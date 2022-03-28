Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pengana Capital Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PCG   AU000000PCG4

PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

(PCG)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  03/28 12:59:34 am EDT
2.05 AUD   -4.21%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pengana Capital : Update - Notification of buy-back - PCG

03/28/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

Name of entity

PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement 29/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

PCG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day 469,960

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day 23,395

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-backPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2 Registration number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code PCG

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

  • 1.4a Type of update

    Daily buy-back notification

  • 1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

Registration number 43059300426

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back 31/8/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update 25/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back PCG : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is:On market buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back

103,184,673

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum number of securities

Yes

3A.5a Maximum number of securities proposed to be

bought back

10,229,037

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

Taylor Collison

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

Notification of buy-back

Notification of buy-back

No

Part 3C - Key dates

On-market buy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date 14/9/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

14/9/2022

Part 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Notification of buy-back

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pengana Capital Group Limited published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 21:50:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 72,9 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
Net income 2021 8,72 M 6,53 M 6,53 M
Net cash 2021 17,2 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 8,13%
Capitalization 171 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Russel Craig Pillemer Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Katrina Elizabeth Glendinning Chief Financial Officer
Warwick Martin Negus Non-Executive Chairman
Keith Mclachlan Head-Operations
James Fisher McDonald Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENGANA CAPITAL GROUP LIMITED-6.96%134
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION28.31%56 697
ITOCHU CORPORATION20.01%50 848
MITSUI & CO., LTD.25.10%44 699
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED9.43%26 960
SUMITOMO CORPORATION30.79%22 782