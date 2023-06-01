Advanced search
    503031   INE138A01028

PENINSULA LAND LIMITED

(503031)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-30
18.61 INR   +4.96%
Peninsula Land : 2022-23 Secretarial Compliance Report

06/01/2023 | 03:42am EDT
Date: May 30, 2023

Corporate Relations Department

The Market Operations Department

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

1st Floor, New Trading Wing,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Rotunda Building, P J Towers,

Plot No C/1, G Block,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai - 400 001.

Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Dear Madam/ Sir,

Ref: Peninsula Land Limited (Company Code: 503031, NSE: PENINLAND)

Sub: Submission of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31st

March, 2023- Regulation 24A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Pursuant to Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated oath February 2019, we are enclosing herewith the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2023 issued by Mr Divyesh Vanpariya, proprietor of M/s. DNV & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries.

Please take the above on record.

Yours Sincerely,

For Peninsula Land Limited

~rv~;:s_/.

Vi·~I Menon

Com ny Secretary & Compliance Officer Encl.: as above

Ne~ 3! )~ d ~

'"':o-...___..1./fl

PENINSULA LAND LIMITED

Phone

: +91

22 6622 9300

503, Peninsula Towers,

Peninsula Corporate Park,

Fax

: +91

22 6622 9302

Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,

Email

: info@peninsula.co.in

Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013,

URL

: www.peninsula .co.in

India.

CIN

: L17120MH1871 PLC000005

ASHOK

Pl RAMA

GROUP

r

DNV & ASSOCIATES

Company Secretaries

38, Shreeji Shopping Arcade, Opp Sanjog Hotel, M G Road, Borivali East, Mumbai - 400066.

Mob: 8082544970 Email: divyeshvanpariya88@gmail.com

Secretarial Compliance Report of Peninsula Land Limited

for the financial year ended March 31, 2023

To,

The Board of Directors,

Peninsula Land Limited

503, 5th Floor, Peninsula Tower-1,

Peninsula Corporate Park,

Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,

Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013

I, Divyesh N Vanpariya, Proprietor of DNV & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, have conducted the review of the compliance of the applicable statutory provisions and the adherence togood corporate practices by Peninsula Land Limited (hereinafter referred as 'thelisted entity'), having its Registered Office at 503, 5th Floor, Peninsula Tower-1, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013, Secretarial Review was conducted in a manner that provided me/us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and to provide my/our observations thereon.

Based on my/our verification of the listed entity'sbooks, papers, minutes books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the listed entity and also the information provided by the listed entity, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of Secretarial Review, I/we hereby report that the listed entity has, during the review period covering the financial year ended on March 31, 2023 complied with thestatutory provisions listed hereunder in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter :

I, Divyesh N Vanpariya, Proprietor of DNV & Associates_have examined:

  1. all the documents and records made available to us and explanation provided by Peninsula Land Limited ("the listed entity"),
  2. the filings/ submissions made by the listed entity to the stock exchanges,
  3. website of the listed entity,
  4. any other document/ filing, as may be relevant, which has been relied upon to make this report, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 ("Review Period") in respect of compliance with the

provisions of :

  1. the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ("SEBI Act") and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued thereunder; and
  2. the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 ("SCRA"), rules made thereunder and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued thereunder by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI");

The specific Regulations, whose provisions and the circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder, have been examined, include:-

(a)

(Page 1of7)

  1. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;
  2. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ;
  3. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018; (Not applicable to the Company during the Review Period)
  4. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefrts and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ; (Not applicable to the Company during the Review Period)
  5. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 ; (Not applicable to the Company during the Review Period)
  6. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;
  7. other applicable regulations and Circulars I Guidelines issued thereunder.

and based on the above examination, I/We hereby report that, during the Review Period:

  1. (a) (0 ) The listed entity has complied with the provisions ofthe above Regulations and circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder, except in respect of matters specified below:

Sr.

