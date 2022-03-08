Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pengana Private Equity Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PE1   AU0000039521

PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST

(PE1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pengana Private Equity Trust : Proposed issue of securities - PE1

03/08/2022 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

9/3/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a standard pro rata issue (including non-renounceable or renounceable)

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

PE1

ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

48,105,240

Ex date

11/3/2022

+Record date

14/3/2022

Offer closing date

31/3/2022

Issue date

7/4/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ARSN

630923643

1.3

ASX issuer code

PE1

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

9/3/2022

1.6 The Proposed issue is:

A standard +pro rata issue (non-renounceable or renounceable)

1.6a The proposed standard +pro rata issue is: + Non-renounceable

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

Part 3 - Details of proposed entitlement offer issue

only

Part 3A - Conditions

3A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the entitlement offer can

proceed on an unconditional basis?

use

No

Part 3B - Offer details

Class or classes of +securities that will participate in the proposed issue and class or classes of +securities

personal

proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

PE1 : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

If the entity has quoted company

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

options, do the terms entitle option

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

holders to participate on exercise?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

Existing class

D tails of +securities proposed to be issued

ASX +security code and description

PE1 : ORDINARY UNITS FULLY PAID

For

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

ISIN Code for the entitlement or right to participate in a non-renounceable

issue (if Issuer is foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Offer ratio (ratio to existing holdings at which the proposed +securities will be issued)

The quantity of additional +securities to be issued

For a given quantity of +securities held

1

5

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

What will be done with fractional entitlements?

Maximum number of +securities proposed to be issued (subject to rounding)

only

Fractions rounded up to the next

48,105,240

whole number

Offer price details for retail security holders

In what currency will the offer be

What is the offer price per +security

made?

for the retail offer?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 1.54000

use

Oversubscription & Scale back details

personal

Will individual +security holders be permitted to apply for more than their

entitlement (i.e. to over-subscribe)?

Yes

Describe the limits on over-subscription

The responsible entity reserves the right to issue all or part of the shortfall in its absolute discretion. An eligible unitholder

will not be issued any shortfall units if to do so would be a breach of any applicable law.

Will a scale back be applied if the offer is over-subscribed?

Yes

Describe the scale back arrangements

The responsible entity reserves the right to scale back any application for additional new units above a unitholders pro

rata entitlement in its absolute discretion.

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with

the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

For

Part 3C - Timetable

3C.1 +Record date

14/3/2022

3C.2 Ex date

11/3/2022

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 6

Proposed issue of securities

3C.4 Record date 14/3/2022

3C.5 Date on which offer documents will be sent to +security holders entitled to participate in the +pro rata issue

16/3/2022

only

3C.6 Offer closing date

31/3/2022

3C.7 Last day to extend the offer closing date

28/3/2022

use

3C.9 Trading in new +securities commences on a deferred settlement basis

1/4/2022

3C.11 +Issue date and last day for entity to announce results of +pro rata

issue

7/4/2022

3C.12 Date trading starts on a normal T+2 basis

personal

8/4/2022

3E.1b What fee, commission or other consideration is payable to them for acting as lead manager/broker?

3C.13 First settlement date of trades conducted on a +deferred settlement

basis and on a normal T+2 basis

12/4/2022

Part 3E - Fees and expenses

3E.1 Will there be a lead manager or broker to the proposed offer?

Yes

3E.1a Who is the lead manager/broker?

Taylor Collison Limited (ABN 53 008 172 450)

For

$150,000 (plus GST)

3E.2 Is the proposed offer to be underwritten?

No

3E.3 Will brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of eligible +security holders be paid a handling fee or commission?

No

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pengana Private Equity Trust published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:19:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST
05:20pPENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST : Proposed issue of securities - PE1
PU
01/18PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST : Application for quotation of securities - PE1
PU
01/13Pengana Private Equity Trust Declares Dividend for Half Year Ended December 2021
MT
2021Pengana Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend for the Period of Six Months Ending Dec..
CI
2021Pengana Private Equity Trust Reports Un-Audited Earnings Result for the Year Ended June..
CI
2021Pengana Private Equity Trust Announces Dividend for the Period Ending June 30, 2021, Pa..
CI
2021PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST : Sinks into Loss in Fiscal H1
MT
2021Pengana Private Equity Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December ..
CI
2020Pengana Private Equity Trust Declares Distribution for the Six Months Ending December 3..
CI
2020Pengana Private Equity Trust Announces Earnings Results for the Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
More news
Chart PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Pengana Private Equity Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Managers and Directors
Russel Craig Pillemer Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan R. Levin President
Katrina Elizabeth Glendinning Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ellis Varejes Non-Executive Chairman
Ilan Zimerman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENGANA PRIVATE EQUITY TRUST-8.24%0
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC7.11%4 578
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED-14.88%1 691
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP-16.52%66