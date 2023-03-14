Pembina Pipeline's Cedar LNG project gets environmental approval

March 14 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp said on Tuesday that its Cedar LNG project had received British Columbia's environmental approval.

Cedar also received its first permit from the province's energy regulator for about 8.5 kilometer pipeline that will connect the project into the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline said the project also entered into a memorandum of understanding with oil and gas producer ARC Resources Ltd for 20-year liquefaction services and they are working to finalize a supply deal for 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum (MTPA).

Cedar LNG is a partnership between indigenous group the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline to develop a floating LNG facility in Kitimat, British Columbia with the capacity to export 3 MTPA of LNG. (Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Maju Samuel)