Com-

Regu-

Deviations

Action

No.

pliance

lation/

Taken

Require-

Circular

by

ment

No.

(Regu-

lations/

circulars/

guide-

lines

including

specific

clause)

Type of Action

Details Fine Obser- Man- Re- of Vio- Amount vat.ions/ age- marks

lationRe- ment

marks Re- of the sponse Prac-

ticing

Company Secretary

As explained in Point No. 2 below

  1. The listed entity has taken the following actions to comply with the observations made in previous reports:

Sr.

Com-

Regu- Deviations

Action

No.

pliance

lation/

Taken

Require-

Circular

by

ment

No.

(Regu-

lations/

circulars/

guide-

lines

including

specific

clause)

Type of

Action

Details

Fine

Ob-

Man-

Re-

of Viola-

Amount

serva-

age-

marks

tion

tion$/

ment

Re-

Re-

marks

sponse

of the

Prac-

ticing

Com-

pany

Secre-

tary

NA

(Page 2 of7)

Compliances related to resignation of statutory auditors from listed entities and their material subsidiaries asper SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD1/114/2019 dated 18th October, 2019:

Sr.

Particulars

Compliance

Observations/

No.

Status

Remarks by

(Yes/No/ NA)

PCS*

1. Compliances with the following conditions while appointing/re-appointing an auditor

i. If the auditor has resigned within 45 days from the

NA

NA

end of a quarter of a financial year, the auditor

before such resignation, has issued the limited

review/ audit report for such quarter; or

ii. If the auditor has resigned after 45 days from the

NA

NA

end of a quarter of a financial year, the auditor

before such resignation, has issued the limited

review/ audit report for such quarter as well as the

next quarter; or

iii. If the auditor has signed the limited review/ audit

NA

NA

report for the first three quarters of a financial

year, the auditor before such resignation, has

issued the limited review/ audit report for the last

quarter of such financial year as well as the audit

report for such financial year.

2. Other conditions relating to resignation of statutory auditor

i. Reporting of concerns by Auditor with respect to the listed entity/its material subsidiary to the Audit Committee:

a.

In case ofany concern with the management

NA

NA

of the listed entity/material subsidiary such

as non-availability of information I non-

cooperation by the management which

has hampered the audit process, the

auditor has approached the Chairman of

the Audit Committee of the listed entity and

the Audit Committee shall receive such

concern directly and immediately without

specifically waiting for the quarterly Audit

Committee meetings.

b.

In case the auditor proposes to resign.all

NA

NA

concerns with respect to the proposed

resignation, along with relevant documents

has been brought to the notice of the Audit

Committee. In cases where the

(Page 3 of7)

IL lhi h by report thot, during tho review period the compliance status of the listed entity is appended as

bolow :

Sr. No.

Particulars

Compliance

Observations/

Status

Remarks by

(Vos/No/NA)

PCS*

1.

Socrotnrtal Stnndards:

The compliances of the listed entity ore In accordance

Yes

with the appllcnblo Secretarial Standards (SS) Issued by

the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

(Page 4 of 7)

Disclaimer

Peninsula Land Limited published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 07:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 336 M 52,4 M 52,4 M
Net income 2022 -1 100 M -13,3 M -13,3 M
Net Debt 2022 7 141 M 86,3 M 86,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 196 M 62,8 M 62,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,70x
EV / Sales 2022 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 205
Free-Float 34,6%
Chart PENINSULA LAND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Peninsula Land Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rajeev Ashok Piramal Executive Vice Chairman, CEO & Managing Director
Gangadharan Nalukettungal Vice President-Finance & Accounts
Urvi Ashok Piramal Non-Executive Chairman
Vishal Menon Secretary & Compliance Officer
Deepak Harischandra Summanwar Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PENINSULA LAND LIMITED42.93%63
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.49%37 731
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.80%27 400
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-20.68%22 829
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-14.41%21 895
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.51%19 668
