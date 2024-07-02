Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2024) - Peninsula Energy (ASX: PEN) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on July 9th, 2024 at 2:00pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

The replay will be emailed out to all webinar registrants proceeding the event and will also be available on the Red Cloud website.

For more information and to register: https://redcloudfs.com/events/rcwebinar-pen-2/.

Join Peninsula Energy's Managing Director, Wayne Heili, as he provides an update on the progress being made at the company's Lance Uranium Projects in Wyoming, USA.

About Peninsula Energy

Peninsula Energy Limited (ASX:PEN) is one of the only ASX-listed uranium companies providing US production and direct market exposure. Its’ 100% owned Lance Projects in Wyoming is due to re-commence production in December 2024 following a central processing plant capacity expansion construction project. Lance is one of the largest, independent near-term uranium development projects in the US. With a track record of meeting delivery requirements since 2016, Peninsula has 10 years of sales contracts in place with major utilities in both the US and Europe. Once back in production, Lance will establish Peninsula as a fully independent end-to-end producer of yellowcake, well-placed to become a key supplier of uranium and play an important role in a clean energy future.

About Red Cloud Financial Services Inc.

Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. is a globally focused capital markets advisory firm that provides a full range of executive strategy, media, marketing, and corporate access services. Our breadth of services combines with our significant knowledge of the junior mining industry combine for unique product offering. The company was founded by capital markets professionals with extensive experience in the junior mining industry.

