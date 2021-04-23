Log in
    PPL   CA7063271034

PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION

(PPL)
  Report
Pembina Pipeline to Pause Jordan Cove LNG Project -S&P Global Platts

04/23/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
--Pembina Pipeline Corp. said in a court filing that it is pausing development of the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas project in Oregon, S&P Global Platts reported Friday.

--In February, the company said that "in light of current regulatory and political uncertainty," it recognized an impairment in its Jordan Cove investment and was "evaluating the path forward."

--The S&P Platts report said Pembina didn't state how long the pause would last.

Full story: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/market-insights/latest-news/natural-gas/042321-pembina-decides-to-pause-development-of-jordan-cove-lng-terminal-in-oregon

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-21 1435ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION -0.11% 36.81 Delayed Quote.22.46%
Financials
Sales 2021 6 643 M 5 319 M 5 319 M
Net income 2021 1 239 M 992 M 992 M
Net Debt 2021 12 658 M 10 135 M 10 135 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 6,90%
Capitalization 20 271 M 16 223 M 16 231 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,96x
EV / Sales 2022 4,77x
Nbr of Employees 2 623
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 39,26 CAD
Last Close Price 36,86 CAD
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael H. Dilger President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
J. Scott Burrows Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Randall J. Findlay Chairman
Jaret Sprott Chief Operating Officer-Facilities & Senior VP
Jason Travis Wiun Chief Operating Officer-Pipelines & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION22.46%16 222
ENBRIDGE INC.13.73%75 047
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.17.46%50 199
TC ENERGY CORPORATION15.57%46 293
KINDER MORGAN, INC.19.68%37 048
THE WILLIAMS COMPANIES, INC.15.91%28 231
