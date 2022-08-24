Pengana Capital : Investor Presentation for Pengana Capital Group to 30 June 2022
PENGANA CAPITAL
GROUP
SHAREHOLDER PRESENTATION
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2022
Russel Pillemer
Katrina Glendinning
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Business Overview
FY 2022 in Review
SECTION 1
BUSINESSOVERVIEW
GROUP OVERVIEW
Leading Australian provider of premium, value added products
Compelling long-term returns across the range of strategies
Focused on the higher-end retail market: financial advisors; SMSF's; and HNW's
Serviced by experienced and capable distribution team
Recognised and well-regarded brand built over 19 years
Loyal client base
Well-ratedby research houses; availability across all advisor platforms
Circa $3.4 bn of funds under management ("FUM")
Diversified across strategies/funds; geographies; market-caps; listed and private equity
Good fee margins and diversified sources of performance fees across 76% of FUM
22% of FUM in listed vehicles
Unique funds management business model, facilitating horizontal growth
• Mix of in-house funds management teams and JVs with offshore groups
• Multiple growth prospects in "high-demand" segments/themes; capacity to grow in existing strategies as well as optionality to add new strategies
Robust, scalable and technologically advanced "institutional-grade" infrastructure
• Sophisticated digital marketing capabilities
• Profitability is highly leveraged to growth; infrastructure capable of managing much larger FUM with minimal additional expenses
COMPELLING TRACK RECORDS WITH
CAPACITY TO GROW
(AS AT 30/6/2022)
FUM
Indicative Further
FUM Capacity
Fund
Benchmark
Relative
Primary Fund/Vehicle Name
Strategy
Team
Current ($m)
($bn)
%
%
%
Pengana Australian Equities1
Australian Multi Caps
Internal
778
Limited
8.5
6.0
2.5
Pengana Emerging Companies2
Australian Small Caps
Internal
685
Limited
11.8
4.2
7.6
Pengana Private Equity (LIT) 3
Global, Multi Caps
JV
467
Very large
14.1
n/a
n/a
Pengana Axiom International Ethical 4, 13
Global, Multi Caps, Ethical
JV
311
Very large
7.1
7.0
0.1
Lizard Global Small 5
Global, Small Caps
Internal
289
~2bn
6.6
6.6
0.0
Pengana International Equities Ltd (LIC) 6
Global, Multi Caps, Ethical
JV
275
Very large
7.7
10.0
(2.4)
Pengana WHEB Sustainable Impact 7, 13
Global, Multi Caps, Impact
JV
250
~$800m
5.2
6.3
(1.1)
Pengana Global Small Companies8
Global, Small Caps
Internal
143
~$500m
6.0
6.8
(0.8)
Pengana Harding Loevner International 9,13
Global, Multi Caps, ESG
JV
45
Very large
8.9
6.7
2.2
Pengana High Conviction Equities10
Global, Multi Caps
Internal
37
~$200m
22.3
10.0
12.3
Pengana Alpha Israel11
Israel, Small-Mid Caps
JV
34
~$500m
7.9
7.4
0.5
Pengana High Conviction Property 12
Australian, Multi Caps, ESG
Internal
11
~$700m
3.3
(3.2)
6.5
