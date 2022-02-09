Peninsula Land : Q2 FY 2021-22 CG Report

11/2/21, 4:19 PMCorporate Governance_BSE.html
General information about company
Scrip code
503031
NSE Symbol
PENINLAND
MSEI Symbol
NOTLISTED
ISIN
INE138A01028
Name of the entity
Peninsula Land Limited
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2021
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2022
Reporting Quarter
Half Yearly
Date of Report
30-09-2021
Risk management committee
Not Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 2000 listed entities
file://192.168.0.100/d/KDE/K A L A/kala_old/ASHOK PIRAMAL GROUP/KALA AGARWAL-100%25 done by us/39. Peninsula Land Limited/stock exchange/LODR/Regulation 27(2)_CG/4. 30.09.2021/BSE/Corporate… 1/22
11/2/21, 4:19 PM
Corporate Governance_BSE.html
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Textual Information(1)
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
No of post of
No of
Number of
Chairperson in
Independent
memberships
Audit/
Directorship
Whether
in Audit/
Stakeholder
in listed
special
Committee
Tenure
entities
Title
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
held in listed
Notes for
Name
Category
Date
Initial Date
of
including
(Mr
Category 1
Category 2
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
including this
not
Sr
of the
PAN
DIN
3 of
director
this listed
/
of directors
[Refer Reg.
appointment
cessation
listed entity
providing
Director
directors
Birth
(in
entity (Refer
Ms)
17(1A) of
months)
Regulation
(Refer
Listing
17A of
Regulations]
17A(1) of
26(1) of
Regulations)
Regulations
Non-
Urvi A.
Executive -
Chairperson
19-
1
Ms
AAJPP8861F
00044954
Non
related to
07-
NA
06-09-1984
01-07-2015
2
0
Piramal
Promoter
1952
Rajeev
Executive
Not
12-
Mr
A.
AAEPP7727R
00044983
MD
05-
27-07-2004
26-10-2020
3
Applicable
1976
Nandan
01-
AFWPP9313E
00045003
04-
26-10-2015
1981
Mahesh
30-
4
S.
AAAPG4247R
00046810
06-
26-10-2005
01-07-2019
5
Gupta
1956
file://192.168.0.100/d/KDE/K A L A/kala_old/ASHOK PIRAMAL GROUP/KALA AGARWAL-100%25 done by us/39. Peninsula Land Limited/stock exchange/LODR/Regulation 27(2)_CG/4. 30.09.2021/BSE/Corporate… 2/22
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
No of pos
Chairpers
in Audit
Stakehold
Committe
held in list
Name of the
entity
entity (Ref
Regulatio
14-
Deepak
05-09-
ALEPS9990C
02017830
03-
06-06-2008
27-09-2019
84
Summanwar
1947
2019
16-
Pankaj
6
AGPPK7665Q
02000161
09-
30-05-2019
28
Kanodia
1974
22-
Krupal
7
AACPK8621R
08876715
02-
15-09-2020
13
Kanakia
1975
Harsh
8
AFDPM0031M
00195862
14-04-2021
Mehta
file://192.168.0.100/d/KDE/K A L A/kala_old/ASHOK PIRAMAL GROUP/KALA AGARWAL-100%25 done by us/39. Peninsula Land Limited/stock exchange/LODR/Regulation 27(2)_CG/4. 30.09.2021/BSE/Corporate… 3/22
Text Block
The No. of memberships of Committees held by the Director also includes the Chairmanships, where
Textual Information(1) ever applicable, held by such Director. The No. of Chairmanships of each Director is therefore a sub- limit of the No. of memberships.
file://192.168.0.100/d/KDE/K A L A/kala_old/ASHOK PIRAMAL GROUP/KALA AGARWAL-100%25 done by us/39. Peninsula Land Limited/stock exchange/LODR/Regulation 27(2)_CG/4. 30.09.2021/BSE/Corporate… 4/22
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Remarks
Number
members
Appointment
Cessation
Deepak Summanwar
Non-Executive - Independent
12-08-2013
Rajeev A. Piramal
Executive Director
Member
24-04-2017
Pankaj Kanodia
file://192.168.0.100/d/KDE/K A L A/kala_old/ASHOK PIRAMAL GROUP/KALA AGARWAL-100%25 done by us/39. Peninsula Land Limited/stock exchange/LODR/Regulation 27(2)_CG/4. 30.09.2021/BSE/Corporate… 5/22
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
Peninsula Land Limited published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 10:18:02 UTC.