    PCG   AU000000PCG4

PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

(PCG)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/22 11:48:03 pm
2.13 AUD    --.--%
06:54pPENGANA CAPITAL : Update - Notification of buy-back - PCG
PU
03/11Pengana Capital Group's Funds Under Management Decline Due to Market Movements
MT
03/09PENGANA CAPITAL : Update - Notification of buy-back - PCG
PU
Pengana Capital : Update - Notification of buy-back - PCG

03/13/2022 | 06:54pm EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Name of entity

PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

PCG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

346,374

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

21,993

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

1 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ABN

43059300426

1.3

ASX issuer code

PCG

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

31/8/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

11/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

PCG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

2 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

For personal use only

Notification of buy-back

3 / 6

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

only

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

103,184,673

use

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

personal

bought back

10,229,037

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Taylor Collison

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

For

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

4 / 6

Notification of buy-back

No

only

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

use

14/9/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

14/9/2022

personalFor

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pengana Capital Group Limited published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 72,9 M 53,3 M 53,3 M
Net income 2021 8,72 M 6,37 M 6,37 M
Net cash 2021 17,2 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 8,13%
Capitalization 178 M 130 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Russel Craig Pillemer Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Katrina Elizabeth Glendinning Chief Financial Officer
Warwick Martin Negus Non-Executive Chairman
Keith Mclachlan Head-Operations
James Fisher McDonald Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED-7.39%130
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION13.88%52 428
ITOCHU CORPORATION11.14%49 266
MITSUI & CO., LTD.11.58%41 665
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED1.47%24 873
SUMITOMO CORPORATION14.82%20 838