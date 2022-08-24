Log in
    PCG   AU000000PCG4

PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

(PCG)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:55 2022-08-24 am EDT
1.880 AUD   +5.62%
PENGANA CAPITAL : Investor Presentation for Pengana Capital Group to 30 June 2022
PU
08/11Pengana Capital Posts Higher Funds Under Management as of End-July
MT
07/13Pengana Capital Group Posts Decline in Funds Under Management as of End-June
MT
Pengana Capital : Investor Presentation for Pengana Capital Group to 30 June 2022

08/24/2022 | 01:08am EDT
PENGANA CAPITAL

GROUP

SHAREHOLDER PRESENTATION

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

Russel Pillemer

Katrina Glendinning

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  1. Business Overview
  1. FY 2022 in Review

PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP | PAGE 2

SECTION 1

BUSINESSOVERVIEW

GROUP OVERVIEW

Leading Australian provider of premium, value added products

  • Compelling long-term returns across the range of strategies

Focused on the higher-end retail market: financial advisors; SMSF's; and HNW's

  • Serviced by experienced and capable distribution team

Recognised and well-regarded brand built over 19 years

  • Loyal client base
  • Well-ratedby research houses; availability across all advisor platforms

Circa $3.4 bn of funds under management ("FUM")

  • Diversified across strategies/funds; geographies; market-caps; listed and private equity
  • Good fee margins and diversified sources of performance fees across 76% of FUM
  • 22% of FUM in listed vehicles

Unique funds management business model, facilitating horizontal growth

• Mix of in-house funds management teams and JVs with offshore groups

• Multiple growth prospects in "high-demand" segments/themes; capacity to grow in existing strategies as well as optionality to add new strategies

Robust, scalable and technologically advanced "institutional-grade" infrastructure

• Sophisticated digital marketing capabilities

• Profitability is highly leveraged to growth; infrastructure capable of managing much larger FUM with minimal additional expenses

PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP | PAGE 4

COMPELLING TRACK RECORDS WITH

CAPACITY TO GROW

(AS AT 30/6/2022)

FUM

Indicative Further

FUM Capacity

Fund

Benchmark

Relative

Primary Fund/Vehicle Name

Strategy

Team

Current ($m)

($bn)

%

%

%

Pengana Australian Equities1

Australian Multi Caps

Internal

778

Limited

8.5

6.0

2.5

Pengana Emerging Companies2

Australian Small Caps

Internal

685

Limited

11.8

4.2

7.6

Pengana Private Equity (LIT) 3

Global, Multi Caps

JV

467

Very large

14.1

n/a

n/a

Pengana Axiom International Ethical 4, 13

Global, Multi Caps, Ethical

JV

311

Very large

7.1

7.0

0.1

Lizard Global Small 5

Global, Small Caps

Internal

289

~2bn

6.6

6.6

0.0

Pengana International Equities Ltd (LIC) 6

Global, Multi Caps, Ethical

JV

275

Very large

7.7

10.0

(2.4)

Pengana WHEB Sustainable Impact 7, 13

Global, Multi Caps, Impact

JV

250

~$800m

5.2

6.3

(1.1)

Pengana Global Small Companies8

Global, Small Caps

Internal

143

~$500m

6.0

6.8

(0.8)

Pengana Harding Loevner International 9,13

Global, Multi Caps, ESG

JV

45

Very large

8.9

6.7

2.2

Pengana High Conviction Equities10

Global, Multi Caps

Internal

37

~$200m

22.3

10.0

12.3

Pengana Alpha Israel11

Israel, Small-Mid Caps

JV

34

~$500m

7.9

7.4

0.5

Pengana High Conviction Property 12

Australian, Multi Caps, ESG

Internal

11

~$700m

3.3

(3.2)

6.5

1. Benchmark: ASX All Ordinaries Accumulation Index, Inception Jul-08 2. Benchmark: ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index, Inception Nov-04 3. Inception Apr-19 4. Benchmark: MSCI AC World Total Return Index (Net), Inception Jun-04 5. Lizard International Master

Fund LP, Benchmark: MSCI ACWI SMID Cap, Inception Dec-08 6. Benchmark: MSCI World Total Return Index (Net), Inception Mar-04 7. Benchmark: MSCI World Total Return Index (Net), Inception Jan-06 8. Benchmark: MSCI AC World SMID Cap Index (Unhedged) AUD,

Inception Apr-15 9. Benchmark: MSCI AC World Total Return Index (Net), Inception Nov-89 10. Benchmark: MSCI World Total Return Index (Net), Inception Dec-14 11. Benchmark: Tel Aviv Stock Exchange 125 Index, Inception Dec-17 12. Benchmark: S&P/ASX 200 A-REIT

PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP | PAGE 5

TR Index, Inception Feb-20 13. Performance since inception of strategy to date current investment team was appointed is simulated by converting US-denominated gross returns to AUD and applying the fee structure of the stated class

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pengana Capital Group Limited published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 05:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
