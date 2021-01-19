Pembina Pipeline : U.S. FERC delivers blow to Oregon LNG terminal, upholds state's permit denial

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - U.S. energy regulators on
Tuesday upheld Oregon's denial for a clean water permit for the
Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, dealing a blow
to plans for an export terminal favored by the Trump
administration.
Last March, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)
had approved Pembina Pipeline Corp's plan to build and
operate a natural gas pipeline and LNG export terminal at Jordan
Cove in Oregon.
The Trump administration had also tried to fast track
environmental reviews of the project.
But amid opposition from tribes and environmentalists, the
$10 billion project failed to get water permits from the state
of Oregon.
The project petitioned FERC to override Oregon's decision
saying it had waived its authority under the federal Clean Water
Act. But FERC decided unanimously that Oregon had not waived its
authority.
Backers of Jordan Cove stressed that its position on the
West Coast would put it closer to fast-growing Asian markets
than terminals along the Gulf Coast, which have to send LNG
through the recently congested Panama Canal. They had hoped the
project would be operational by 2025.
Jordan Cove is designed to produce 7.5 million tonnes per
annum (MTPA) of LNG, equivalent to around 1 billion cubic feet
per day (bcfd) of natural gas, or enough gas to supply about
five million U.S. homes for a day.
It would include five liquefaction trains, two LNG storage
tanks and the 229-mile (369-kilometer) Pacific Connector
pipeline capable of transporting up to 1.2 bcfd of gas.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown said on Twitter she was happy
with FERC's decision. "At every stage of the regulatory process,
I have insisted that the Jordan Cove LNG project must meet
Oregon’s rigorous standards for protecting the environment, or
it cannot move forward," Brown said.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; additional reporting by Scott
DiSavino
Editing by Marguerita Choy)