April 4 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline said on Thursday it has entered into an agreement with Arc Resources , which will deliver about 200 million cubic feet (mmcf) per day of natural gas for liquefication to the Cedar LNG project. (Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona)
Pembina Pipeline Corporation
Equities
PPL
CA7063271034
Oil & Gas Transportation Services
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|48.39 CAD
|+0.54%
|+1.64%
|+6.07%
|11:20pm
|Pembina Pipeline enters LNG offtake agreement with Arc Resources
|RE
|11:11pm
|ARC Resources Agrees to Supply Natural Gas to the Cedar LNG Project
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|83.06 PTS
|-3.64%
|+3.26%
|-
|48.39 CAD
|+0.54%
|+1.64%
|20.63B
|25.33 CAD
|+1.69%
|+5.59%
|11.02B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+6.07%
|20.63B
|+1.22%
|76.1B
|+12.98%
|64.79B
|+12.29%
|47.95B
|+12.82%
|46.78B
|+15.33%
|42.79B
|+4.48%
|41.17B
|+1.49%
|40.8B
|+31.64%
|25.81B
|-0.98%
|24.3B
