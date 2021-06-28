General Announcement::Changes to Board of Directors and Composition of Board Committees

PENGUIN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(Company Registration Number: 197600165Z)

CHANGES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND COMPOSITION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors of Penguin International Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Henry Tan Song Kok as Independent and Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 July 2021. Mr Henry Tan Song Kok is considered independent for the purposes of Rule 704(8) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST. The details of the above appointment, pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of the SGX-ST will be released in a separate announcement to SGX-ST.

RECONSTITUTION OF BOARD COMMITTEES

Following his appointment as Director, Mr Henry Tan Song Kok will be appointed Chairman on the Audit and Risk Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Mr Winston Kwek Choon Lin has been appointed Chairman of the Remuneration Committee, a member of the Audit and Risk Committee as well as the Nominating Committee.

Following the aforementioned changes, the composition of the Board and the various Board Committees shall be reconstituted as follows:-

Board of Directors

Mr Jeffrey Hing Yih Peir (Executive Chairman)

Mr James Tham Tuck Choong ( Managing Director)

Ms Joanna Tung May Fong (Finance & Administration Director)

Mr Winston Kwek Choon Lin (Lead Independent and Non-Executive Director)

Mr Leow Ban Tat (Independent and Non-Executive Director)

Mr Henry Tan Song Kok (Independent and Non-Executive Director)

Mr Keith Tan Keng Soon (Non-IndependentNon-Executive Director)

Audit and Risk Committee

Mr Henry Tan Song Kok (Chairman)

Mr Leow Ban Tat (Member)

Mr Winston Kwek Choon Lin (Member)

Nominating Committee

Mr Leow Ban Tat (Chairman)

Mr Jeffrey Hing Yih Peir (Member)

Mr Winston Kwek Choon Lin (Member)