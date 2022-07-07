Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Pembina Pipeline Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   CA7063271034

PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:28 2022-07-07 am EDT
45.66 CAD   +3.63%
11:12aPembina Pipeline on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk
DJ
07/06Pembina Pipeline Keeps Monthly Dividend at CA$0.21 a Share, Payable Aug. 15 to Shareholders as of July 25
MT
07/06Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares July 2022 Common Share Dividend
MT
Pembina Pipeline on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

07/07/2022 | 11:12am EDT
Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is currently at $35.31, up $1.52 or 4.5%


--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 5, 2021, when it rose 5.97%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 0.11% month-to-date

--Up 16.42% year-to-date

--Down 27.18% from its all-time closing high of $48.49 on Sept. 3, 2014

--Up 13.43% from 52 weeks ago (July 8, 2021), when it closed at $31.13

--Down 16.66% from its 52-week closing high of $42.37 on June 7, 2022

--Up 21.09% from its 52-week closing low of $29.16 on Dec. 1, 2021

--Traded as high as $35.39

--Up 4.74% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 26, 2021, when it rose as much as 5.13%


All data as of 10:52:51 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-07-22 1111ET

Analyst Recommendations on PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
Financials
Sales 2022 9 880 M 7 563 M 7 563 M
Net income 2022 1 549 M 1 186 M 1 186 M
Net Debt 2022 12 180 M 9 323 M 9 323 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,3x
Yield 2022 5,84%
Capitalization 24 421 M 18 694 M 18 694 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
EV / Sales 2023 4,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 349
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 44,06 CAD
Average target price 52,00 CAD
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Burrows President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron Goldade Chief Financial Officer
Randall J. Findlay Chairman
Leslie A. O'Donoghue Independent Director
David M. B. LeGresley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION14.83%18 694
ENBRIDGE INC.8.95%83 497
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.7.51%51 480
TC ENERGY CORPORATION12.77%49 917
KINDER MORGAN, INC.3.15%37 096
WILLIAMS COMPANIES14.13%36 199