Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pembridge Resources plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CAF   GB00BG107324

PEMBRIDGE RESOURCES PLC

(CAF)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:00 2022-11-18 am EST
2.100 GBX   +2.44%
10:42aPembridge renews GBP5 million loan with Chair and CEO Gati Al-Jebouri
AN
04:55aPembridge Resources Renews Loan With Chairman, CEO
MT
11/17Pembridge Resources says Minto Metals' quarterly revenue grew
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pembridge renews GBP5 million loan with Chair and CEO Gati Al-Jebouri

11/18/2022 | 10:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Pembridge Resources PLC on Friday said a new loan agreement has been agreed with the company's Chair and Chief Executive Gati Al-Jebouri.

The new loan is set to be repaid by December 2025, with an interest of 14% per year.

Al-Jebouri lent the London-based mining investment firm GBP3.6 million between 2019 and 2021, and these loans will mature at the end of 2022.

Pembridge said the balance of these loans, combined with accrued drawdown fees and interest at November 17, was GBP5 million.

The company is to repay GBP280,261 of this to Al-Jebouri. The remaining balance is now the subject of a new loan agreement that the independent members of the board have reviewed and approved.

"I have supported financially Pembridge since taking over as chair and CEO of the company, and believe that this new loan arrangement is confirmation of my ongoing support for the company," Al-Jebouri said.

Pembridge shares were up 2.4% to 2.10 pence on Friday afternoon in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GATI LIMITED -0.52% 163.3 End-of-day quote.-13.16%
PEMBRIDGE RESOURCES PLC 2.44% 2.1 Delayed Quote.-61.32%
All news about PEMBRIDGE RESOURCES PLC
10:42aPembridge renews GBP5 million loan with Chair and CEO Gati Al-Jebouri
AN
04:55aPembridge Resources Renews Loan With Chairman, CEO
MT
11/17Pembridge Resources says Minto Metals' quarterly revenue grew
AN
10/20TRADING UPDATES: Fiske swings to loss; Nanoco sees loss widen
AN
10/13Pembridge Resources Receives Part of Third Installment in Minto's Loan Repayment
MT
09/08Pembridge Resources plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/19Pembridge Resources plc Announces Sales Results for the Second Quarter of 2022
CI
07/19Pembridge Resources plc Announces the Operating Result of the Minto Mine's Operations f..
CI
06/14Pembridge Resources plc Announces Change of Registered Office
CI
05/26Pembridge Resources plc Reiterates Previous Earnings Guidance for 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PEMBRIDGE RESOURCES PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 20,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,87 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 0,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2,34 M 2,34 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart PEMBRIDGE RESOURCES PLC
Duration : Period :
Pembridge Resources plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PEMBRIDGE RESOURCES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gati Al Jebouri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Thomas Edward James Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Francis Ralph McAllister Director
Guy Le Bel Independent Non-Executive Director
Spencer Davey Vice President-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PEMBRIDGE RESOURCES PLC-61.32%2
ANTOFAGASTA PLC-1.23%15 352
FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS LTD.-2.64%15 171
VEDANTA LIMITED-9.94%13 937
SOCIEDAD MINERA CERRO VERDE S.A.A.-16.47%10 887
JIANGXI COPPER COMPANY LIMITED-14.58%6 889