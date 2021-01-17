Pendal : Appendix 3Y – E Gonzalez
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 30/9/2001.
Name of entity:
Pendal Group Limited
ABN:
28 126 385 822
Date:
22 December 2020
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director:
Emilio Gonzalez
Date of last notice:
4 December 2020
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest:
Direct
Direct
Direct
Nature of indirect interest
-
-
-
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances
giving rise to the relevant interest.
Date of change:
-
-
18 December 2020
No. of securities held prior to
275,049
1,229,273
250,972
change:
Class:
Unrestricted fully paid
Ordinary shares allocated
Performance share rights
ordinary PDL shares.
under the terms of the
which, upon performance
Pendal Group Limited
hurdles being met, may
(PDL) Employee Share
lead to an award of
Plan.
ordinary shares under the
terms of the PDL
Employee Share Plan.
Number acquired:
-
-
180,746
Number disposed:
-
-
-
Value/Consideration:
-
-
Valued at $5.5326 per
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide
performance share right.
details and estimated valuation
The performance share
rights are issued under the
PDL Performance Reward
Scheme following
shareholder approval on
11 December 2020.
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
No. of securities held after
275,049
1,229,273
431,718
change:
(No change)
(No change)
Nature of change:
-
-
Allocation of performance
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,
share rights under the
exercise of options, issue of securities
PDL Performance Reward
under dividend reinvestment plan,
Scheme.
participation in buy-back
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract:
-
Nature of interest:
-
Name of registered holder
-
(if issued securities):
Date of change:
-
No. and class of securities to which
-
interest related prior to change:
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to
which the interest has changed
Interest acquired:
-
Interest disposed:
-
Value/Consideration:
-
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an
estimated valuation
Interest after change:
-
Part 3 - Closed period
Were the interests in the securities
No.
or contracts detailed above traded
during a closed period where prior
written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance
Not applicable.
provided to allow the trade to
proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was
Not applicable.
provided, on what date was this
provided?
