Oct 4 (Reuters) - Hedin Mobility Group and U.S.-based PAG International said on Wednesday the firms do not intend to make an offer for British automotive retailer Pendragon.

Hedin, which holds a 27.6% stake in Pendragon and is its top shareholder, and PAG had sweetened a proposal to buy the company for 32 pence per share in late September.

