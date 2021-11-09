Annual General Meeting - Virtual Online Guide

Full Votes

To submit a full vote on a resolution ensure you are in the

'Full Vote' tab. Place your vote by clicking on the 'For', 'Against', or 'Abstain' voting buttons.

Partial Votes

To submit a partial vote on a resolution ensure you are in the 'Partial Vote' tab. You can enter the number of votes (for any or all) resolution/s. The total amount of votes that you are entitled to vote for will be listed under each resolution. When you enter the number

of votes it will automatically tally how many votes you have left.

Note: If you are submitting a partial vote and do not use all of your entitled votes, the un-voted portion will be submitted as No Instruction and therefore will not be counted.

Once you have finished voting on the resolutions scroll down to the bottom of the box and click on the 'Submit Vote' or 'Submit Partial Vote' button.

Note: You can close your voting card without submitting your vote at any time while voting remains open. Any votes you have already made will be saved for the next time you open up the voting card. The

voting card will appear on the bottom left corner of the webpage. The message 'Not yet submitted' will appear at the bottom of the page.

You can edit your voting card at any point while voting is open by clicking on 'Edit Card'. This will reopen the voting card with any previous votes made.

At the conclusion of the Meeting a red bar with a countdown timer will appear at the top of the Webcast and Slide windows advising the remaining voting time. Please make any changes and submit your voting cards.

Once voting has been closed all submitted voting cards cannot be changed.