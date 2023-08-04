Peninsula Land Limited is an integrated real estate company. The Company is engaged primarily in the business of real estate development. It is engaged in the development of residential complexes under the Ashok brand. Its projects include residential, commercial / information technology (IT) parks and retail. Its residential projects include Ashok Meadows, Ashok Towers, Ashok Gardens, Palm Beach, Ashok House, addressOne, Celestia Spaces, Salsetta27, Penninsula Heights, Ashok Nirvaan, Ashok Astoria, Ashok Beleza and Carmichael Residences. Its commercial/IT projects include Peninsula Corporate Park, Peninsula Business Park, Peninsula Centre, and Centre Point. Its retail projects include CR2, Crossroads and Bayside Mall. Its subsidiaries include Peninsula Holdings and Investments Private Limited, Pavurotti Real Estate Private Limited, Peninsula Mega Township Developers Limited, Peninsula Mega Properties Private Limited, Rockfirst Real Estate Limited and Midland Township Private Limited.