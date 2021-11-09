Annual General Meeting - Notice of Meeting

Notice of Annual onlyGeneral Meeting
useDear Shareholder,
It is my pleasure to invite you to attend the 2021 Annual
General Meeting (AGM) of Pendal Group (ASX: PDL). personalThe Board of Pendal Group understands the importance of
AGMs for shareholders and, after the necessity of holding virtual AGM in 2020, has decided to hold a hybrid AGM
in 2021 to give our shareholders optionality for attendance. This means shareholders will be able to attend and participate in the AGM either in person or via an online platform.
H wever, physical attendance at the AGM will be subject to any change in applicable government and venue restrictions at the time. In the lead up to the AGM, we will be closely monitoring the evolving COVID-19 situation. If it becomes necessary or appropriate to revert to an online meeting only, we will ensure that shareholders are given as much notice as possible.
We would advise shareholders by way of announcement to the ASX and advice on the website found at www.pendalgroup.com/shareholders
Physical meeting attendance
The AGM will be held at The Sheraton Grand Hyde Park Hotel, 161 Elizabeth Street, Sydney NSW 2000 on Friday, 10 December 2021 at 10.00am (AEDT). The registration desk will open from 9.00am (AEDT).
Online attendance and participation
ForOnline participation will allow you to join the AGM,
ask questions and make comments online. You will also have an option to ask questions via telephone.
Information on how to participate through the online platform is provided on the following page or on the Pendal Group website: www.pendalgroup.com/shareholders
The AGM will be webcast live at https://meetings.linkgroup.com/PDL21
The webcast will also be recorded on the website for later viewing on Pendal Group's website.
The 2021 AGM agenda will be similar to recent years, providing an opportunity for shareholders to hear directly from me and the Group Chief Executive Officer, in our reports of the 2021 Financial Year, to ask questions and to vote on matters to be put before the AGM. All the AGM resolutions are contained in this Notice of Meeting.
We commend to you the 2021 Annual Report, which was published at the time of our Full Year Results Announcement on 5 November 2021, and which sets out a full account of the year. The Annual Report is available on Pendal Group's website at www.pendalgroup.com
Voting and Proxies
If you wish to appoint a proxy, you will need to use the enclosed proxy form. This can be done online ahead of the AGM by logging on at www.linkmarketservices.com.auand must
be received by Link Market Services by 10.00am (AEDT) on Wednesday, 8 December 2021. Methods of voting are described in detail on pages 4-5 in this Notice.
Questions in advance
The Board is always keen to hear shareholder questions and we invite you to submit questions in advance of the AGM, by following the steps outlined on page 5. We will not respond directly to the questions submitted, but I will consider and respond to as many of these questions as possible in
my address.
The Board and executive team look forward to welcoming you to Pendal Group's 2021 AGM. For those shareholders joining us in person, and if government and venue restrictions permit at the time, there will be light refreshments served at the conclusion of the AGM and the opportunity for you to meet the Board members and the Australian-based executive team.
Yours sincerely,
James Evans
Chairman
10 November 2021