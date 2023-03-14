Pembina Pipeline's Cedar LNG project gets environmental approval

March 14 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp said
on Tuesday that its Cedar LNG project had received British
Columbia's environmental approval.
Cedar also received its first permit from the province's
energy regulator for about 8.5 kilometer pipeline that will
connect the project into the Coastal GasLink pipeline.
Pembina Pipeline said the project also entered into a
memorandum of understanding with oil and gas producer ARC
Resources Ltd for 20-year liquefaction services and
they are working to finalize a supply deal for 1.5 million
tonnes of LNG per annum (MTPA).
Cedar LNG is a partnership between indigenous group the
Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline to develop a floating LNG
facility in Kitimat, British Columbia with the capacity to
export 3 MTPA of LNG.
