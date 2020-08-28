Pendal : Change of substantial holding in IFM

Re: Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder
In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Form 604) in respect of Infomedia Ltd (IFM).
Yours faithfully
Joanne Hawkins
Group Company Secretary
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
To
Company Name/Scheme
INFOMEDIA LTD (IFM)
ACN/ARSN
ACN 003 326 243
1.
Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
ACN 126 385 822
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
25/08/2020
The previous notice was given to the company on
28/02/2020
The previous notice was dated
26/02/2020
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice in the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous Notice
Present Notice
Person's votes
Voting Power (5)
Person's votes
Voting Power (5)
ORDINARY
19,531,976
6.14%
19,035,184
5.08%
SHARES
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant interest
Nature of
Consideration
Class and
Person's
changed
change (6)
given in
number of
votes
relation to
securities
affected
change (7)
affected
25/08/2020
PDL & its Associates, Pendal
See
See
See
See
Fund Services Limited,
Annexure
Annexure
Annexure
Annexure
Pendal Institutional Limited
'A'
'A'
'A'
'A'
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of
Class and
Person's votes
interest
holder of
to be registered
relevant interest
Number of
securities
as holder (8)
(6)
securities
Pendal Fund
HSBC Custody
HSBC Custody
Pendal Fund
14,042,174
14,042,174
Services Limited *
Nominees
Nominees
Services Limited
Ordinary
(Australia)
(Australia)
is the trustee or
Limited.
Limited.
responsible entity
of various
State Street
State Street
managed
Australia
Australia
investment
Limited
Limited
schemes and, in
that capacity, can
exercise the
power to vote or
dispose of the
shares.
Pendal Institutional
Australia and
Australia and
Pendal
4,993,010
4,993,010
Limited
New Zealand
New Zealand
Institutional
Ordinary
Banking Group
Banking Group
Limited is the
investment
HSBC Custody
HSBC Custody
manager
Nominees
Nominees
appointed by
(Australia)
(Australia)
various
Limited.
Limited.
superannuation
funds,
State Street
State Street
institutional
Australia
Australia
investors and
Limited
Limited
unit trusts and, in
that capacity, can
exercise the
power to vote or
dispose of the
shares..
Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, or ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Pendal Group Limited (PDL)
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,
Sydney NSW 2000
Pendal Fund Services Limited
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,
Sydney NSW 2000
Pendal Institutional Limited
Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square
SYDNEY NSW 2000
INFOMEDIA LIMITED (IFM)
The Company Secretary,
INFOMEDIA LIMITED (IFM)
3 Minna Cl,
Belrose, NSW 2085
Signature
Print name
Joanne Hawkins
Capacity Company Secretary
Sign here
Date
27/08/2020
