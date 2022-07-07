Pembina Pipeline on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since January 2021 -- Data Talk

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) is currently at $35.31, up $1.52 or 4.5%

--On pace for largest percent increase since Jan. 5, 2021, when it rose 5.97%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Down 0.11% month-to-date

--Up 16.42% year-to-date

--Down 27.18% from its all-time closing high of $48.49 on Sept. 3, 2014

--Up 13.43% from 52 weeks ago (July 8, 2021), when it closed at $31.13

--Down 16.66% from its 52-week closing high of $42.37 on June 7, 2022

--Up 21.09% from its 52-week closing low of $29.16 on Dec. 1, 2021

--Traded as high as $35.39

--Up 4.74% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since July 26, 2021, when it rose as much as 5.13%

