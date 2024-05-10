NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING Notice is hereby given that 01/2024-25Extra-Ordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") of the Members of Peninsula Land Limited (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on Monday, June 03, 2024, at 3.00 PM. IST through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio-Visual Means ("OAVM") to transact the following business: ITEM 1: ISSUANCE OF UNLISTED UNRATED UNSECURED OPTIONALLY CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS BY WAY OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO ARSENIO STRATEGIES PRIVATE LIMITED ("PROPOSED INVESTOR") AND APPROVAL OF SPECIAL RIGHTS TO BE GRANTED TO THE PROPOSED INVESTOR: To consider and if thought fit to pass, with or without modification, the following Resolution as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT pursuant to applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") and rules made there under (including any amendments, statutory modifications(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the Company, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018 ("ICDR Regulations"), and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), as amended (collectively the "SEBI Regulations"), and the equity listing agreement entered into by the Company with BSE Limited ("BSE") and National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE") and all other applicable laws, rules, regulations, circulars and guidelines and also subject to such further approvals, permissions, sanctions and consents as may be necessary and required from respective authorities prescribed thereunder, and on such terms and conditions (including any alterations, modifications, corrections, changes and variations, if any, that may be stipulated under such approvals, permissions, sanctions and consents as the case may be) which may be accepted by the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as "Board" which term shall include any duly constituted or to be constituted and authorized committee thereof to exercise its powers under the resolution), consent of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded to raise, on the terms and conditions determined by the Board, a total amount of Rs. 1,49,99,99,968/- (Rupees One Hundred Forty-Nine Crore Ninety Nine Lakh Ninety Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Sixty Eight only) by way of offer, issue and PENINSULA LAND LIMITED Phone : +91 22 6622 9300 1401, 14th Floor, Tower-B, Fax : +91 22 6622 9302 Peninsula Business Park, Email : info@peninsula.co.in Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, URL : www.peninsula.co.in Mumbai - 400 013, India. CIN : L17120MH1871PLC000005 1

allotment on a preferential basis through private placement, to Arsenio Strategies Private Limited ("Proposed Investor"), of the following securities: 1,99,11,504 (One Crore Ninety-Nine Lakh Eleven Thousand Five Hundred Four) Unlisted Unrated Unsecured Optionally Convertible Debentures of the Company of face value and issue price of Rs. 56.50/- (Rupees Fifty-Six and Fifty Paise only) each, convertible into 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) at a conversion price of Rs. 56.50/- (Rupees Fifty-Six and Fifty Paise only) each, at par, for cash consideration aggregating to INR 1,12,49,99,976 (Rupees One Hundred Twelve Crore Forty-Nine Lakh Ninety-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Seventy-Six) (" Tranche A OCDs "); and 66,37,168 (Sixty-Six Lakh Thirty-Seven Thousand One Hundred Sixty-Eight) Unlisted Unrated Unsecured Optionally Convertible Debentures of the Company of face value and issue price of Rs. 56.50/- (Rupees Fifty-Six and Fifty Paise only), each convertible into 1 (one) fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) at a conversion price of Rs. 56.50/- (Rupees Fifty-Six and Fifty Paise only) each, at par, for cash consideration aggregating to INR 37,49,99,992 (Rupees Thirty-Seven Crore Forty-Nine Lakh Ninety-Nine Thousand Nine Hundred Ninety-Two) (" Tranche B OCDs "). RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the "Relevant Date" for the determination of conversion price of the Tranche A OCDs and Tranche B OCDs (collectively, "OCDs") as per Regulation 161 of the ICDR Regulations is Friday, May 03, 2024, which is the last working day 30 (thirty) days prior to the proposed date of passing of the shareholders' resolution approving the preferential allotment of the OCDs. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, without prejudice to the generality of the above resolution, the Tranche A OCDs and Tranche B OCDs shall have the terms and conditions as prescribed under applicable laws, as determined by the Board, and further as set out below: Sr No Terms of OCDs 1 Issuing Entity (Company) Peninsula Land Limited 2 Subscriber and Allottee 3 Nature of Securities to be Arsenio Strategies Private Limited issued Unlisted, Unrated, Unsecured Optionally Convertible Debentures 4 Number of Securities to 2,65,48,672 OCDs consisting of two tranches be issued as under:

