Pendragon : Rule 2.11 - Letter to Pension Scheme Trustees

To pension scheme trustees of the defined benefit pension schemes operated by Pendragon PLC ("Pendragon" or the "Company") (the "Pension Schemes")

Announcement in respect of receipt of an unsolicited proposal regarding a possible offer for Pendragon

On 26 September 2022, Pendragon announced that, on 21 September 2022, it received an unsolicited, preliminary and highly conditional proposal from Hedin Mobility Group AB (the "Hedin Group") regarding a possible cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Pendragon at 29 pence per share (the "Proposal").

The full letter can be viewed and downloaded below.