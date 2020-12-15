Log in
PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

(PCG)
Pengana Capital : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

12/15/2020 | 01:15am EST
DocuSign Envelope ID: F242D6A3-FD75-4306-B31D-644559AE3EBF

Form 605

CorporationsAct 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

EQT Holdings Limited (EQT)

ACN/ARSN

607 797 615

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Annexure A

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Annexure A

The holder ceased to be a

Substantial holder on

11 Dec 2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

09 Nov 2020

The previous notice was dated

09 Nov 2020

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, are levant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3 ) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class(6)and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change(4)

Given in relation

number of

affected

changed

to change(5)

securities

affected

Annexure C

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Not Applicable

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Annexure B

Signature

Print name

Paula Ferrao,

Company Secretary

Sign Here

Date

15 Dec 2020

DocuSign Envelope ID: F242D6A3-FD75-4306-B31D-644559AE3EBF

Annexure A

Details of Substantial Holder

ACN

Pengana Capital Group Ltd

059 300 426

Pengana Capital Ltd

103 800 568

Pengana Investment Management Ltd

063 081 612

Pengana International Equities Ltd

107 462 966

Annexure B

Pengana Capital Group Ltd

L1, 2 & 3, 60 Martin Place, Sydney NSW, 2000

Pengana Capital Ltd

L1, 2 & 3, 60 Martin Place, Sydney NSW, 2000

Pengana Investment Management Ltd

L1, 2 & 3, 60 Martin Place, Sydney NSW, 2000

Pengana International Equities Ltd

L1, 2 & 3, 60 Martin Place, Sydney NSW, 2000

DocuSign Envelope ID: F242D6A3-FD75-4306-B31D-644559AE3EBF

Annexure C

Date of Change

Security

No of Fully Paid

Cash Consideration

Holder

Code

Ordinary Shares

10-Dec-2020

EQT

-86,063

-$2,305,724.98

Pengana Capital Ltd

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pengana Capital Group Limited published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 06:14:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
