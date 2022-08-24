Pengana Capital : Investor Presentation for Pengana Capital Group to 30 June 2022

GROUP OVERVIEW

Leading Australian provider of premium, value added products

Compelling long-term returns across the range of strategies

Focused on the higher-end retail market: financial advisors; SMSF's; and HNW's

Serviced by experienced and capable distribution team

Recognised and well-regarded brand built over 19 years

Loyal client base

Well-rated by research houses; availability across all advisor platforms

Circa $3.4 bn of funds under management ("FUM")

Diversified across strategies/funds; geographies; market-caps; listed and private equity

Good fee margins and diversified sources of performance fees across 76% of FUM

22% of FUM in listed vehicles

Unique funds management business model, facilitating horizontal growth

• Mix of in-house funds management teams and JVs with offshore groups

• Multiple growth prospects in "high-demand" segments/themes; capacity to grow in existing strategies as well as optionality to add new strategies

Robust, scalable and technologically advanced "institutional-grade" infrastructure

• Sophisticated digital marketing capabilities

• Profitability is highly leveraged to growth; infrastructure capable of managing much larger FUM with minimal additional expenses