Pengana Private Equity Trust : PE1 Entitlement Offer Booklet

ENTITLEMENT OFFER BOOKLET

Important Notice

The Pengana Private Equity Trust ARSN 630 923 643 ("Trust") is an Australian managed investment scheme registered with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission ("ASIC").

onlyThis Offer Booklet is dated 14 March 2022. This Offer Booklet is issued by the responsible entity of the Trust, Pengana Investment Management Limited (ABN 69 063 081 612, AFSL 219 462) ("Responsible Entity"). Units in the Trust are isted on the ASX (ASX: PE1).

The Responsible Entity has appointed Pengana Capital Limited (ABN 30 103 800 568, AFSL 226 566) as the manager of the Trust pursuant to the Management Agreement ("Manager"), and the Manager has engaged Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. ("GCM" or "Investment Manager") as the investment manager of the Trust pursuant to the Investment Management Agreement.

This Offer is being made pursuant to section 1012DAA of the Corporations Act (as notionally modified by ASIC Corporations (Non-Traditional Rights Issues) Instrument 2016/84) which allows rights issues to be offered without a

useproduct disclosure statement. This Offer Booklet does not contain all of the information which would be required to be disclosed in a product disclosure statement. As a result, it is important for you to read and understand this Offer booklet in its entirety, along with the publicly available information on the Trust and the Offer (for example, the information available on the website for the Trust www.pengana.com/pe1or on the ASX's website www.asx.com.au) prior to deciding whether to accept your Entitlement and apply for New Units.

The Investor Presentation, which is included in Annexure B, details important factors and risks that could affect the financial and operating performance of the Trust. Please refer to the "Key Risks" section of the Investor Presentation for details. When making an investment decision in connection with this Offer, it is essential that you consider these risk factors carefully in light of your individual personal circumstances, including financial and taxation issues (some of which

personalhave been outlined in Section 6 of this Offer Booklet).

Investments in the Trust are subject to investment risk, including delays in repayment and loss of income and capital invested. None of the Responsible Entity, Manager and Investment Manager guarantee any return or any particular rate of return on the New Units offered under the Offer or the performance of the Trust, nor do they guarantee the repayment of capital from the Trust or any particular tax treatment.

By returning an Entitlement and Acceptance Form or otherwise paying for your New Units through BPAY in accordance with the instructions on the Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you acknowledge that you have read this Offer Booklet and you have acted in accordance with and agree to the terms of the Offer detailed in this Offer Booklet.

The Lead Arranger and Joint Lead Managers will together manage the Offer on behalf of the Responsible Entity. Taylor Collison Limited (ABN 53 008 172 450, AFSL 247 083) ("Taylor Collison") is acting as the Lead Arranger. The Joint Lead Managers are Taylor Collison and Morgans Financial Limited (ABN 49 010 669 726, AFSL 235 410) ("Morgans").

The Lead Arranger and Joint Lead Managers do not guarantee the success or performance of the Trust or the returns (if any) to be received by investors. Except to the extent provided by law none of the Lead Arranger or Joint Lead Managers is responsible for, or has caused the issue of, this Offer Booklet.

NO OVERSEAS OFFERING

This Offer Booklet, the accompanying Entitlement and Acceptance Form or any accompanying ASX announcement, do not constitute an offer or invitation in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it would not be lawful to make such an offer or invitation. In particular, this Offer Booklet does not constitute an offer to Ineligible Unitholders.

ForThis Offer Booklet is not to be distributed in, and no offer of New Units is to be made, in countries other than Australia and New Zealand.

No action has been taken to register or qualify the Offer, the Entitlements or the New Units, or otherwise permit the public offering of the New Units, in any jurisdiction other than Australia and New Zealand.

The distribution of this Offer Booklet (including an electronic copy) outside Australia and New Zealand, is restricted by law. If you come into possession of the information in this Offer Booklet, you should observe such restrictions and should seek your own advice on such restrictions. Any non-compliance with these restrictions may contravene applicable securities laws.

Foreign exchange control restrictions or restrictions on remitting funds from your country to Australia may apply. Your Application of New Units is subject to all requisite authorities and clearances being obtained for the Responsible Entity to receive your Application Monies.