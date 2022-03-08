Pengana Private Equity Trust : PE1 Entitlement Offer - Investor Presentation

PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST (ASX: PE1)
Entitlement Offer - Investor Presentation
AGENDA
Entitlement Offer
About GCM Grosvenor
Private Equity Investing
IV Pengana Private Equity Trust
Case Studies
VI Appendix: Notes and Disclosures
ENTITLEMENT OFFER
An offer to eligible unitholders to subscribe for 1 new unit
for every 5 units held on the record date of 14 March 2022
Shortfall facility
16 - 31 March
Issue Price: $1.54
Under a shortfall facility,
The offer will only be
The issue price per new
eligible unitholders1 may
open from 16 to
unit is $1.54, being the
subscribe for additional
31 March, unless fully
NAV per unit as at the
new units in excess of
allocated sooner. A valid
end of February 2022
their entitlements. These
"Entitlement and
(rounded to comply with
units will be allocated at
Acceptance Form" and
ASX requirements).
Pengana's discretion
sufficient application
1. An eligible unitholder is a unitholder on the Record Date who: has a registered address in Australia or New Zealand; is not in the United States and is not acting for the account or benefit of a person in the United States (to the extent such person holds Units for the account or benefit of such person in the United States); and is eligible under all applicable securities laws to receive an offer under the Offer.
IMPORTANT DATES
Announcement of the Offer
Units trade on an 'ex' basis in respect of the Offer
Record Date for eligibility in the Offer (7.00 pm Sydney time)
Dispatch of Offer Details to Eligible Unitholders
Offer Opening Date
Offer Closing Date (5.00 pm Sydney time)
|
Announcement of results of issue
Allotment of the New Units issued under the Offer
New Units issued under the Offer commence trading on the ASX on a normal settlement basis
Dispatch of holding statements for the New Units issued under the Offer
The above dates are subject to change and are indicative only. Pengana reserves the right to amend this indicative timetable subject to the Corporations Act and the Listing Rules. In particular, Pengana reserves the right to close the Offer early, extend the Offer Period or accept late Applications without notifying any recipients of this Offer Booklet or any Applicant. Investors who wish to make an Application are encouraged to do so as soon as practicable after the Offer Opening Date.
Additional capital required to meaningfully capitalise on new and near-term opportunities
-
The start of 2022 has been characterised by an inflation shock in the US, which has presented a unique opportunity to offer solutions to high quality, growth-oriented companies that require continued financing
-
Potential for conservative structuring to include strong downside protection and significant upside participation
-
Key areas of investment focus expected to include sectors like healthcare analytics and solutions, e-commerce, payment solutions, consumer staples (e.g., food), and business solutions
The availability of a highly flexible pool of capital that can be tactically deployed into discrete near-term opportunities has the potential to enhance PE1's overall returns
-
Diversification and risk mitigation will be enhanced by targeting specific sub-strategies based on current and projected investment exposures and reducing current portfolio concentrations resulting from the outperformance of some of PE1's initial investments
-
PE has historically displayed strong outperformance compared to listed equities in periods of market turmoil.1 Pairing a swift and agile deployment strategy with our current core and all-weather PE construction approach has the potential to generate optimal results for investors
An opportunity to subscribe for new units at NAV
PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST (ASX: PE1) | PAGE 5
