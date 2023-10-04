Pendragon PLC is a United Kingdom-based automotive online retailer. The Company is engaged in offering new and used vehicles as well as providing aftercare services. The Company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software and Leasing. Its UK Motor segment is engaged in the sale and servicing of vehicles in the United Kingdom. Its Software segment is engaged in licensing software as a service to global automotive business users. Its Leasing segment is engaged in providing fleet and contract hire services, and supplies used vehicles. It operates over 160 sites across the United Kingdom under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone, CarStore, Pinewood, Quickco and Pendragon Vehicle Management. The Company's subsidiaries include Bramall Quicks Dealerships Limited, Stratstone.com Limited, G.E. Harper Limited, Bramall Quicks Limited, Suresell Limited, Godfrey Davis (Trust) Limited and Car Store Limited.