Peninsula Land : PLL Policy on Related Party Transactions

such entity is a related party under Section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013;

they are husband and wife; or

they are members of a Hindu Undivided Family;

Policy on Related Party Transaction

Section 2(76) of the Act includes:

(i) a director or his relative;

(ii) a key managerial personnel or his relative;

(iii) a firm, in which a director, manager or his relative is a partner;

(iv) a private company in which a director or manager or his relative is a member or director;

(v) a public company in which a director and manager is a director and holds along with his relatives, more than two per cent of its paid-up share capital;

(vi) any body corporate whose Board of Directors, managing director or manager is accustomed to act in accordance with the advice, directions or instructions of a director or manager;

(vii) any person on whose advice, directions or instructions a director or manager is accustomed to act:

that nothing in sub-clauses (vi) and (vii) shall apply to the advice, directionsProvided or instructions given in a professional capacity;

viii) any body corporate which is-

a. holding, subsidiary or an associate company of such company;

b. a subsidiary of a holding company to which it is also a subsidiary; or an investing company or the venturer of the company;";

c. director other than an independent director or key managerial personnel of the holding company or his relative with reference to a company.