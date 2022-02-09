Peninsula Land : PLL Policy on Related Party Transactions
OUR VISION
In our pursuit for achieving our vision, we will conduct ourselves in a manner that reflects our shared values and our commitment to conduct business in the right way. Peninsula Land Limited (PLL)'s Material Related Party Transactions Policy is --- "To strive towards achieving highest standards of corporate ethics & transparency to carry out its responsibilities to all stakeholders including consumers, share-holders, employees, local community and society at large."
The Company is committed to monitoring and managing potential conflicts of interest of management, board members and shareholders, including misuse of corporate assets and abuse in related party transactions.
CONFLICT OF INTEREST
We must avoid any relationship or activity that might impair our ability to make objective and fair decisions when performing our jobs. At times, we may be faced with situations when the business actions we take on behalf of the Company conflict with our own personal or family interests. Our duty towards the Company is to advance its legitimate interests. Some instances where conflict of interest could arise are:
IfRelatedwe conductParties:Company's business with a relative or with a Company in which a relative is associated in any significant role, we must disclose the same to our Compliance Officer. Relatives, for the purposes of this Code shall mean those persons who are defined as 'Relatives' under the Companies Act, 2013 including the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. If a relative is being considered for any position or assignment within the Company, we must disclose the same to appropriate authority within the Company.
WithRelative:reference to any person, means any one who is related to another, if-
they are members of a Hindu Undivided Family;
they are husband and wife; or
one's Father (including step father), Mother (including step mother), Son (including step son), Son's Wife, Daughter, Daughter's Husband, Brother (including step brother) and Sister (including step sister).
AnRelatedentityParty:shall be considered as related to the company if:
such entity is a related party under Section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013;
Section 2(76) of the Act includes:
(i) a director or his relative;
(ii) a key managerial personnel or his relative;
(iii) a firm, in which a director, manager or his relative is a partner;
(iv) a private company in which a director or manager or his relative is a member or director;
(v) a public company in which a director and manager is a director and holds along with his relatives, more than two per cent of its paid-up share capital;
(vi) any body corporate whose Board of Directors, managing director or manager is accustomed to act in accordance with the advice, directions or instructions of a director or manager;
(vii) any person on whose advice, directions or instructions a director or manager is accustomed to act:
that nothing in sub-clauses (vi) and (vii) shall apply to the advice, directionsProvided or instructions given in a professional capacity;
viii) any body corporate which is-
a. holding, subsidiary or an associate company of such company;
b. a subsidiary of a holding company to which it is also a subsidiary; or an investing company or the venturer of the company;";
c. director other than an independent director or key managerial personnel of the holding company or his relative with reference to a company.
ii) such entity is a related party under the applicable accounting Standards
Such entity shall include:
iii)a)any person or entity forming a part of the promoter or promoter group; or
b)any person or any entity, holding equity shares: 20% (w.e.f. 1 Apr 22 and
10% w.e.f. 1 Apr 23) - either directly or on a beneficial interest basis,
, during the immediate preceding financial year;
at any
time
(d) ARelatedrelatedPartypartyTransactitransaction: is a transfer of resources, services or obligations between:
(i) a listed entity or any of its subsidiaries on one hand and a related party of the listed entity or any of its subsidiaries on the other hand; or
(ii) a listed entity or any of its subsidiaries on one hand, and any other person or entity on the other hand, the purpose and effect of which is to benefit a related party of the listed entity or any of its subsidiaries, w.e.f. 1 Apr 2023;
Following transactions are identified for the purpose of compliance with regard to related party:
i. sale, purchase or supply of any goods or materials;
ii. selling or otherwise disposing of, or buying, property of any kind; iii. leasing of property of any kind;
iv. availing or rendering of any services;
v. appointment of any agent for purchase or sale of goods, materials, services or property;
vi. such related party's appointment to any office or place of profit in the company, its subsidiary company or associate company; and
vii. underwriting the subscription of any securities or derivatives thereof of the Company
Provided the following transactions are exempted under RPT:
a) the issue of specified securities on a preferential basis, as per ICDR
b) Corporate actions which are uniformly applicable/offered to all shareholders in proportion to their shareholding:
i. payment of dividend;
ii. subdivision or consolidation of securities;
iii. issuance of securities by way of a rights issue or a bonus issue; and iv. buy-back of securities.
c) acceptance of fixed deposits by banks/NBFC at the terms uniformly applicable/offered to all shareholders/public, subject to disclosure of the same along with the disclosure of related party transactions every six months
includes the following
(e)Materiali) Areltransactionted PartywithTransaction:a related party if entered into individually or taken together with all previous transaction during a financial year exceeds:
a) 5% of the annual consolidated turnover of the Company as per its last audited financial statements, in case of transactions involving payments made with respect to brand usage or royalty, or
b) exceeds Rs. 1000 Cr or 10% of the annual consolidated turnover of the listed entity as per the last audited financial statements of the listed entity, whichever is lower."
Notwithstanding i) above, a transaction involving payments made to a related party with respect to brand usage or royalty, if the transaction(s) to be entered into individually or taken together with previous transactions during a financial year, exceed five percent of the annual consolidated turnover of the listed entity as per the last audited financial statements of the listed entity; or
The Board and the top management shall conduct themselves in such a manner so as to meet the expectations of operational transparency to stakeholders while at the same time maintain confidentiality of information in order to foster a culture for good decision making.
The board of directors shall collectively monitor and manage potential risk of conflicts of interest of management, board members and shareholders including misuse of corporate assets and abuse in related party transactions.
Members of the Board and key executives should be required to disclose to the board whether they, directly, indirectly or on behalf of third parties, have a material interest in any transaction or matter directly affecting the company.
Where any director is interested in any contract or arrangement with a related party, such director shall not be present at the meeting during discussions on the subject matter of the resolution relating to such contract or arrangement.
The Company would ensure that all Related Party Transactions are pre-approved by the Audit Committee. Further, only those members who are Independent Directors in the Audit Committee shall provide a prior approval to all the Related Party Transactions
However, the Audit Committee may grant omnibus approval for Related Party Transactions proposed to be entered into by the company subject to the following conditions
The Audit Committee shall lay down the criteria for granting the omnibus approval in line with the policy on Related Party Transactions of the company and such approval shall be applicable in respect of transactions which are repetitive in nature.
The Audit Committee shall satisfy itself the need for such omnibus approval and that such approval is in the interest of the company;
Such omnibus approval shall specify (i) the name/s of the related party, nature of transaction, period of transaction, maximum amount of transaction that can be entered into, (ii) the indicative base price / current contracted price and the formula for variation in the price if any and (iii) such other conditions as the Audit Committee may deem fit;
Provided that where the need for Related Party Transaction cannot be foreseen and aforesaid details are not available, Audit Committee may grant omnibus approval for such transactions subject to their value not exceeding Rs.1 crore per transaction.
