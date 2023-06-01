Peninsula Land : 2022-23 Secretarial Compliance Report
Date: May 30, 2023
Corporate Relations Department
The Market Operations Department
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited,
1st Floor, New Trading Wing,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Rotunda Building, P J Towers,
Plot No C/1, G Block,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Bandra-Kurla Complex,
Mumbai - 400 001.
Sandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Dear Madam/ Sir,
Ref: Peninsula Land Limited (Company Code: 503031, NSE: PENINLAND)
Sub: Submission of Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the year ended 31st
March, 2023- Regulation 24A of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.
Pursuant to Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD1/27/2019 dated oath February 2019, we are enclosing herewith the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2023 issued by Mr Divyesh Vanpariya, proprietor of M/s. DNV & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries.
Please take the above on record.
Yours Sincerely,
For Peninsula Land Limited
r
DNV & ASSOCIATES
Company Secretaries
38, Shreeji Shopping Arcade, Opp Sanjog Hotel, M G Road, Borivali East, Mumbai - 400066.
Secretarial Compliance Report of Peninsula Land Limited
for the financial year ended March 31, 2023
To,
The Board of Directors,
Peninsula Land Limited
503, 5th Floor, Peninsula Tower-1,
Peninsula Corporate Park,
Ganpatrao Kadam Marg,
Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013
I, Divyesh N Vanpariya, Proprietor of DNV & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, have conducted the review of the compliance of the applicable statutory provisions and the adherence togood corporate practices by Peninsula Land Limited (hereinafter referred as 'thelisted entity'), having its Registered Office at 503, 5th Floor, Peninsula Tower-1, Peninsula Corporate Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai - 400013, Secretarial Review was conducted in a manner that provided me/us a reasonable basis for evaluating the corporate conducts/statutory compliances and to provide my/our observations thereon.
Based on my/our verification of the listed entity'sbooks, papers, minutes books, forms and returns filed and other records maintained by the listed entity and also the information provided by the listed entity, its officers, agents and authorized representatives during the conduct of Secretarial Review, I/we hereby report that the listed entity has, during the review period covering the financial year ended on March 31, 2023 complied with thestatutory provisions listed hereunder in the manner and subject to the reporting made hereinafter :
I, Divyesh N Vanpariya, Proprietor of DNV & Associates_have examined:
all the documents and records made available to us and explanation provided byPeninsula Land Limited ("the listed entity"),
the filings/ submissions made by the listed entity to the stock exchanges,
website of the listed entity,
any other document/ filing, as may be relevant, which has been relied upon to make this report, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023 ("Review Period") in respect of compliance with the
provisions of :
the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992 ("SEBI Act") and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued thereunder; and
the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Act, 1956 ("SCRA"), rules made thereunder and the Regulations, circulars, guidelines issued thereunder by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI");
The specific Regulations, whose provisions and the circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder, have been examined, include:-
(a)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018;
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2011 ;
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buyback of Securities) Regulations, 2018; (Not applicabletothe Company during the Review Period)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefrts and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ;(Not applicable to the Company during the Review Period)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) Regulations, 2021 ; (Not applicable to the Company during the Review Period)
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015;
other applicable regulations and CircularsI Guidelines issued thereunder.
and based on the above examination, I/We hereby report that, during the Review Period:
(a) (0) The listed entity has complied with the provisions ofthe above Regulations and circulars/ guidelines issued thereunder, except in respect of matters specified below:
Sr.
Com-
Regu-
Deviations
Action
No.
pliance
lation/
Taken
Require-
Circular
by
ment
No.
(Regu-
lations/
circulars/
guide-
lines
including
specific
clause)
Type of Action
Details Fine Obser- Man- Re- of Vio- Amount vat.ions/ age- marks
lationRe- ment
marks Re- of the sponse Prac-
ticing
Company Secretary
As explained in Point No. 2 below
The listed entity has taken the following actions to comply with the observations made in previous reports:
Sr.
Com-
Regu- Deviations
Action
No.
pliance
lation/
Taken
Require-
Circular
by
ment
No.
(Regu-
lations/
circulars/
guide-
lines
including
specific
clause)
Type of
Action
Details
Fine
Ob-
Man-
Re-
of Viola-
Amount
serva-
age-
marks
tion
tion$/
ment
Re-
Re-
marks
sponse
of the
Prac-
ticing
Com-
pany
Secre-
tary
NA
Compliances related to resignation of statutory auditors from listed entities and their material subsidiaries asper SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD1/114/2019 dated 18th October, 2019:
Sr.
Particulars
Compliance
Observations/
No.
Status
Remarks by
(Yes/No/ NA)
PCS*
1. Compliances with the following conditions while appointing/re-appointing an auditor
i. If the auditor has resigned within 45 days from the
NA
NA
end of a quarter of a financial year, the auditor
before such resignation, has issued the limited
review/ audit report for such quarter; or
ii. If the auditor has resigned after 45 days from the
NA
NA
end of a quarter of a financial year, the auditor
before such resignation, has issued the limited
review/ audit report for such quarter as well as the
next quarter; or
iii. If the auditor has signed the limited review/ audit
NA
NA
report for the first three quarters of a financial
year, the auditor before such resignation, has
issued the limited review/ audit report for the last
quarter of such financial year as well as the audit
report for such financial year.
2. Other conditions relating to resignation of statutory auditor
i. Reporting of concerns by Auditor with respect to the listed entity/its material subsidiary to the Audit Committee:
a.
In case ofany concern with the management
NA
NA
of the listed entity/material subsidiary such
as non-availability of information I non-
cooperation by the management which
has hampered the audit process, the
auditor has approached the Chairman of
the Audit Committee of the listed entity and
the Audit Committee shall receive such
concern directly and immediately without
specifically waiting for the quarterly Audit
Committee meetings.
b.
In case the auditor proposes to resign.all
NA
NA
concerns with respect to the proposed
resignation, along with relevant documents
has been brought to the notice of the Audit
Committee. In cases where the
IL lhi h by report thot, during tho review period the compliance status of the listed entity is appended as
bolow :
Sr. No.
Particulars
Compliance
Observations/
Status
Remarks by
(Vos/No/NA)
PCS*
1.
Socrotnrtal Stnndards:
The compliances of the listed entity ore In accordance
Yes
with the appllcnblo Secretarial Standards (SS) Issued by
the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).
