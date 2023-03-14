Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Pembina Pipeline Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPL   CA7063271034

PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-14 pm EDT
43.83 CAD   +0.26%
05:56pPembina Pipeline's Cedar LNG project gets environmental approval
RE
05:43p$3.28-billion Indigenous-led LNG project gets B.C. environmental certificate
AQ
04:39pCedar LNG Says Received B.C. Environmental Approval and Signed Memorandum of Understanding with ARC Resources; Involves Pembina
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pembina Pipeline's Cedar LNG project gets environmental approval

03/14/2023 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 14 (Reuters) - Pembina Pipeline Corp said on Tuesday that its Cedar LNG project had received British Columbia's environmental approval.

Cedar also received its first permit from the province's energy regulator for about 8.5 kilometer pipeline that will connect the project into the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline said the project also entered into a memorandum of understanding with oil and gas producer ARC Resources Ltd for 20-year liquefaction services and they are working to finalize a supply deal for 1.5 million tonnes of LNG per annum (MTPA).

Cedar LNG is a partnership between indigenous group the Haisla Nation and Pembina Pipeline to develop a floating LNG facility in Kitimat, British Columbia with the capacity to export 3 MTPA of LNG. (Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARC RESOURCES LTD. 1.73% 15.28 Delayed Quote.-17.70%
BRENT OIL -3.68% 77.58 Delayed Quote.-3.30%
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION 0.26% 43.83 Delayed Quote.-3.46%
WTI -4.12% 71.609 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
All news about PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
05:56pPembina Pipeline's Cedar LNG project gets environmental approval
RE
05:43p$3.28-billion Indigenous-led LNG project gets B.C. environmental certificate
AQ
04:39pCedar LNG Says Received B.C. Environmental Approval and Signed Memorandum of Understand..
MT
04:38pCedar LNG Receives B.C. Environmental Approval and Signs Memorandum of Understanding wi..
BU
04:33pPembina Pipeline Brief: Cedar LNG Says Received B.C. Environmenta..
MT
03/14PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/10Pembina Pipeline : March 2023 Update
PU
03/09CERAWEEK-Keystone pipeline oil flows won't change after US order to cut pressure, CEO s..
RE
03/08Pembina Renews Share Repurchase Program
MT
03/07Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Renewal of Share Repurchase Program
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 10 099 M 7 383 M 7 383 M
Net income 2023 1 581 M 1 156 M 1 156 M
Net Debt 2023 11 662 M 8 526 M 8 526 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,3x
Yield 2023 5,97%
Capitalization 24 418 M 17 853 M 17 853 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
EV / Sales 2024 4,01x
Nbr of Employees 2 349
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 44,37 CAD
Average target price 51,59 CAD
Spread / Average Target 16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Scott Burrows President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron Goldade Chief Financial Officer
Randall J. Findlay Director
Henry W. Sykes Chairman
Leslie A. O'Donoghue Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION-3.46%17 816
ENBRIDGE INC.-0.83%77 535
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.5.31%55 138
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-0.37%39 945
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-6.80%37 879
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-11.82%35 351