Sr No Terms of OCDs Tranche A OCDs 1,99,11,504 OCDs Tranche B OCDs 5 Face Value 66,37,168 OCDs 6 Offer Price Rs. 56.50 each At Par 7 Size of the Issue (Rs) Rs. 1,49,99,99,968 8 Mode of Issue and The OCDs shall be issued and allotted on a 9 Allotment Purpose of Issue preferential basis. To raise funds for deployment in entities to be formed as part of the Real Estate Platform to be jointly set up by the Company, Delta Corp Limited, and Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP and its affiliates (including Arsenio Strategies Private Limited) and any funds managed by Alpha 10 Allotment Date Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP (" Alpha "). Allotment date means the date on which OCDs are allotted as per the provision of the Act, ICDR Regulations and other applicable laws for the 11 Coupon Rate time being in force. The OCDs shall not carry a fixed coupon rate. However, the returns derived by the Company (net of any costs and taxes in the manner agreed with the Proposed Investor) if any, from the investment or lending of funds received against the Tranche A OCDs in non-equity contribution or any other securities of the Real Estate Platform, as agreed between the Company and the Proposed Investor (" Platform Non‐equity Contribution "), until the Company is required to make its committed contributions to the Real Estate Platform / entities constituting such platform, would be distributed to the Proposed Investor as interest on the Tranche A OCDs at the 12 Conversion into Equity time of redemption or upon conversion. Shares The Proposed Investor shall have the option to convert the OCDs into fully paid-up equity shares of face value Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two only) (" Equity Shares ") of the Company at any time within a

Sr No Terms of OCDs period of 18 (Eighteen) months from the date of allotment. At the option of the Company: (a) 1/3rd of the Tranche A OCDs to be converted Rupees Fifty‐Six and into Equity Shares of the Fifty Paise only Company at Rs. 56.50 ( Conversion Price ) per share (" Conversion Tranche A Mandatory ") within 7 (Seven) working days Date ") of (i) Rs. 340,00,00,000 (Rupees (" Three Hundred and Forty Crore only) being committed by the Real Estate Platform, and (ii) the 8 (Eight) weeks' volume weighted average price of the Company's Equity Shares being Rs. 64.00 (b) (Rupees Sixty Four only). All unconverted Tranche A OCDs and Tranche B OCDs shall convert into Equity Shares of the Company at the Conversion Price if the Real Estate Platform defaults on repayment of any amounts due to the Company in relation to any Platform Non- equity Contribution. 13 Conversion Ratio One Equity Share of the Company per OCD 14 Conversion Price Rs. 56.50 each The conversion price and ratio have been determined in compliance with the ICDR Regulations with respect to the Relevant Date, i.e., 15 Redemption May 03, 2024 Any OCDs remaining unconverted into Equity Shares of the Company at the expiry of 18 (Eighteen) months from the date of allotment, shall be redeemed by the Company within 15

Sr No Terms of OCDs (Fifteen) days of such date. 16 Other Rights of the (a) Right to appoint 1 (one) nominee director Proposed Investor and 1 (one) observer to the board of directors of the Company so long as any of (b) the OCDs are outstanding; Right to appoint 1 (one) nominee director and 1 (one) observer to the board of directors of the Company, after the redemption and/or conversion of all the OCDs, so long as the Proposed Investor holds 7.92% of the paid-up equity share (c) capital of the Company; and Right to appoint 1 (one) nominee director to the board of directors of the Company, after the redemption and/or conversion of all the OCDs, so long as the Proposed Investor holds at least 5% of the paid-up 17 Variation of Rights equity share capital of the Company. The terms and conditions of OCDs can be varied by the Company with the consent of at least 75% 18 Pari Passu Ranking of of the holders of the OCDs. Equity Shares The Equity Shares of the Company to be allotted consequent to conversion of the OCDs shall rank pari-passu with the existing Equity Shares of the 19 Lock‐In Company. The OCDs, and the Equity Shares to be allotted pursuant to conversion of the OCDs, will be subject to applicable lock-in restrictions, as stipulated under the SEBI Regulations. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, the Board be and is hereby authorized to make an offer to the Proposed Investor through the issuance of private placement offer letters in Form PAS - 4 as prescribed under the Act after passing of this resolution with a stipulation

that the allotment would be made only upon receipt of requisite approvals including the in-principle approval from the Stock Exchanges (i.e., the BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited), receipt of the consideration as aforesaid and within the timelines prescribed under the applicable laws. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT monies received by the Company from the Proposed Investor pursuant to this private placement shall be kept by the Company in a separate bank account opened by the Company with a scheduled commercial bank and shall be utilized by the Company in compliance with Section 42 of the Act. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT subject to the provisions of the ICDR Regulations and other applicable laws, the Board be and is hereby authorized to decide and approve the terms and conditions of issuance of the OCDs and the Equity Shares of the Company pursuant to conversion of the OCDs and to vary, modify or alter any of the terms and conditions, including size of the issue, as it may, in its sole and absolute discretion, deem fit and expedient. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the following special rights proposed to be granted to the Proposed Investor be and are hereby approved pursuant to Regulation 31B and any other applicable provisions of the Listing Regulations: The Proposed Investor shall: after the issue and allotment of the OCDs, have the right to appoint 1 (one) nominee director and 1 (one) observer to the board of directors of the Company, so long as any of the OCDs are outstanding, and after the redemption and/or conversion of all OCDs, have the right to appoint: 1 (one) nominee director and 1 (one) observer to the board of directors of the Company, so long as the Proposed Investor holds at least 7.92% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company, or 1 (one) nominee director to the board of directors of the Company, so long as it holds at least 5% of the paid-up equity share capital of Company. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution and for the purpose of the issuance and allotment of the OCDs and seeking in principle approval of Stock Exchanges for listing of any Equity Shares of the Company issued pursuant to conversion of the OCDs, the members of the Board be and are hereby authorized to negotiate, finalise, execute, modify and/or amend all necessary agreements, deeds,

