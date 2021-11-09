Annual General Meeting - Notice of Meeting

Notice of Annual onlyGeneral Meeting

Dear Shareholder,

It is my pleasure to invite you to attend the 2021 Annual

The Board of Pendal Group understands the importance of

AGMs for shareholders and, after the necessity of holding virtual AGM in 2020, has decided to hold a hybrid AGM

in 2021 to give our shareholders optionality for attendance. This means shareholders will be able to attend and participate in the AGM either in person or via an online platform.

H wever, physical attendance at the AGM will be subject to any change in applicable government and venue restrictions at the time. In the lead up to the AGM, we will be closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to revert to an online meeting only, we will ensure that shareholders are given as much notice as possible.

We would advise shareholders by way of announcement to the ASX and advice on the website found at www.pendalgroup.com/shareholders

Physical meeting attendance

The AGM will be held at The Sheraton Grand Hyde Park Hotel, 161 Elizabeth Street, Sydney NSW 2000 on Friday, 10 December 2021 at 10.00am (AEDT). The registration desk will open from 9.00am (AEDT).

Online attendance and participation

Online participation will allow you to join the AGM,

ask questions and make comments online. You will also have an option to ask questions via telephone.

Information on how to participate through the online platform is provided on the following page or on the Pendal Group website: www.pendalgroup.com/shareholders

The AGM will be webcast live at https://meetings.linkgroup.com/PDL21

The webcast will also be recorded on the website for later viewing on Pendal Group's website.

The 2021 AGM agenda will be similar to recent years, providing an opportunity for shareholders to hear directly from me and the Group Chief Executive Officer, in our reports of the 2021 Financial Year, to ask questions and to vote on matters to be put before the AGM. All the AGM resolutions are contained in this Notice of Meeting.