Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Pendragon PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PDG   GB00B1JQBT10

PENDRAGON PLC

(PDG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-24 am EDT
26.90 GBX   +1.89%
02:17aUK car dealer Pendragon sees vehicle supply shortfall spilling into 2023
RE
10/24FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After Rishi Sunak Confirmed as UK Prime Minister
DJ
10/24Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Pendragon Plc
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK car dealer Pendragon sees vehicle supply shortfall spilling into 2023

10/25/2022 | 02:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - British car dealer Pendragon said on Tuesday it expects new and used vehicle supply shortfalls for the last quarter of 2022 and into next year, but forecast annual group underlying profit for the current fiscal in line with its expectations.

Pendragon said the new car order bank remained well above historic normal levels at more than 20,000 at September end.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
All news about PENDRAGON PLC
02:17aUK car dealer Pendragon sees vehicle supply shortfall spilling into 2023
RE
10/24FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.6% After Rishi Sunak Confirmed as UK Prime Minister
DJ
10/24Samson Rock Capital LLP - Form 8.3 - Pendragon Plc
PR
10/24CORRECT: Pendragon extends deadline for Hedin takeover offer
AI
10/24Pound, Gilts Seen Lifted by Johnson Quitting Leadership Race
DJ
10/2410-Year Gilt Yield Falls to Lowest Level In a Month
DJ
10/24FTSE 100 Falls as Traders Digest Mixed China Data, Eye UK Politics
DJ
10/24IN BRIEF: Pendragon extends deadline for Hedin Group offer
AI
10/24UK Political Turmoil Could Remain Drag on Sterling, Gilts
DJ
10/24FTSE 100 Seen Edging Higher; Politics Remains in Focus
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PENDRAGON PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 686 M 4 163 M 4 163 M
Net income 2022 43,5 M 49,1 M 49,1 M
Net Debt 2022 41,5 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,41x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 374 M 423 M 423 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,11x
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 5 254
Free-Float 68,8%
Chart PENDRAGON PLC
Duration : Period :
Pendragon PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENDRAGON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 26,90 GBX
Average target price 37,65 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
William R. Berman Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark Simon Willis Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Francis Filby Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Shaun Casha Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Brian Michael Small Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENDRAGON PLC15.95%423
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.02%10 807
D'IETEREN GROUP-6.70%8 136
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-5.99%7 231
AUTONATION, INC.-13.91%5 425
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-14.18%3 168