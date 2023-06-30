June 30 (Reuters) - Pendragon on Friday said non-executive chairman Ian Filby intends to step down from the British automotive retailer to pursue other interests.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
|Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:02 2023-06-29 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|17.80 GBX
|-0.45%
|+4.71%
|-7.29%
|08:16am
|UK's Pendragon's non-exec chairman Filby to step down
|RE
|08:00am
|Stocks to rise despite more weak China data
|AN
June 30 (Reuters) - Pendragon on Friday said non-executive chairman Ian Filby intends to step down from the British automotive retailer to pursue other interests.
(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|17.80 GBX
|-0.45%
|+4.71%
|313 M $
|0.5430 PLN
|+2.45%
|+5.03%
|6 M $
|
UK's Pendragon's non-exec chairman Filby to step down
RE
|RE
|
Stocks to rise despite more weak China data
AN
|AN
|
Odey Asset Management Cuts Stake in De La Rue, Advanced Oncotherapy, Others
MT
|MT
|
UK Gilt Yields Stay High as Investors Lose -2-
DJ
|DJ
|
FTSE 100 Closed Down 0.1% on Lower-Than-Expected Fall in UK Inflation
DJ
|DJ
|
UK Banks' Net Interest Income Seen Close to Peak -3-
DJ
|DJ
|
UK Banks' Net Interest Income Seen Close to Peak in 1Q
DJ
|DJ
|
Stocks falter on US hike expectations and UK CPI
AN
|AN
|
Pendragon reports strong quarterly performance despite interest costs
AN
|AN
|
Pendragon rises on strong start to 2023
AN
|AN
|
FTSE 100 Falls as UK Inflation Data Supports Another BOE Hike
DJ
|DJ
|
Stifel likes Ryanair but not On The Beach
AN
|AN
|
BOE May Deliver One Final Rate Rise After UK Inflation Data
DJ
|DJ
|
Stocks in red as UK inflation stays above 10%
AN
|AN
|
UK Inflation Easing Much Slower than BOE Had Hoped
DJ
|DJ
|
Pendragon : Annual Report 2022
PU
|PU
|
FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.4% Ahead of FOMC Decision
DJ
|DJ
|
EARNINGS UPDATES: Pendragon yearly profit falls as costs rise
AN
|AN
|
Sterling's Gains After UK Inflation Data May be Brief
DJ
|DJ
|
FTSE 100 Edges Down as Property, Mining Stocks Fall
DJ
|DJ
|
Citi, Exane BNP and Goldman all raise M&S
AN
|AN
|
Transcript : Pendragon PLC, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 22, 2023
CI
|CI
|
UK's Pendragon says profit for first two months of 2023 higher than last year
RE
|RE
|
UK Inflation Rebound Likely Secures BOE Hike
DJ
|DJ
|
FTSE 100 Poised to Fall Despite Global Gains
DJ
|DJ
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-06-29
|17.80 £
|-0.45%
|1,649,670
|2023-06-28
|17.88 £
|+1.71%
|613,651
|2023-06-27
|17.58 £
|-1.79%
|1,105,347
|2023-06-26
|17.90 £
|+0.11%
|1,576,774
|2023-06-23
|17.88 £
|+5.18%
|3,785,434
Delayed Quote London Stock Exchange - 11:35:02 2023-06-29 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-7.29%
|313 M $
|-4.91%
|309 M $
|+28.33%
|296 M $
|-9.99%
|288 M $
|-17.20%
|343 M $
|0.00%
|270 M $
|+26.96%
|256 M $
|+16.00%
|383 M $
|-18.15%
|400 M $
|-33.33%
|218 M $