Pembina Pipeline to Pause Jordan Cove LNG Project -S&P Global Platts

--Pembina Pipeline Corp. said in a court filing that it is pausing development of the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas project in Oregon, S&P Global Platts reported Friday.

--In February, the company said that "in light of current regulatory and political uncertainty," it recognized an impairment in its Jordan Cove investment and was "evaluating the path forward."

--The S&P Platts report said Pembina didn't state how long the pause would last.

Full story: https://www.spglobal.com/platts/en/market-insights/latest-news/natural-gas/042321-pembina-decides-to-pause-development-of-jordan-cove-lng-terminal-in-oregon

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-23-21 1435ET