PENDAL GROUP LIMITED

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED

(PDL)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/15
6.48 AUD   -2.99%
PENDAL : Appendix 3G
PU
05:10pPENDAL : Appendix 3Y – E Gonzalez
PU
PENDAL : Funds Under Management Rise 5.4% in December Quarter; Shares Fall 3%
MT
Pendal : Appendix 3G

01/17/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

Question

Question

Answer

no

1.1

*Name of entity

Pendal Group Limited

We (the entity here named) give notice of the issue,

conversion or payment up of the following unquoted

+securities.

1.2

*Registration type and number

ABN 28 126 385 822

Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or

another registration type and number (if you supply

another registration type, please specify both the type

of registration and the registration number).

1.3

*ASX issuer code

PDL

1.4

*This announcement is

A new announcement

Tick whichever is applicable.

An update/amendment to a previous

announcement

A cancellation of a previous

announcement

1.4a

*Reason for update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A

reason must be provided for an update.

1.4b

*Date of previous announcement to this

update

Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4c

*Reason for cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.4d

*Date of previous announcement to this

cancellation

Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

1.5

*Date of this announcement

22 December 2020

Notification of issue, conversion or

payment up of equity +securities

Part 2 - Type of issue

Question Question

No.

2.1 *The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Select whichever item is applicable.

If you wish to notify ASX of different types of issues of securities, please complete a separate Appendix 3G for each type of issue.

2.2a.1 Please state the number and type of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted (including their ASX security code if available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

2.2a.2 And the date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the options was exercised or convertible securities was converted.

2.2b.1 Please state the number and type of partly paid +securities that were fully paid up (including their ASX security code if available)?

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "partly paid securities that have been paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

2.2b.2 And the date the +securities were fully paid up:

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "partly paid securities that have been paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX".

Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the securities was fully paid up.

Answer

  • +Securities issued as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible +securities being converted and that are not to be quoted on ASX
  • Partly paid +securities that have been fully paid up and that are not to be quoted on ASX
  • +Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not being immediately quoted on ASX
  • Other [please specify]

If you have selected 'other' please provide the circumstances of the issue here:

2.2c.1

Please state the number and type of

Performance share rights:

+securities (including their ASX security

Code

Number

code) issued under an +employee

incentive scheme that are not being

PDLAL

180,746

immediately quoted on ASX

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.2

*Please attach a document or provide

Please refer to the Notice of AGM dated 11

details of a URL link for a document lodged

November 2020:

with ASX detailing the terms of the

https://www.pendalgroup.com/wp-

+employee incentive scheme or a

content/uploads/2020/11/Notice-of-AGM-

summary of the terms.

1.pdf

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.3

*Are any of these +securities being issued

Yes

to +key management personnel (KMP) or

an +associate

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

"securities issued under an employee incentive

scheme that are not being immediately quoted on

ASX".

2.2c.3.a

*Provide details of the recipients and the number of +securities issued to each of them.

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are

not being immediately quoted on ASX" and your response to Q2.2c.3 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table

below for each KMP involved in the issue. If the securities are being issued to the KMP, repeat the name of the

KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the securities are being issued to an associate of a KMP,

insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder".

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

Emilio Gonzalez

Same

180,746

2.2d.1

*The purpose(s) for which the entity is

To raise additional working capital

issuing the +securities is:

To fund the retirement of debt

Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

"Other".

You may select one or more of the items in the list.

[provide details below]

To pay for services rendered

[provide details below]

Other [provide details below]

Additional details:

2.2d.2

Please provide any further information

needed to understand the circumstances in

which you are notifying the issue of these

+securities to ASX, including (if applicable)

why the issue of the +securities has not

been previously announced to the market

in an Appendix 3B

You must answer this question if your response to

Q2.1 is "Other". If there is no other information to

provide, please answer "Not applicable" or "N/A".

2.3

*The +securities being issued are:

Additional +securities in an existing

Tick whichever is applicable

unquoted class that is already recorded

by ASX ("existing class")

New +securities in an unquoted class

that is not yet recorded by ASX ("new

class")

Part 3A - number and type of +securities being issued (existing class)

Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q2.3 is "existing class".

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3A.1

*ASX security code & description

PDLAL- Performance Share Rights

3A.2

*Number of +securities being issued

180,746

3A.3a

*Will the +securities being issued rank

Yes

equally in all respects from their issue date

with the existing issued +securities in that

class?

3A.3b

*Is the actual date from which the

+securities will rank equally (non-ranking

end date) known?

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No".

3A.3c

*Provide the actual non-ranking end date

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No" and your response to Q3A.3b is "Yes".

3A.3d

*Provide the estimated non-ranking end

period

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No" and your response to Q3A.3b is "No".

3A.3e

*Please state the extent to which the

+securities do not rank equally:

in relation to the next dividend,

distribution or interest payment; or

for any other reason

Answer this question if your response to Q3A.3a is

"No".

For example, the securities may not rank at all, or may

rank proportionately based on the percentage of the

period in question they have been on issue, for the

next dividend, distribution or interest payment; or they

may not be entitled to participate in some other event,

such as an entitlement issue.

Part 3B - number and type of +securities being issued (new class)

Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q2.3 is "new class".

Question

Question

Answer

No.

3B.1

*Security description

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 22 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2021 22:09:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
