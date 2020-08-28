Log in
PENDAL GROUP LIMITED    PDL   AU0000009789

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED

(PDL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/27
5.86 AUD   -0.17%
03:18aPENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in CCX
PU
03:18aPENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in IFM
PU
03:18aPENDAL : Change of substantial holding in IFM
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pendal : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in IFM

08/28/2020 | 03:18am EDT

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

Company Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

27 August 2020

Dear Sir/Madam,

Re: Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Holder (Form 605) in respect of Infomedia Ltd (IFM).

Yours faithfully,

Joanne Hawkins

Company Secretary

{00018290.docx}

1

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To

Company Name/Scheme

INFOMEDIA LTD (IFM)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 003 326 243

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 126 385 822

The holder ceased to be a

substantial holder on

26/08/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

28/02/2020

The previous notice was dated

26/02/2020

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of

Consideration

Class (6) and

Person's

changed

change (4)

given in relation

number of

votes

to change (5)

securities

affected

affected

26/08/2020

Pendal Group Limited & its

See

See

See

See

Associates, Pendal Fund

Annexure

Annexure 'A'

Annexure

Annexure

Services Limited

'A'

'A'

'A'

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to the voting interests of the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Page 1 of 4

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney

NSW 2000

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney

NSW 2000

Pendal Institutional Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney

NSW 2000

INFOMEDIA LIMITED (IFM)

The Company Secretary,

INFOMEDIA LIMITED (IFM)

3 Minna Cl,

Belrose, NSW 2085

Signature

Print name

Joanne Hawkins

Capacity Company Secretary

Sign here

Date

27/08/2020

Page 2 of 4

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (e.g. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Page 3 of 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:17:15 UTC
