LeGresley Approved 98.04% (304,132,590) 1.96% (6,075,490) (i) Andy J. Mah Approved 99.76%

(309,472,767) 0.24%

(735,313) (j) Leslie A. O'Donoghue Approved 97.81% (303,421,287) 2.19% (6,786,793) (k) Bruce D. Rubin Approved 99.46% (308,529,694) 0.54% (1,678,386) (l) Henry W. Sykes Approved 96.25% (298,560,407) 3.75% (11,647,673) 2.The re-appointment of KPMG LLP, as auditors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting and that the Corporation's Board of Directors be authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration. Approved 81.36% (264,790,001) 18.64% (60,656,399) 3.The advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation. Approved 94.03% (291,703,960) 5.97% (18,504,111)



