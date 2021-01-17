Log in
PENDAL GROUP LIMITED

(PDL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/15
6.48 AUD   -2.99%
05:10pPENDAL : Appendix 3G
PU
05:10pPENDAL : Appendix 3Y – E Gonzalez
PU
01/15PENDAL : Funds Under Management Rise 5.4% in December Quarter; Shares Fall 3%
MT
Pendal : Appendix 3Y – E Gonzalez

01/17/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/9/2001.

Name of entity:

Pendal Group Limited

ABN:

28 126 385 822

Date:

22 December 2020

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director:

Emilio Gonzalez

Date of last notice:

4 December 2020

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest:

Direct

Direct

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

-

-

-

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change:

-

-

18 December 2020

No. of securities held prior to

275,049

1,229,273

250,972

change:

Class:

Unrestricted fully paid

Ordinary shares allocated

Performance share rights

ordinary PDL shares.

under the terms of the

which, upon performance

Pendal Group Limited

hurdles being met, may

(PDL) Employee Share

lead to an award of

Plan.

ordinary shares under the

terms of the PDL

Employee Share Plan.

Number acquired:

-

-

180,746

Number disposed:

-

-

-

Value/Consideration:

-

-

Valued at $5.5326 per

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

performance share right.

details and estimated valuation

The performance share

rights are issued under the

PDL Performance Reward

Scheme following

shareholder approval on

11 December 2020.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after

275,049

1,229,273

431,718

change:

(No change)

(No change)

Nature of change:

-

-

Allocation of performance

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

share rights under the

exercise of options, issue of securities

PDL Performance Reward

under dividend reinvestment plan,

Scheme.

participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract:

-

Nature of interest:

-

Name of registered holder

-

(if issued securities):

Date of change:

-

No. and class of securities to which

-

interest related prior to change:

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to

which the interest has changed

Interest acquired:

-

Interest disposed:

-

Value/Consideration:

-

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an

estimated valuation

Interest after change:

-

Part 3 - Closed period

Were the interests in the securities

No.

or contracts detailed above traded

during a closed period where prior

written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance

Not applicable.

provided to allow the trade to

proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was

Not applicable.

provided, on what date was this

provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.11/3/2002

Appendix 3Y Page 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 22 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2021 22:09:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
