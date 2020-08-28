Pendal : Change of substantial holding in IFM

In accordance with section 671B of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), we attach a Notice of Change of Interests of Substantial Holder (Form 604) in respect of Infomedia Ltd (IFM).

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme INFOMEDIA LTD (IFM) ACN/ARSN ACN 003 326 243 1. Details of substantial holder(1) Name PENDAL GROUP LIMITED (PDL) ACN/ARSN (if applicable) ACN 126 385 822 There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 25/08/2020 The previous notice was given to the company on 28/02/2020 The previous notice was dated 26/02/2020

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice in the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous Notice Present Notice Person's votes Voting Power (5) Person's votes Voting Power (5) ORDINARY 19,531,976 6.14% 19,035,184 5.08% SHARES

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant interest Nature of Consideration Class and Person's changed change (6) given in number of votes relation to securities affected change (7) affected 25/08/2020 PDL & its Associates, Pendal See See See See Fund Services Limited, Annexure Annexure Annexure Annexure Pendal Institutional Limited 'A' 'A' 'A' 'A'

Page 1