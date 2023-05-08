Pembina Pipeline : REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS - Form 6-K
REPORT OF VOTING RESULTS
National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations, Section 11.3
The following matters were voted upon at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Pembina Pipeline Corporation (the "Corporation") held on May 5, 2023 in Calgary, Alberta. Each matter voted upon is described in greater detail in the Corporation's Management Information Circular dated March 17, 2023 (the "Information Circular"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, and on the Corporation's website at www.pembina.com.
Matters Voted Upon
Outcome of Vote
Votes For
Votes Against or Withheld, as applicable
1.The election of the following nominees as directors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed:
(a)Anne-Marie N. Ainsworth
Approved
99.31%
(308,052,164)
0.69%
(2,155,916)
(b)J. Scott Burrows
Approved
99.75%
(309,437,506)
0.25%
(770,574)
(c) Cynthia Carroll
Approved
99.10%
(307,412,728)
0.90%
(2,795,352)
(d)Ana Dutra
Approved
98.90%
(306,797,938)
1.10%
(3,410,142)
(e)Robert G. Gwin
Approved
97.81%
(303,417,907)
2.19%
(6,790,172)
(f) Maureen E. Howe
Approved
98.19%
(304,583,431)
1.81%
(5,624,649)
(g) Gordon J. Kerr
Approved
99.03%
(307,184,193)
0.97%
(3,023,888)
(h)David M.B. LeGresley
Approved
98.04%
(304,132,590)
1.96%
(6,075,490)
(i) Andy J. Mah
Approved
99.76%
(309,472,767)
0.24%
(735,313)
(j) Leslie A. O'Donoghue
Approved
97.81%
(303,421,287)
2.19%
(6,786,793)
(k) Bruce D. Rubin
Approved
99.46%
(308,529,694)
0.54%
(1,678,386)
(l) Henry W. Sykes
Approved
96.25%
(298,560,407)
3.75%
(11,647,673)
2.The re-appointment of KPMG LLP, as auditors of the Corporation until the next annual meeting and that the Corporation's Board of Directors be authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration.
Approved
81.36%
(264,790,001)
18.64%
(60,656,399)
3.The advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation.
