Pender Growth Fund Inc. is a Canada-based diversified investment company, which is focused on holding interests in businesses principally in the technology sector. The Company's investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Company invests opportunistically in the securities of both public and private companies. In seeking long-term capital appreciation, the manager, on behalf of the Company, thoroughly evaluates the business prospects of each portfolio Company over a long-term investment horizon. It primarily invests in public and private companies based primarily in Canada and the United States. It is also focused on investing globally depending on opportunity. The Company utilizes its small capital base and long-term horizon to invest in situations, primarily small cap, special situations, and illiquid public and private companies.