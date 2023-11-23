Pender Growth Fund Inc. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023. For the third quarter, the company reported revenue was CAD 7.01 million compared to negative revenue of CAD 6.66 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 0.097003 million compared to CAD 8.52 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 1.12 a year ago.
For the nine months, revenue was CAD 3.8 million compared to negative revenue of CAD 129.72 million a year ago. Net loss was CAD 3.35 million compared to CAD 118.86 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.44 compared to CAD 15.65 a year ago.
Pender Growth Fund Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
November 23, 2023 at 04:23 pm EST
