    PDG   GB00B1JQBT10

PENDRAGON PLC

(PDG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:42 2022-10-25 am EDT
27.50 GBX   +2.23%
03:29aFTSE 100 muted as HSBC earnings disappoint
RE
02:17aUK car dealer Pendragon sees vehicle supply shortfall spilling into 2023
RE
10/24FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After Rishi Sunak Confirmed as UK Prime Minister
DJ
FTSE 100 muted as HSBC earnings disappoint

10/25/2022 | 03:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 was subdued at the open on Tuesday after a burst of optimism following Rishi Sunak's victory in the race to become the new prime minister, while HSBC slipped, dragged by a sharp drop in quarterly profit.

Shares of Europe's largest bank fell 4.0% after it reported a 42% slump in third quarter profit and named Georges Elhedery, a former head of its investment bank, as its new chief financial officer.

UK's banking index slipped 2.1%.

Overall, the blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat after closing at its strongest level in over two weeks on Monday, while the domestically oriented FTSE 250 added 0.2%.

Sunak will be appointed prime minister by King Charles on Tuesday, replacing Liz Truss, who lasted six weeks in the job after her economic programme sparked panic in financial markets.

Online retail platform THG jumped 17.2% after it reiterated full-year forecast, and said it has made a positive start to the fourth quarter.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 -0.41% 6982.35 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.10% 17353.15 Delayed Quote.-26.72%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -4.50% 451.8 Delayed Quote.5.90%
PENDRAGON PLC 2.23% 27.5 Delayed Quote.15.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 686 M 4 163 M 4 163 M
Net income 2022 43,5 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
Net Debt 2022 41,5 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 374 M 423 M 423 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 254
Free-Float 68,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William R. Berman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Simon Willis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Francis Filby Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Shaun Casha Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Brian Michael Small Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENDRAGON PLC15.95%423
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.02%10 807
D'IETEREN GROUP-6.70%8 136
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-5.99%7 231
AUTONATION, INC.-13.91%5 425
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-14.18%3 168