Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Peninsula Energy Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEN   AU000000PEN6

PENINSULA ENERGY LIMITED

(PEN)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10 2022-11-23 am EST
0.1550 AUD   -3.13%
02:31pPeninsula Energy looks to resume operations at Lance Uranium Projects
AQ
02:31pPeninsula Energy looks to resume operations at Lance Uranium Projects
EQ
04:30aPeninsula Energy Temporarily Halts Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Peninsula Energy looks to resume operations at Lance Uranium Projects

11/24/2022 | 02:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Peninsula Energy Ltd
Peninsula Energy looks to resume operations at Lance Uranium Projects

24.11.2022 / 20:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

24.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Peninsula Energy Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU000000PEN6
EQS News ID: 1496831

 
End of News EQS News Service

1496831  24.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1496831&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PENINSULA ENERGY LIMITED
02:31pPeninsula Energy looks to resume operations at Lance Uranium Projects
AQ
02:31pPeninsula Energy looks to resume operations at Lance Uranium Projects
EQ
04:30aPeninsula Energy Temporarily Halts Trading
MT
03:38aPeninsula Energy Seeks to Raise $24 Million to Restart Wyoming Uranium Mine
MT
11/23Peninsula Energy Limited Announces Resignation of Ron Chamberlain as Joint Company Secr..
CI
11/23Peninsula Energy Limited Announces Resignation of Ron Chamberlain as Chief Financial Of..
CI
10/26Peninsula Energy Reveals 'Robust Economic Outcomes' for Uranium Production at Lance Pro..
MT
09/29Peninsula Energy Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/29Peninsula Energy Limited Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
09/19Peninsula Energy Limited(ASX:PEN) added to S&P/ASX Emerging..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 34,4 M 23,3 M 23,3 M
Net income 2023 -6,15 M -4,16 M -4,16 M
Net cash 2023 27,7 M 18,7 M 18,7 M
P/E ratio 2023 -25,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 155 M 105 M 105 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
EV / Sales 2024 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart PENINSULA ENERGY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peninsula Energy Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PENINSULA ENERGY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,16 AUD
Average target price 0,36 AUD
Spread / Average Target 129%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wayne William Heili Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Ronald Patrick Chamberlain Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
John Harrison Non-Executive Chairman
Harrison Barker Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark Kenneth Wheatley Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENINSULA ENERGY LIMITED-22.50%104
NATIONAL ATOMIC COMPANY KAZATOMPROM-26.00%6 977
PALADIN ENERGY LTD-9.09%1 602
ENERGY FUELS INC.-4.66%1 084
DENISON MINES CORP.-7.47%989
LARGO INC.-37.03%353