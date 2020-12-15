Pengana Capital : Ceasing to be a substantial holder

DocuSign Envelope ID: F242D6A3-FD75-4306-B31D-644559AE3EBF
|
|
|
|
|
Form 605
|
|
|
|
|
|
CorporationsAct 2001
|
|
|
|
|
|
Section 671B
|
|
|
|
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To Company Name/Scheme
|
|
EQT Holdings Limited (EQT)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACN/ARSN
|
|
607 797 615
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
Annexure A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Annexure A
|
|
|
|
|
|
The holder ceased to be a
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Substantial holder on
|
|
|
11 Dec 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
|
09 Nov 2020
|
|
|
The previous notice was dated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
09 Nov 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, are levant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3 ) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Date of
|
Person whose
|
Nature of
|
Consideration
|
Class(6)and
|
Person's votes
|
change
|
relevant interest
|
change(4)
|
Given in relation
|
number of
|
affected
|
|
changed
|
|
to change(5)
|
securities
|
|
|
|
|
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annexure C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
Not Applicable
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Annexure B
Signature
|
Print name
|
Paula Ferrao,
|
|
|
|
Company Secretary
|
Sign Here
|
Date
|
15 Dec 2020
|
DocuSign Envelope ID: F242D6A3-FD75-4306-B31D-644559AE3EBF
|
Annexure A
|
|
|
|
Details of Substantial Holder
|
ACN
|
Pengana Capital Group Ltd
|
059 300 426
|
Pengana Capital Ltd
|
103 800 568
|
Pengana Investment Management Ltd
|
063 081 612
|
Pengana International Equities Ltd
|
107 462 966
|
|
|
Annexure B
|
|
Pengana Capital Group Ltd
|
L1, 2 & 3, 60 Martin Place, Sydney NSW, 2000
|
Pengana Capital Ltd
|
L1, 2 & 3, 60 Martin Place, Sydney NSW, 2000
|
Pengana Investment Management Ltd
|
L1, 2 & 3, 60 Martin Place, Sydney NSW, 2000
|
Pengana International Equities Ltd
|
L1, 2 & 3, 60 Martin Place, Sydney NSW, 2000
DocuSign Envelope ID: F242D6A3-FD75-4306-B31D-644559AE3EBF
|
Annexure C
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of Change
|
Security
|
No of Fully Paid
|
Cash Consideration
|
Holder
|
|
Code
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
10-Dec-2020
|
EQT
|
-86,063
|
-$2,305,724.98
|
Pengana Capital Ltd
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Pengana Capital Group Limited published this content on 15 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 06:14:06 UTC