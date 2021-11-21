Pengana Capital : Update - Notification of buy-back - PCG

Notification of buy-back
Name of entity
PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED
Announcement type
Update announcement
Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
Date of this announcement
22/11/2021
Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
PCG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
The type of buy-back is:
On market buy-back
Total number of +securities bought back before previous day
182,418
Total number of +securities bought back on previous day
10,452
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.
1.4 The announcement is
Update/amendment to previous announcement
1.4a Type of update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4b Reason for update
Daily buy-back notification
1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back
31/8/2021
1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update
19/11/2021
1.5 Date of this announcement
22/11/2021
1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back
PCG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
Part 2 - Type of buy-back
2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back
Part 3 - Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
|
|
3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of
|
|
+securities to be bought back
|
|
103,184,673
|
|

|
3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum
|
number of +securities
|
No
|
3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum
|
number of securities
|
Yes
|
3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be
|

|
bought back
|
10,229,037
|
|
|
|
|
3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
|
|
Broker name:
|
|
Taylor Collison
|
|
3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
|
|
Yes
|
|
3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
|
|
No
|
|
3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration
|
|
be paid?
|
For
|
AUD - Australian Dollar
|
|
Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions
3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
|
No

Part 3C - Key dates
3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date
|
14/9/2021
|
3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date
|
|
|
|
|
14/9/2022
|
|
Part 3D - Other Information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back
