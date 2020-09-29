Pendragon : Interim Results September 2020

29th Sep 2020

'The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on our business during the period, however, thanks to the agility, hard work, and commitment of our people, we have performed resiliently. The safety of our colleagues and customers has been our priority throughout. I am particularly proud that despite these circumstances, we have risen to the challenge in responding to the new environment and accelerated improvements in our digital and online retail capabilities.

'We've been encouraged by the first few months of trading following reopening and, while the outlook for the remainder of the year remains uncertain, we are confident the operational improvements we have made leave us well-positioned for the long-term. We recently set out our new strategy with digital innovation and operational excellence at its core. Both will be instrumental in transforming Pendragon's performance and we have made great progress in both areas already this year. While there is some distance still to travel, we remain firmly committed to achieving our twin goals of sustainable profit growth and attractive returns for shareholders.'

