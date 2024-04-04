Pembina Pipeline Corp (Pembina) is a Canada-based energy transportation and midstream service provider. Pembina owns an integrated network of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment provides customers with pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage and rail services in key market hubs in Canada and the United States for crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Facilities segment includes infrastructure that provides Pembina's customers with natural gas, condensate and Natural gas liquid (NGL) services. The Marketing & New Ventures segment undertakes value-added commodity marketing activities, including buying and selling products and optimizing storage opportunities.