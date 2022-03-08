Pengana Private Equity Trust : PE1 Entitlement Offer - Investor Presentation

ENTITLEMENT OFFER

only An offer to eligible unitholders to subscribe for 1 new unit for every 5 units held on the record date of 14 March 2022 use Shortfall facility 16 - 31 March Issue Price: $1.54 Under a shortfall facility, The offer will only be The issue price per new eligible unitholders1 may open from 16 to unit is $1.54, being the subscribe for additional 31 March, unless fully NAV per unit as at the new units in excess of allocated sooner. A valid end of February 2022 ersonal their entitlements. These "Entitlement and (rounded to comply with units will be allocated at Acceptance Form" and ASX requirements). Pengana's discretion sufficient application

monies must be received on or before the closing date

1. An eligible unitholder is a unitholder on the Record Date who: has a registered address in Australia or New Zealand; is not in the United States and is not acting for the account or benefit of a person in the United States (to the extent such person holds Units for the account or benefit of such person in the United States); and is eligible under all applicable securities laws to receive an offer under the Offer.

