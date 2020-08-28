Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Pendal Group Limited    PDL   AU0000009789

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED

(PDL)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 08/27
5.86 AUD   -0.17%
03:18aPENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in CCX
PU
03:18aPENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in IFM
PU
03:18aPENDAL : Change of substantial holding in IFM
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pendal : Change of substantial holding in IFM

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 03:18am EDT

Pendal Group Limited

Level 14, The Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Australia

ABN 28 126 385 822

Company Announcements Platform

Australian Securities Exchange Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

27 August 2020

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Form 604) in respect of Infomedia Ltd (IFM).

Yours faithfully

Joanne Hawkins

Group Company Secretary

1

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To

Company Name/Scheme

INFOMEDIA LTD (IFM)

ACN/ARSN

ACN 003 326 243

1.

Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

ACN 126 385 822

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

25/08/2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

28/02/2020

The previous notice was dated

26/02/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice in the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous Notice

Present Notice

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

Person's votes

Voting Power (5)

ORDINARY

19,531,976

6.14%

19,035,184

5.08%

SHARES

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's

changed

change (6)

given in

number of

votes

relation to

securities

affected

change (7)

affected

25/08/2020

PDL & its Associates, Pendal

See

See

See

See

Fund Services Limited,

Annexure

Annexure

Annexure

Annexure

Pendal Institutional Limited

'A'

'A'

'A'

'A'

Page 1

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

interest

holder of

to be registered

relevant interest

Number of

securities

as holder (8)

(6)

securities

Pendal Fund

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

Pendal Fund

14,042,174

14,042,174

Services Limited *

Nominees

Nominees

Services Limited

Ordinary

(Australia)

(Australia)

is the trustee or

Limited.

Limited.

responsible entity

of various

State Street

State Street

managed

Australia

Australia

investment

Limited

Limited

schemes and, in

that capacity, can

exercise the

power to vote or

dispose of the

shares.

Pendal Institutional

Australia and

Australia and

Pendal

4,993,010

4,993,010

Limited

New Zealand

New Zealand

Institutional

Ordinary

Banking Group

Banking Group

Limited is the

investment

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

manager

Nominees

Nominees

appointed by

(Australia)

(Australia)

various

Limited.

Limited.

superannuation

funds,

State Street

State Street

institutional

Australia

Australia

investors and

Limited

Limited

unit trusts and, in

that capacity, can

exercise the

power to vote or

dispose of the

shares..

  • Pendal Fund Services Limited has appointed Pendal Institutional Limited to act as the investment manager of the trusts of which it is responsible entity, giving Pendal Institutional Limited the capacity to exercise the power to vote or dispose of the shares. Pendal Institutional Limited therefore also has a relevant interest in shares in which Pendal Fund Services Limited has a relevant interest.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, or ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Page 2

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Pendal Group Limited (PDL)

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Fund Services Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square,

Sydney NSW 2000

Pendal Institutional Limited

Level 14, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square

SYDNEY NSW 2000

INFOMEDIA LIMITED (IFM)

The Company Secretary,

INFOMEDIA LIMITED (IFM)

3 Minna Cl,

Belrose, NSW 2085

Signature

Print name

Joanne Hawkins

Capacity Company Secretary

Sign here

Date

27/08/2020

Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pendal Group Limited published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 07:17:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PENDAL GROUP LIMITED
03:18aPENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in CCX
PU
03:18aPENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial holder in IFM
PU
03:18aPENDAL : Change of substantial holding in IFM
PU
03:13aPENDAL : Change of substantial holding in CQR
PU
03:13aPENDAL : Becoming a substantial holder in AUB
PU
08/21PENDAL : Ceasing to be a substantial shareholder from PNI
PU
08/07PENDAL : Securities Trading Policy
PU
05/21PENDAL GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/18MAINSTREAM : Morgans rates MAI as Add
AQ
03/23PENDAL : PDL Business Update at J.P. Morgan Conference
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 471 M 344 M 344 M
Net income 2020 124 M 90,2 M 90,2 M
Net cash 2020 122 M 88,7 M 88,7 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,0x
Yield 2020 6,45%
Capitalization 1 726 M 1 249 M 1 259 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,40x
EV / Sales 2021 3,40x
Nbr of Employees 346
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart PENDAL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pendal Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENDAL GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 6,91 AUD
Last Close Price 5,86 AUD
Spread / Highest target 33,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emilio Gonzalez Group CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
James Kingsman Evans Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Cameron Williamson Group Chief Financial Officer
Andrew James Fay Independent Non-Executive Director
Deborah Ruth Page Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PENDAL GROUP LIMITED-31.78%1 249
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-4.29%36 685
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-27.72%17 405
AMUNDI-6.08%15 579
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-17.82%10 630
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC-16.33%10 366
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group