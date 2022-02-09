Peninsula Land : Q1 FY 2021-22 CG Report

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 2000 listed entities
file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2021-22/Quarter 1_30.06.2021/BSE/PLL_Corporate Governance_30.06.2021.… 1/17
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Textual Information(1)
Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
Yes
No of post of
No of
No of
Number of
Chairperson in
Independent
memberships
Audit/
Directorship
Whether
Directorship
in Audit/
Stakeholder
in listed
special
in listed
Stakeholder
Committee
Tenure
entities
Title
resolution
Date of
entities
Committee(s)
held in listed
Notes for
Notes for
Name
Category
Date
Initial Date
of
including
(Mr
Category 1
Category 2
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
Date of
including
including this
entities
not
not
Sr
of the
PAN
DIN
3 of
of
of
director
this listed
/
of directors
of directors
[Refer Reg.
special
appointment
cessation
this listed
listed entity
including this
providing
providing
Director
directors
Birth
appointment
(in
entity (Refer
Ms)
17(1A) of
resolution
months)
Regulation
entity (Refer
(Refer
listed entity
PAN
DIN
Listing
Regulation
Regulation
(Refer
17A of
Regulations]
17A(1) of
26(1) of
Regulation
Listing
Listing
Listing
26(1) of
Regulations)
Regulations
Regulations)
Listing
Regulations)
Non-
Urvi A.
Executive -
Chairperson
19-
1
Ms
AAJPP8861F
00044954
Non
related to
07-
NA
06-09-1984
01-07-2015
2
0
0
0
Piramal
Independent
Promoter
1952
Director
Rajeev
Executive
Not
12-
2
Mr
A.
AAEPP7727R
00044983
MD
05-
NA
27-07-2004
26-10-2020
1
0
3
0
Director
Applicable
Piramal
1976
Nandan
Executive
Not
01-
3
Mr
A.
AFWPP9313E
00045003
04-
NA
26-10-2015
26-10-2020
1
0
2
0
Director
Applicable
Piramal
1981
Non-
Mahesh
Executive -
Not
30-
4
Mr
S.
AAAPG4247R
00046810
Non
06-
NA
26-10-2005
01-07-2019
5
3
5
3
Applicable
Gupta
Independent
1956
Director
file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2021-22/Quarter 1_30.06.2021/BSE/PLL_Corporate Governance_30.06.2021.… 2/17
2/8/22, 5:25 PM
PLL_Corporate Governance_30.06.2021.xlsm.html
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Wether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
No of pos
No of
Number of
of
No of
Independent
Chairpers
memberships
Whether
Directorship
Directorship
in Audit/
in Audit
in listed
in listed
Stakehold
special
Stakeholder
Tenure
entities
entities
Committe
Title
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
Category 2
Category
Date
Initial Date
of
including
including
held in list
(Mr
Name of the
Category 1
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
Date of
including this
Sr
/
Director
PAN
DIN
of directors
of
3 of
of
[Refer Reg.
special
of
appointment
cessation
director
this listed
this listed
listed entity
entities
Ms)
directors
directors
Birth
17(1A) of
resolution
appointment
(in
entity (Refer
entity
(Refer
including
Listing
months)
Regulation
(Refer
Regulation
this listed
17A of
Regulation
entity (Ref
Regulations]
26(1) of
Listing
17A(1) of
Regulatio
Listing
Regulations)
Listing
26(1) of
Regulations)
Regulations
Listing
Regulation
Non-
14-
Deepak
Executive -
Not
05-09-
5
Mr
ALEPS9990C
02017830
03-
Yes
06-06-2008
27-09-2019
81
1
1
2
2
Summanwar
Independent
Applicable
1947
2019
Director
Non-
16-
Pankaj
Executive -
Not
6
Mr
AGPPK7665Q
02000161
09-
NA
30-05-2019
25
1
1
1
0
Kanodia
Independent
Applicable
1974
Director
Non-
22-
Krupal
Executive -
Not
7
Mr
AACPK8621R
08876715
02-
NA
15-09-2020
10
1
1
0
0
Kanakia
Independent
Applicable
1975
Director
Non-
09-
Harsh
Executive -
Not
8
Mr
AFDPM0031M
00195862
05-
NA
14-04-2021
3
1
1
0
0
Mehta
Independent
Applicable
1981
Director
file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2021-22/Quarter 1_30.06.2021/BSE/PLL_Corporate Governance_30.06.2021.… 3/17
2/8/22, 5:25 PM
PLL_Corporate Governance_30.06.2021.xlsm.html
Text Block
The No. of memberships of Committees held by the Director also includes the Chairmanships, where
Textual Information(1) ever applicable, held by such Director. The No. of Chairmanships of each Director is therefore a sub- limit of the No. of memberships.
file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2021-22/Quarter 1_30.06.2021/BSE/PLL_Corporate Governance_30.06.2021.… 4/17
2/8/22, 5:25 PM
PLL_Corporate Governance_30.06.2021.xlsm.html
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Sr
DIN
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Date of
Date of
Remarks
Number
members
directors
Appointment
Cessation
1
02017830
Deepak Summanwar
Non-Executive - Independent
Chairperson
12-08-2013
Director
2
00044983
Rajeev A. Piramal
Executive Director
Member
24-04-2017
3
02000161
Pankaj Kanodia
Non-Executive - Independent
Member
30-05-2019
Director
file:///Z:/Peninsula Land Limited (M-realities)/Stock exchange/1. Compliances as per LODR 2015/Regulation 27(2) SEBI 2015_CG/F.Y. 2021-22/Quarter 1_30.06.2021/BSE/PLL_Corporate Governance_30.06.2021.… 5/17
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Peninsula Land Limited published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 10:18:02 UTC.