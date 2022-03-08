Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pengana Private Equity Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PE1   AU0000039521

PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST

(PE1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pengana Private Equity Trust : PE1 Entitlement Offer - Investor Presentation

03/08/2022 | 05:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ersonal use only

PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST (ASX: PE1)

Entitlement Offer - Investor Presentation

9 March 2022

ersonal use only

AGENDA

  1. Entitlement Offer
  1. About GCM Grosvenor
  1. Private Equity Investing

IV Pengana Private Equity Trust

  1. Case Studies

VI Appendix: Notes and Disclosures

PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST (ASX: PE1) | PAGE 2

ENTITLEMENT OFFER

only

An offer to eligible unitholders to subscribe for 1 new unit

for every 5 units held on the record date of 14 March 2022

use

Shortfall facility

16 - 31 March

Issue Price: $1.54

Under a shortfall facility,

The offer will only be

The issue price per new

eligible unitholders1 may

open from 16 to

unit is $1.54, being the

subscribe for additional

31 March, unless fully

NAV per unit as at the

new units in excess of

allocated sooner. A valid

end of February 2022

ersonal

their entitlements. These

"Entitlement and

(rounded to comply with

units will be allocated at

Acceptance Form" and

ASX requirements).

Pengana's discretion

sufficient application

monies must be received on or before the closing date

1. An eligible unitholder is a unitholder on the Record Date who: has a registered address in Australia or New Zealand; is not in the United States and is not acting for the account or benefit of a person in the United States (to the extent such person holds Units for the account or benefit of such person in the United States); and is eligible under all applicable securities laws to receive an offer under the Offer.

PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST (ASX: PE1) | PAGE 3

PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST (ASX: PE1) | PAGE 4

IMPORTANT DATES

only

Announcement of the Offer

9

March 2022

Units trade on an 'ex' basis in respect of the Offer

11

March 2022

Record Date for eligibility in the Offer (7.00 pm Sydney time)

14

March 2022

Dispatch of Offer Details to Eligible Unitholders

16

March 2022

use

Offer Opening Date

16

March 2022

Offer Closing Date (5.00 pm Sydney time)

31

March 2022

Settlement of the New Units issued under the Offer

6

April 2022

ersonal

Announcement of results of issue

7

April 2022

Allotment of the New Units issued under the Offer

7

April 2022

New Units issued under the Offer commence trading on the ASX on a normal settlement basis

8

April 2022

Dispatch of holding statements for the New Units issued under the Offer

11

April 2022

The above dates are subject to change and are indicative only. Pengana reserves the right to amend this indicative timetable subject to the Corporations Act and the Listing Rules. In particular, Pengana reserves the right to close the Offer early, extend the Offer Period or accept late Applications without notifying any recipients of this Offer Booklet or any Applicant. Investors who wish to make an Application are encouraged to do so as soon as practicable after the Offer Opening Date.

WHY NOW?

onlyuse ersonal1.

Refer to page 17.

Additional capital required to meaningfully capitalise on new and near-term opportunities

  • The start of 2022 has been characterised by an inflation shock in the US, which has presented a unique opportunity to offer solutions to high quality, growth-oriented companies that require continued financing
  • Potential for conservative structuring to include strong downside protection and significant upside participation
  • Key areas of investment focus expected to include sectors like healthcare analytics and solutions, e-commerce, payment solutions, consumer staples (e.g., food), and business solutions

The availability of a highly flexible pool of capital that can be tactically deployed into discrete near-term opportunities has the potential to enhance PE1's overall returns

  • Diversification and risk mitigation will be enhanced by targeting specific sub-strategies based on current and projected investment exposures and reducing current portfolio concentrations resulting from the outperformance of some of PE1's initial investments
  • PE has historically displayed strong outperformance compared to listed equities in periods of market turmoil.1 Pairing a swift and agile deployment strategy with our current core and all-weather PE construction approach has the potential to generate optimal results for investors

An opportunity to subscribe for new units at NAV

PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST (ASX: PE1) | PAGE 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pengana Private Equity Trust published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:40:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST
05:41pPENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST : PE1 Entitlement Offer - Investor Presentation
PU
05:20pPENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST : Proposed issue of securities - PE1
PU
01/18PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST : Application for quotation of securities - PE1
PU
01/13Pengana Private Equity Trust Declares Dividend for Half Year Ended December 2021
MT
2021Pengana Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend for the Period of Six Months Ending Dec..
CI
2021Pengana Private Equity Trust Reports Un-Audited Earnings Result for the Year Ended June..
CI
2021Pengana Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend for the Period Ending June 30, 2021, Pa..
CI
2021PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST : Sinks into Loss in Fiscal H1
MT
2021Pengana Private Equity Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December ..
CI
2020Pengana Private Equity Trust Declares Distribution for the Six Months Ending December 3..
CI
More news
Chart PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Pengana Private Equity Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Russel Craig Pillemer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan R. Levin President
Katrina Elizabeth Glendinning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ellis Varejes Non-Executive Chairman
Ilan Zimerman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST-8.24%0
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC7.11%4 578
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-14.88%1 691
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-16.52%66