documents and other instruments, and to do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as they may in their sole discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient including making application to the Stock Exchanges for obtaining in-principle approval, listing and trading approvals, filing of requisite documents/making declarations with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Securities and Exchange Board of India, Depository/(ies) or any other statutory authority or Stock Exchanges, and appointment of a monitoring agency pursuant to Regulation 162A of the ICDR Regulations, and to resolve and settle any issues, questions, difficulties or doubts whatsoever that may arise in the proposed issuance, offer and allotment of the OCDs and any Equity Shares of the Company pursuant to conversion of the OCDs, the utilization of proceeds and signing of all deeds and documents, as may be required, without being required to seek any further consent or approval of the members. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT subject to the provisions of the ICDR Regulations and other applicable laws, the Board be and is hereby authorized to decide and approve the terms and conditions of the issuance of the OCDs and Equity Shares upon conversion of OCDs and to vary, modify or alter any of the terms and conditions, including size of the issue, as it may, in its sole and absolute discretion, deem fit and expedient. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board be and is hereby authorized to delegate all or any of the powers herein conferred to any committee of the Board already constituted or to be constituted or any Director(s) or Officer(s) of the Company and to generally do all such acts, deeds, matters and things as may be required in connection with the aforesaid resolutions, including making necessary filings with the Stock Exchanges, Registrar of Companies and regulatory authorities and execution of any deeds and documents for and on behalf of the Company and to represent the Company before any governmental authorities or Stock Exchanges and to appoint any merchant bankers or other professional advisors, consultants and legal advisors, to give effect to the aforesaid resolution." ITEM 2: APPROVAL FOR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH DELTA AND ALPHA FOR REAL ESTATE DEVELOPMENT: To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following Resolution as an Ordinary Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules framed thereunder,

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions in law, if any (including any statutory amendment(s), modification(s), variation(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), the Memorandum and Articles Of Association of the Company as well as subject to such approval(s), consent(s) and/or permission(s), as may be required, and based on the approval and recommendation of the Audit Committee and Board of Directors of the Company, consent of the members of the Company be and is hereby accorded for: (i) the Company to make an aggregate investment of up to INR 225,00,00,000 (Indian Rupees Two Hundred Twenty Five Crore), in one or more tranches, and in one or more entities (each, an "RE Platform Entity" and collectively, the "RE Platform Entities") to be incorporated / acquired pursuant to a real estate development platform ("RE Platform") proposed to be established between the Company, Delta Corp Limited ("Delta") and Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP and its affiliates (including Arsenio Strategies Private Limited) and any funds managed by Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors LLP ("Alpha") for undertaking real estate development; and (ii) the Company to enter into development management agreements and be appointed as a development manager for each of the RE Platform Entities for such development fees as agreed therein. RESOLVED FURTHER THAT, for the purpose of giving effect to this resolution, the Board be and is hereby authorized to perform all such acts, deeds, matters and things, as it may in its sole discretion consider necessary, desirable or expedient, including but not limited to making applications to, and seeking necessary approvals from governmental authorities and the Stock Exchanges; and to resolve and settle any issues, questions, difficulties or doubts whatsoever that may arise and to take all such decisions from powers herein conferred; and to delegate all or any of the powers herein conferred to any committee of the Board already constituted or to be constituted, Executive Director, the Chief Financial Officer, the Company Secretary and the Compliance Officer and/or any other Officer / Authorised Representative of the Company, without being required to seek further consent from or approval of the Members and that the Members shall be deemed to have accorded their consent and approval thereto expressly by the authority of this Resolution. PENINSULA LAND LIMITED Phone : +91 22 6622 9300 1401, 14th Floor, Tower-B, Fax : +91 22 6622 9302 Peninsula Business Park, Email : info@peninsula.co.in Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, URL : www.peninsula.co.in Mumbai - 400 013, India. CIN : L17120MH1871PLC000005 8

RESOLVED FURTHER THAT all actions taken by the Board in connection with any matter referred to or contemplated in this Resolution, be and is hereby approved, ratified and confirmed in all respect." For Peninsula Land Limited Sd/‐ Mukesh Gupta Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Mem. No.: F6959 Date: May 08, 2024 Place: Mumbai Registered Office: 1401, 14th Floor, Tower-B, Peninsula Business Park, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai-400013 PENINSULA LAND LIMITED Phone : +91 22 6622 9300 1401, 14th Floor, Tower-B, Fax : +91 22 6622 9302 Peninsula Business Park, Email : info@peninsula.co.in Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel, URL : www.peninsula.co.in Mumbai - 400 013, India. CIN : L17120MH1871PLC000005 9