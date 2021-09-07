Peninsula Land : Eastgate LLP 09/07/2021 | 07:22am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields D. DADHEECH & CO. C H A R T E R E D A C C O U N T A N T S SINCE 1982 INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To The Partners of EASTGATE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS LLP Report on the Ind AS Financial Statements Opinion We have audited the accompanying financial statements of EASTGATE REAL ESTATE DEVELOPERS LLP ("the LLP"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2021, and the Statement of Income and Expenditure (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Limited liability Partnership Act, 2008 and Limited Liability Partnership Rules 2009 (as amended) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind AS, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the LLP as at 31st March, 2021, and its losses (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flows for the year ended on that date. Basis for opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements Management is responsible for preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs (financial position), Income and Expenditure (financial performance including other comprehensive income), and cash flows of the LLP in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the LLP and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. Head Office: 319, Rex Chambers, W. H. Marg, Ballard Estate, Mumbai - 400 001. • Tel: 22 4963 0913 / 22 3592 0913 Branch: FO-5A, Silver Palace, Dhantoli, Nagpur - 440 012. • Tel: 0712-244 7290 Auditor's Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these Ind AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor's judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company's preparation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company's Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the Ind AS financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements We report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Income and Expenditure, the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. For D. DADHEECH & CO Chartered Accountants FRN: 101981W CHANDRASHEKH AR SABHANAND CHAUBEY Digitally signed by CHANDRASHEKHAR SABHANAND CHAUBEY DN: c=IN, st=Maharashtra, 2.5.4.20=32ad9b0a3f1a2233b3bab894155a3eb91a84adf144dcfea3fc25 ba254304cecc, postalCode=440008, street=PLOT NO. 306, NEAR SHASTRI NAGAR SCHOOL, DATTA NAGAR, serialNumber=0f7edd15eb0edf9efde190b186e37322584b173cd7f1fa04 0109acc77c03acad, o=Personal, cn=CHANDRASHEKHAR SABHANAND CHAUBEY, pseudonym=607c16e1cb806703f84dc8b11a9e4794 Date: 2021.05.14 18:24:01 +05'30' (Chandrashekhar Chaubey) Partner Membership No. 151363 UDIN: 21151363AAAAKT3524 Mumbai: May 14, 2021. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Permalink Disclaimer Peninsula Land Limited published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 11:21:01 UTC.

