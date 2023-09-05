Forward-looking Statements and Information

This presentation contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of applicable securities legislation, that are based on Pembina Pipeline Corporation's ("Pembina" or the "Company") current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "continue", "anticipate", "schedule", "will", "expects", "estimate", "potential", "planned", "future", "outlook", "strategy", "protect", "trend", "commit", "maintain", "focus", "ongoing", "believe" and similar expressions suggesting future events or future performance.

In particular, this presentation contains forward-looking statements, including certain financial outlooks, pertaining to, without limitation, the following: Pembina's corporate strategy and the development of new business initiatives and growth opportunities, including the anticipated benefits therefrom and the expected timing thereof; statements regarding Pembina's financial and operational performance, including the performance of its assets, expectations regarding Pembina's operational activities and areas of focus and future credit ratings and financial decisions; expectations about current and future industry activities, development opportunities and market conditions, including their expected impact on Pembina; expectations about future demand for Pembina's infrastructure and services; Pembina's sustainability, climate change and environmental, social and governance plans, initiatives and strategies, including expectations relating to Pembina's 2030 GHG emissions reduction target, equity, diversity and inclusion targets and related programs and initiatives; Pembina's 2023 annual guidance, including the Company's expectations regarding adjusted EBITDA, cash flows, rating agency funds from operations-to-debt,fee-based contribution to adjusted EBITDA and standard payout ratio; Pembina's capital allocation strategy, including expectations for 2023 capital spending and the Company's financial guardrails; Pembina's future common share dividends and expected share repurchases; planning, construction and capital expenditure estimates, schedules and locations; anticipated timing of final investment decisions; expected capacity, incremental volumes, completion and in-service dates; rights, activities and operations with respect to the construction of, or expansions on, existing pipelines systems, gas services facilities, processing and fractionation facilities, terminalling, storage and hub facilities and other facilities or energy infrastructure, as well as the impact of Pembina's growth projects on its future financial performance and stakeholders; expectations regarding Pembina's commercial agreements, including the expected timing and benefit thereof; and expectations, decisions and activities related to Pembina's projects and new developments, including the development, timing, costs and anticipated benefits of its projects and new developments such as the Phase VIII Peace Pipeline Expansion, RFS IV, the Cedar LNG project, the ACG, the PLCC and the low-carbon ammonia project.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based upon expectations, factors and assumptions that Pembina believes are reasonable as of the date hereof, although there can be no assurance that these expectations, factors and assumptions will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are also subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: the regulatory environment and decisions, and Indigenous and landowner consultation requirements; the impact of competitive entities and pricing; reliance on third parties to successfully operate and maintain certain assets; labour and material shortages; reliance on key relationships and agreements and the outcome of stakeholder engagement; the strength and operations of the oil and natural gas production industry and related commodity prices; expectations and assumptions concerning, among other things: customer demand for PGI's assets and services; non-performance or default by counterparties to agreements which Pembina or one or more of its subsidiaries has entered into in respect of its business; actions by joint venture partners or other partners which hold interests in certain of Pembina's assets; actions by governmental or regulatory authorities, including changes in tax laws and treatment, changes in royalty rates, changes in regulatory processes or increased environmental regulation; the ability of Pembina to acquire or develop the necessary infrastructure in respect of future development projects; fluctuations in operating results; adverse general economic and market conditions, including potential recessions in Canada, North America and worldwide resulting in changes, or prolonged weaknesses, as applicable, in interest rates, foreign currency exchange rates, inflation rates, commodity prices, supply/demand trends and overall industry activity levels; risks related to the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; constraints on, or the unavailability of, adequate infrastructure; the political environment in North America and elsewhere, and public opinion; the ability to access various sources of debt and equity capital; changes in credit ratings; counterparty credit risk; technology and security risks including cyber-security risks; natural catastrophes; the conflict between Ukraine and Russia and its potential impact on, among other things, global market conditions and supply and demand, energy and commodity prices, interest rates, supply chains and the global economy generally. This list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

For additional information relating to the assumptions made, and the risks and uncertainties, which could impact the forward-looking statements herein and cause results to differ materially from those predicted, forecasted or projected by such forward-looking statements, see Pembina's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis, each dated February 23, 2023, for the year ended December 31, 2022, and Pembina's other public disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.ca, www.sec.gov and through Pembina's website at www.pembina.com.

Management approved the 2023 adjusted EBITDA, proportionately consolidated debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, rating agency funds from operations-to-debt,fee-based contribution to adjusted EBITDA and standard payout ratio guidance contained herein as of the date of this presentation. The purpose of such guidance is to assist readers in understanding our expected and targeted financial results, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation. Pembina does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements or information contained herein, except as required by applicable laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

1