Peninsula Land : 2022-23 Secretarial Compliance Report

r

DNV & ASSOCIATES

Company Secretaries

38, Shreeji Shopping Arcade, Opp Sanjog Hotel, M G Road, Borivali East, Mumbai - 400066.

Mob: 8082544970 Email: divyeshvanpariya88@gmail.com

Secretarial Compliance Report of Peninsula Land Limited

for the financial year ended March 31, 2023

To,

The Board of Directors,

Peninsula Land Limited

503, 5th Floor, Peninsula Tower-1,

Peninsula Corporate Park,

Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,

Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013

I, Divyesh N Vanpariya, Proprietor of DNV & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, have conducted the review of the compliance of the applicable statutory provisions and the adherence togood corporate practices by Peninsula Land Limited (hereinafter referred as 'thelisted entity'), having its Registered Office at 503, 5th Floor, Peninsula Tower-1, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013, Secretarial Review was conducted in a manner that provided me/us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and to provide my/our observations thereon.

Based on my/our verification of the listed entity'sbooks, papers, minutes books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the listed entity and also the information provided by the listed entity, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of Secretarial Review, I/we hereby report that the listed entity has, during the review period covering the financial year ended on March 31, 2023 complied with thestatutory provisions listed hereunder in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter :

I, Divyesh N Vanpariya, Proprietor of DNV & Associates_have examined:

all the documents and records made available to us and explanation provided by Peninsula Land Limited ("the listed entity"), the filings/ submissions made by the listed entity to the stock exchanges, website of the listed entity, any other document/ filing, as may be relevant, which has been relied upon to make this report, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 ("Review Period") in respect of compliance with the

provisions of :

the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ("SEBI Act") and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued thereunder; and the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 ("SCRA"), rules made thereunder and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued thereunder by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI");

The specific Regulations, whose provisions and the circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder, have been examined, include:-

(a)