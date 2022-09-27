Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pendragon PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDG   GB00B1JQBT10

PENDRAGON PLC

(PDG)
2022-09-27
27.10 GBX   -0.37%
10:01aPendragon : Rule 2.11 - Letter to Employees
PU
10:01aPendragon : Rule 2.11 - Letter to Pension Scheme Trustees
PU
09:51aPendragon : Rule 2.11 - Letter to Shareholders
PU
Pendragon : Rule 2.11 - Letter to Shareholders

09/27/2022 | 09:51am EDT
Announcement in respect of receipt of an unsolicited proposal regarding a possible offer for Pendragon

On 26 September 2022, Pendragon announced that, on 21 September 2022, it received an unsolicited, preliminary and highly conditional proposal from Hedin Mobility Group AB (the "Hedin Group") regarding a possible cash offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Pendragon at 29 pence per share (the "Proposal").

The full letter can be viewed and downloaded below.

Disclaimer

Pendragon plc published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 13:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
