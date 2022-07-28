Log in
    PEN   AU000000PEN6

PENINSULA ENERGY LIMITED

(PEN)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-07-28 am EDT
0.1850 AUD   +8.82%
PENINSULA ENERGY : Watch the Peninsula Energy Ltd. Presentation at the July 27, 2022 Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference
PU
Global refiners falter in efforts to keep up with demand
RE
Peninsula Energy Limited Appoints Brian Booth as Non-Executive Director
CI
Peninsula Energy : Watch the Peninsula Energy Ltd. Presentation at the July 27, 2022 Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference

07/28/2022 | 09:27am EDT
Click on the following link to view the Peninsula Energy Ltd. (OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN) Company Presentation at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by OTC Markets Group along with co-host Socialsuite on Wednesday, July 27, 2022:

Peninsula Energy Ltd. (OTCQB: PENMF | ASX: PEN) Company Presentation

Disclaimer

Peninsula Energy Limited published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 13:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 32,7 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net income 2022 1,44 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
Net cash 2022 31,6 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 236x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 184 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,68x
EV / Sales 2023 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 95,5%
Managers and Directors
Wayne William Heili Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ronald Patrick Chamberlain Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John Harrison Non-Executive Chairman
Harrison Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Kenneth Wheatley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENINSULA ENERGY LIMITED-7.50%117
JSC NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-17.88%7 533
NEXGEN ENERGY LTD.-3.25%1 994
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-23.86%1 382
DENISON MINES CORP.-10.92%984
ENERGY FUELS INC.-18.32%965