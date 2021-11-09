Log in
    PDL   AU0000009789

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED

(PDL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 11/09
6.92 AUD   +1.17%
Annual General Meeting - Virtual Online Guide

11/09/2021 | 05:57pm EST
For personal use only

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

10 November 2021

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Pendal Group Limited Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

The following documents are attached for lodgement:

  • Notice of Annual General Meeting
  • Sample Proxy Form
  • Sample Shareholder Question
  • Virtual Meeting Online Guide
    Yours sincerely

Authorising Officer

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary

Pendal Group Limited

Tel: +61 2 9220 2000

pendalgroup.com

For personal use only

Virtual Meeting

Online Guide

Before you begin

Ensure your browser is compatible. Check your current browser by going to the website: whatismybrowser.com

Supported browsers are:

  • Chrome - Version 44 & 45 and after
  • Firefox - 40.0.2 and after
  • Safari - OS X v10.9
    & OS X v10.10 and after
  • Internet Explorer 9 and up

To attend and vote you must have your securityholder number and postcode.

Appointed Proxy: Your proxy number will be provided by Link before the meeting.

Please make sure you have this information before proceeding.

Corporate Markets

Virtual Meeting Online Guide

onlyuse personalStep 1

Open your web browser and go to https://meetings.linkgroup.com/PDL21

Step 2

Log in to the portal using your full name, mobile number, email address, and company name (if applicable).

ForPlease read and accept the terms and conditions before clicking on the blue 'Register and Watch Meeting' button.

On the left - a live video webcast of the Meeting

On the right - the presentation slides that will be addressed during the Meeting

At the bottom - buttons for 'Get a Voting Card', 'Ask a Question' and a list of company documents to download

Note: If you close your browser, your session will expire and you will need to re-register. If using the same email address, you can request a link to be emailed to you to log back in.

1. Get a Voting Card

To register to vote - click on the 'Get a Voting Card' button.

This will bring up a box which looks like this.

If you are an individual or joint securityholder you

will need to register and provide validation by entering your securityholder number and postcode.

If you are an appointed Proxy, please enter the Proxy Number issued by Link in the PROXY DETAILS section. Then click the 'SUBMIT DETAILS AND VOTE' button.

Once you have registered, your voting card will appear with all of the resolutions to be voted on by securityholders at the Meeting (as set out in the Notice of Meeting). You may need to use the scroll bar on the right hand side of the voting card to view all resolutions.

Securityholders and proxies can either submit a Full Vote or Partial Vote.

2 Link Group Virtual Meeting Online Guide

For personal use only

Full Votes

To submit a full vote on a resolution ensure you are in the

'Full Vote' tab. Place your vote by clicking on the 'For', 'Against', or 'Abstain' voting buttons.

Partial Votes

To submit a partial vote on a resolution ensure you are in the 'Partial Vote' tab. You can enter the number of votes (for any or all) resolution/s. The total amount of votes that you are entitled to vote for will be listed under each resolution. When you enter the number

of votes it will automatically tally how many votes you have left.

Note: If you are submitting a partial vote and do not use all of your entitled votes, the un-voted portion will be submitted as No Instruction and therefore will not be counted.

Once you have finished voting on the resolutions scroll down to the bottom of the box and click on the 'Submit Vote' or 'Submit Partial Vote' button.

Note: You can close your voting card without submitting your vote at any time while voting remains open. Any votes you have already made will be saved for the next time you open up the voting card. The

voting card will appear on the bottom left corner of the webpage. The message 'Not yet submitted' will appear at the bottom of the page.

You can edit your voting card at any point while voting is open by clicking on 'Edit Card'. This will reopen the voting card with any previous votes made.

At the conclusion of the Meeting a red bar with a countdown timer will appear at the top of the Webcast and Slide windows advising the remaining voting time. Please make any changes and submit your voting cards.

Once voting has been closed all submitted voting cards cannot be changed.

Link Group Virtual Meeting Online Guide 3

Virtual Meeting Online Guide continued

only2. How to ask a question

Note: Only securityholders are eligible to ask questions.

If you have yet to obtain a voting card, you will prompted to enter your securityholder

usenumber or proxy details before you can ask a question. To ask a question, click on the 'Ask a Question' button either at the top or bottom of the webpage.

The 'Ask a Question' box will then pop up with

two sections for completion.

personalIn the 'Regarding' section click on the drop down arrow and select the category/resolution for your question.

ForClick in the 'Question' section and type your question and click on 'Submit'.

A 'View Questions' box will appear where you can view your questions at any point. Only you can see the questions you have asked.

If your question has been answered and you would like to exercise your right of reply, you can submit another question.

Note that not all questions are guaranteed to be answered during the Meeting, but we will do our best to address your concerns.

3. Downloads

View relevant documentation in the Downloads section.

4. Voting closing

Voting will end 5 minutes after the close of the Meeting.

At the conclusion of the Meeting a red bar with a countdown timer will appear at the top of the Webcast and Slide screens advising the remaining voting time. If you have not submitted your vote, you should do so now.

4 Link Group Virtual Meeting Online Guide

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 22:53:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
