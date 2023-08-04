8/3/23, 7:56 PMPLLSHPMarch2023.html

General information about company

Scrip code

503031

NSE Symbol

PENINLAND

MSEI Symbol

NOTLISTED

ISIN

INE138A01028

Name of the company

Peninsula Land Limited

Whether company is SME

No

Class of Security

Equity Shares

Type of report

Quarterly

Quarter Ended / Half year ended/Date of Report (For Prelisting / Allotment)

30-06-2023

Date of allotment / extinguishment (in case Capital Restructuring selected) / Listing Date

Shareholding pattern filed under

Regulation 31 (1) (b)

Whether the listed entity is Public Sector Undertaking (PSU)?

No

Declaration

Sr.

Particular

Yes/No

Promoter and Promoter

Public

Non Promoter- Non

No.

Group

shareholder

Public

1

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any partly paid up shares?

No

No

No

No

2

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Convertible Securities ?

No

No

No

No

3

Whether the Listed Entity has issued any Warrants ?

Yes

Yes

No

No

4

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares against which depository

No

No

No

No

receipts are issued?

5

Whether the Listed Entity has any shares in locked-in?

Yes

Yes

No

No

6

Whether any shares held by promoters are pledge or otherwise

No

No

encumbered?

7

Whether company has equity shares with differential voting rights?

No

No

No

No

8

Whether the listed entity has any significant beneficial owner?

Yes

Table VI - Statement showing foreign ownership limits

Particular

Approved limits (%)

Limits utilized (%)

As on shareholding date

100

0

As on the end of previous 1st quarter

100

0

As on the end of previous 2nd quarter

100

0

As on the end of previous 3rd quarter

100

0

As on the end of previous 4th quarter

100

0

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

No. Of

Shareholding as a %

Number of Voting Rights held in each class

No. of fully

Partly

No. Of shares

Total nos.

of securities (IX)

Category of

Nos. Of

of total no. of shares

Category

paid up equity

paid-up

underlying

shares held

No of Voting (XIV) Rights

(I)

shareholder

shareholders

shares held

equity

Depository

(VII) = (IV)+

(calculated as per

Total as a

(II)

(III)

SCRR, 1957) (VIII)

(IV)

shares

Receipts (VI)

(V)+ (VI)

Class eg:

Class

% of

As a % of (A+B+C2)

Total

held (V)

X

eg:y

(A+B+C)

Promoter &

(A)

Promoter

12

186524333

186524333

63.51

186524333

186524333

63.51

Group

(B)

Public

46138

107176887

107176887

36.49

107176887

107176887

36.49

Non

(C)

Promoter-

Non Public

Shares

(C1)

underlying

DRs

Shares held

(C2)

by Employee

Trusts

Total

46150

293701220

293701220

100

293701220

293701220

100

Table I - Summary Statement holding of specified securities

Shareholding

Number of

Shares

No. Of

, as a %

Number of

pledged or

assuming full

Locked in shares

Sub-categorization of shares

No. Of

Shares

otherwise

No. of

conversion of

(XII)

Shares

Underlying

encumbered

Number of

Category

Shares

convertible

Underlying

Outstanding

(XIII)

equity shares

Category

of

Outstanding

Underlying

convertible

securities ( as

held in

(I)

shareholder

convertible

Outstanding

securities

a percentage

As a

As a

dematerialized

(II)

securities

Warrants

and No. Of

of diluted

% of

% of

form (XIV)

Sub-

Sub-

Sub-

(Xi)

share capital)

(X)

Warrants

total

No.

total

(XI)= (VII)+

No. (a)

category

category

category

(Xi) (a)

Shares

(a)

Shares

(X) As a % of

(i)

(ii)

(iii)

held

held

(A+B+C2)

(b)

(b)

Promoter

(A)

&

0

0

63.51

14500000

7.77

186524333

Promoter

Group

(B)

Public

36.49

104639401

0

0

0

Non

(C)

Promoter-

Non Public

Shares

(C1)

underlying

DRs

Shares held

(C2)

by

Employee

Trusts

Total

0

0

100

14500000

4.94

291163734

0

0

0

